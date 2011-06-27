  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, two crew cab body styles offered, compliant highway ride, many standard or optional features available.
  • Bed configurations aren't ideal, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$23,999 - $29,900
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Dodge Ram 2500's powerful engines, precise steering and well-built and functional interior make it a solid choice for hard-core truck users.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to towing and hauling, nothing can take on more work than a full-size, heavy-duty pickup truck. Armed with stiffened suspensions, rugged frames and the most powerful engines available, these trucks are the preferred choice for commercial users and those with big jobs to undertake.

Only three automakers offer heavies, and the 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 serve as DaimlerChrysler's offerings. The difference between the two mostly relates to capacity -- the 3500 can take on a heavier payload thanks to its stiffer suspension and optional dual-wheel rear axle. The beefier 3500 might seem like the obvious bigger-is-better choice, but unless you need max capacity, the 2500's more friendly ride quality when unloaded might be beneficial.

The current Ram 2500 design has been around since 2003. A significant powertrain upgrade occurs this year. A 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline six-cylinder engine (late availability) replaces the previous 5.9-liter Cummins. It produces 350 hp at 3,000 rpm and 650 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. Dodge says it's quieter and less polluting than the 5.9 and available with an industry-first exhaust brake. For reference, the 5.9, which will likely be found on some early-build 2007 2500s, makes 325 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. The new 6.7 Cummins will come with an all-new six-speed automatic that replaces the previous four-speed automatic.

As you would expect, two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations are offered. The 4WD system is manually or electronically controlled, depending on trim level. Four-wheel-drive trucks have a solid front axle, while two-wheel-drive Rams get an independent front suspension. Additionally, the 2WD trucks have a rack-and-pinion steering system, while 4WD trucks utilize a recirculating-ball setup.

For potential buyers wanting an off-road-capable truck, Dodge offers a specialized model called the Power Wagon. This truck comes with electric driver-controlled locking front and rear differentials, an electronic disconnecting front antiroll bar, 33-inch tires, a 12,000-pound winch, a 2.5-inch taller stance and unique suspension tuning. In terms of getting a factory-prepped full-size pickup for off-roading, it doesn't get any better than this.

The 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 is certainly worth consideration. Its distinctive styling should be a bonus for many people, as should the availability of the Mega Cab model and its impressively roomy rear seat. Potential drawbacks are few, but some might take issue with bed capacity. The standard bed is a bit shorter than typical, and the Mega Cab's truncated bed could potentially limit some fifth-wheel trailering applications.

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 models

The 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 is a heavy-duty pickup truck available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega (really big crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Quad Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab and Quad Cab come in ST, SLT or Laramie trim; the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only.

The Ram ST is pretty bare-bones, offering 17-inch wheels, vinyl seating, air-conditioning and a CD player. Go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and powered accessories. The luxurious Laramie comes with standard upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Many other features, such as a rear-seat entertainment system for crew cabs, are optional. For 4x4 regular cabs and Quad Cabs, Dodge also offers the Power Wagon trim. This Ram is highly specialized for off-road duty thanks to its raised suspension, front and rear differential locks, an electronically disengaging front stabilizer bar, 33-inch tires, a 12,000-pound winch and full skid plates.

2007 Highlights

An upgraded diesel-fueled engine is expected to debut at the beginning of calendar-year 2007. Replacing the previous 5.9-liter engine, the new 6.7-liter turbodiesel delivers 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. It comes paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission and an optional exhaust brake.

Performance & mpg

The Ram 2500 is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive and comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine. It makes 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. For the V8, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. The latter comes standard with the Laramie trim, and is the only option with Mega Cabs. For additional power, Dodge offers an optional diesel-fueled engine. The previously available 325-hp 5.9-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine will be installed on some early-build 2007 Rams, but the smarter choice is to wait until the new 6.7-liter diesel becomes available. This updated engine makes more power (350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque) and runs quieter and cleaner. Paired to it is an all-new, six-speed automatic transmission. For the 6.7, Dodge will also offer an exhaust brake. An unusual feature for a from-the-factory pickup, an exhaust brake can be used to provide additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on the heavy-duty Ram 2500, and side curtain airbags are optional. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals. No crash tests have been performed on the Ram 2500, but in NHTSA crash tests, the lighter Ram 1500 earned five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the IIHS similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although it's built to take on the most demanding tasks, the 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 is still a surprisingly comfortable truck for daily use. Its steering is light and its turning radius is smaller than that of other heavy-duty pickup trucks. Ride quality is also respectably supple and is nearly as comfortable as most half-tons. The V8 is a competent all-around engine, but for serious towing and hauling, the new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel is essential.

Interior

The Ram's interior is notable for the above-average quality of its interior materials, simple control layout and solid collection of up-to-date features like navigation and Bluetooth cell phone connectivity. If backseat passenger room is a priority for you, just buy the Mega Cab and be done with it. There's not only more than enough room to stretch out, there's room left over for extra storage behind the rear seats. It's that big. And when you fold the seats flat it looks more like a spare bedroom than the cab of a pickup truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(56%)
4(28%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the Commins (kinda long)
jmacgregor87,06/22/2011
I have an 2007.5, 6.7 Commins w/6 speed auto. I use it to mainly to pull my boat. I live in the NW and do mainly mixed driving. It has only 26K miles on it as its is not my primary vehical. This is a towing machine. At times I almost forget I have 8,000 lbs. behind me. I know some 3/4 tons can tow that. My last truck was a gas 3/4 ton and was rated for that much. It was working way to hard. Gas milage is great and will get better with age. In mixed driving about 13. Get it on the Freeway about 20 mpg's @ 65 running on 35's.
last of the 5.9s
case,03/09/2010
Bought truck with 20k on it. 2 years later have 160,000. Change oil regularly. 1 trans flush. Only been in shop twice for a total of 200 dollars. I drive all over the state of Texas to job sites in the middle of nowhere spend all day in 4wd at job sites and then get back on road for another long trip. I have had them all. Strokes, Maxes, all of them and the 5.9 is by far the best ever. Have the auto trans and have had absolutely no problems with it. If you are looking for a diesel HD don't even think twice about a Dodge Cummins. Just buy it. They will solve the emission problems. The Cummins is the simplest design and the toughest and the most reliable, etc, etc..
6.7 Has been nothing but trouble
Richard,05/13/2010
I bought the new Dodge 6.7 when it came out, What a mistake! I have had nothing but trouble with the emmisions have had the truck in the shop 5 times for the PDF filter stopping up. I don't think that the regenaration system is working and have brought that to dodges attention but they insist it is working. Engine light has been on 90% of the time I have owned this truck. Bring back the 5.9 please. My brother has a 2007 with the 5.9 and has had NO PROBLEMS. The 6.7 has been a sore in my side since aI bought it the best thiong on the engine of this truck is the jake brake system and the 6 speed transmission. Take that and bring back the 5.9 and you will have something. 6.7 IS A LEMON!
6.7 L diesel has major problems
dog,05/10/2009
The 6.7L diesel has major problems. The engine clogs. I have had the truck contantly into the shop. Dodge does not have parts available and does not seem to have a fix designed. The engine parts need to be replaced or cleaned constantly. The fuel economy and power drop with each trip to the dealer. I seriously recommend NOT buying a Dodge with this engine. I paln to try to get different truck via the lemon laws in our state. The truck has been in the shop for the same problem over and over and is going in again soon.
See all 43 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
More about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
More About This Model

New diesels don't come around often. In the world of pickup trucks, turbodiesels live such long lives that the arrival of a new! improved! engine to replace a proven one is met with equal parts curiosity and skepticism by diesel loyalists. So it's big news that the heavy-duty 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 has received just such a heart transplant.

We last pitted the Cummins turbodiesel-powered Ram against the Duramax-equipped Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-350 Power Stroke in June 2006, and the Ram was outgunned. Despite a spacious interior and user-friendly nature, the Dodge's high sticker price and shortcomings in the transmission department helped relegate it to last place.

Dodge introduced powertrain updates for 2007, and all three automakers have, in fact, substantially revised their trucks since just 14 short months ago. The time is ripe for a rematch.

A Hitch in the Plans
We were aiming to test a 2007 Ram 3500 with dual rear wheels, but it turns out that dually Rams are scarcer than straight answers during a presidential debate.

Since the introduction of a new turbodiesel engine is such a rare occurrence, we nevertheless jumped at the opportunity to test the Ram 2500 Laramie Mega Cab 4x4 pickup you see here. Our plans for a reprise of last year's heavy-duty pickup comparison test will have to wait.

Updates to the rest of the Ram have been few since we last visited it, so this test focuses on the new powertrain.

Bigger Numbers and More Gears
An all-new six-speed automatic transmission and substantially new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 power plant replace the four-speed automatic and venerable 5.9-liter mill originally created around the time the earth cooled. Nearly 40 percent of the new engine's parts are carried over from the 5.9-liter, and the lifetime of the engine components before a major overhaul is required is said to be 350,000 miles.

Dodge is justifiably boastful that this new turbodiesel already meets 2010 EPA emissions levels. The clean-air approach consists of a single variable-geometry turbo, common-rail fuel injection and a whole lot of exhaust after-treatment — an oxidation catalyst, NOx storage catalyst and particulate filter comprise the Bluetec-brand exhaust tract.

Opting for this diesel over a gasoline-fueled V8 is a $6,100 decision, and it also gets you a heavy-duty ring-and-pinion that's 1 inch larger (11.5-inch versus 10.5-inch), tow hooks, an exhaust brake and a new overhead console for the interior. The new optional six-speed automatic is only $405 more, but the catch is that it requires an additional $995 for the exhaust after-treatment goodies. No one said cleaning the air would be cheap.

Despite its earth-friendly nature, the output of the Cummins diesel doesn't play second fiddle (or third) to its heavy-duty competition. Churning out 350 horsepower at 3,013 rpm and 650 pound-feet of torque at 1,500 rpm, the Ram's oil burner generates 25 hp and 40 lb-ft more than its predecessor. These numbers put it on dead-equal footing with the new Ford PowerStroke V8 and nearly match the output of GM's Duramax (365 hp, 660 lb-ft).

Taking It to the Street
The power delivery of the 6.7-liter engine is smooth and reasonably progressive, and the cabin is never filled with any objectionable noise, even at full throttle. Like the best modern diesels, the Cummins doesn't wear its diesel heart on its sleeve, and that's a compliment. There is scarcely a trace of diesel clatter evident, provided you don't open the door when the engine is idling.

The previous Ram's powertrain really needed a boost in the transmission department, and now it gets one. Two additional gears now make the Dodge more likely to have the right cog for the situation at hand. In theory, the smaller gaps between ratios should translate into smoother shifting, but in practice, the Dodge's gearchanges are delivered with a firmness we don't recall experiencing in the Ford or the Chevy.

A transmission is only as good as its calibration, and we've found that the new six-speed auto is eager to upshift into higher gears during routine driving, a strategy that aims to optimize fuel economy. It is equally un-eager to downshift, so the big Dodge can initially be caught flat-footed when given the spurs for more speed. Pressing the transmission's tow-haul button calls up a calibration that downshifts readily, but because it also holds gears instead of upshifting, it would be overkill for daily driving. On a few occasions, we also observed an inexplicable flat spot in the power delivery following an upshift.

Stout Acceleration
At the track, the Ram swept past 60 mph in 8.5 seconds and covered the quarter-mile in 16.3 seconds at 83.7 mph, a performance that places it in strong standing with other such beasts we've tested.

Scrutinizing the acceleration of workhorses such as pickups might appear a little odd on the surface. It's about more than just bragging rights, though, as in our experience a truck's acceleration provides a solid indication of its ability to cope with heavy loads. The only catch is that this Ram's slimmer body and lighter rear axle will play to its favor when comparing its acceleration numbers against those of the duallies we've tested.

Our usual truck test includes hauling a load up a long grade in the middle of the desert, but in the case of this Ram, we had to forgo this part of our test regimen. Fret not. We'll drag a small house through the desert behind a dually Ram 3500 when we get one.

Tepid Deceleration
Hard braking in the Ram 2500 is uneventful if not effortless — there's always the sense of the 6,593 pounds you're attempting to slow. On the street we found ourselves increasing our following distance while traveling behind other vehicles.

The test results confirm our gut feelings. Braking from 60 mph to zero consumes a fairly long 166 feet, some 17 feet longer than the last heavy-duty Ram we tested. A difference in testing venue for each of the two Dodges might be responsible for a portion of the disparity between their braking performances. The 2008 Ford F-450 Super Duty we tested on the same surface as the 2007 Ram managed to stop in 15 fewer feet, however.

Familiar Wrapper
Heavy-duty trucks sans cargo or trailers make awful daily drivers, since the ride will shake your organs into a froth. Nevertheless, we've observed that the ride quality of such unladen vehicles has gradually become less awful with each truck generation, and the Dodge likewise reflects this trend. And although the Ram doesn't offer the pint-size turning circle of the Ford F-350, its quick steering response produces respectable maneuverability.

Changes to the Ram's interior since our last test are minimal. A button on the dash controls the new exhaust brake, a feature that helps to prevent the conventional brakes from overheating. This promises to be a boon to controlling the Ram's speed while you're towing a trailer down a steep hill.

As before, the Mega Cab's gigantic rear seat makes the presidential accommodations on Air Force One seem snug, and the seats themselves also fold away with ease. The dashboard's simple layout makes for easy use and appears to be constructed to a high standard. A slab of glossy, hopelessly fake wood placed front and center is the primary concession to cheesiness in an interior that continues to work smartly despite being a few years old.

So Far, So Good
The Ram's $57,295 as-tested price is steep, and will separate the casual truck buyer from those who are serious about towing. We'll deliver the final verdict on the 6.7-liter's "Is It Worth It?" factor once we've conducted our towing test.

In the meantime, we can report that the Ram's powertrain updates constitute substantial improvements to its refinement and capability. Hard-core diesel loyalists should take a time out and embrace a brave new world of diesel performance.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinion

Senior Editor Ed Hellwig says:
There are plenty of exotic cars on the market, but this Ram might qualify as the first exotic truck. It's not painted orange and there's nothing Italian about it, but come on, with its nearly $60K price tag this Ram is clearly for high rollers only. And they'll love this truck, too, with its leather seats, nav system, "wood" trim, sunroof and rear entertainment system for the five people you can fit in the backseat.

That stuff is all window dressing of course, as this is really a tow truck above all else. It's considerably less exotic in that department as the addition of a six-speed automatic only gets it up to speed with GM's heavy haulers. Same goes for the new 6.7-liter diesel, although its cleanliness could make it more acceptable to the celebrity crowd. Both the engine and the tranny are huge improvements over their predecessors, although until I drive it with a trailer full of Ferraris in tow, I can't say whether it's better than the class-leading drivetrain in the Silverado.

Towing performance aside, this Ram is still one of the most drivable big trucks around. It definitely has the best steering, the ride quality rarely reminds you of its hauling ability and the interior actually looks like it belongs in an expensive vehicle. Not $60K expensive, but closer that any other truck. So in other words, unlike other exotics this Ram is actually useful, a rare trait for sure.

Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT is priced between $17,995 and$29,900 with odometer readings between 85683 and219866 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Ram Pickup 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 85683 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,523.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,398.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,901.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,865.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles