2015 Ram 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,684$22,898$26,042
Clean$18,992$22,087$25,099
Average$17,608$20,465$23,211
Rough$16,224$18,844$21,324
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,043$20,988$23,871
Clean$17,408$20,245$23,006
Average$16,140$18,759$21,276
Rough$14,871$17,272$19,546
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,119$23,403$26,617
Clean$19,412$22,575$25,652
Average$17,997$20,918$23,724
Rough$16,583$19,260$21,795
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,030$27,952$31,791
Clean$23,185$26,962$30,639
Average$21,495$24,983$28,335
Rough$19,806$23,003$26,031
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,572$32,073$36,478
Clean$26,603$30,938$35,156
Average$24,664$28,667$32,513
Rough$22,726$26,396$29,870
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,295$31,721$36,052
Clean$26,336$30,598$34,746
Average$24,417$28,351$32,133
Rough$22,498$26,105$29,521
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,144$28,082$31,936
Clean$23,295$27,088$30,779
Average$21,598$25,100$28,465
Rough$19,900$23,111$26,151
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,597$36,164$39,677
Clean$31,451$34,884$38,240
Average$29,160$32,323$35,365
Rough$26,868$29,762$32,489
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,557$27,402$31,165
Clean$22,728$26,431$30,036
Average$21,072$24,491$27,778
Rough$19,416$22,551$25,519
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,796$28,697$32,516
Clean$23,925$27,681$31,338
Average$22,181$25,649$28,982
Rough$20,438$23,617$26,626
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,603$36,901$41,119
Clean$31,457$35,595$39,629
Average$29,165$32,982$36,649
Rough$26,873$30,369$33,670
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,395$31,868$36,244
Clean$26,432$30,740$34,931
Average$24,506$28,483$32,305
Rough$22,580$26,227$29,678
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,857$39,240$43,546
Clean$33,632$37,851$41,968
Average$31,181$35,072$38,813
Rough$28,731$32,294$35,657
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,523$26,200$29,797
Clean$21,731$25,272$28,718
Average$20,148$23,417$26,559
Rough$18,564$21,562$24,399
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,178$25,576$28,904
Clean$21,398$24,671$27,857
Average$19,839$22,860$25,763
Rough$18,280$21,049$23,668
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,151$36,236$41,213
Clean$30,056$34,953$39,720
Average$27,866$32,387$36,733
Rough$25,676$29,821$33,747
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,347$38,777$43,127
Clean$33,139$37,404$41,564
Average$30,724$34,658$38,439
Rough$28,310$31,912$35,314
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,113$21,070$23,964
Clean$17,477$20,324$23,096
Average$16,203$18,832$21,359
Rough$14,930$17,340$19,623
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,018$34,919$39,714
Clean$28,962$33,682$38,275
Average$26,852$31,210$35,397
Rough$24,742$28,737$32,520
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,377$21,377$24,313
Clean$17,731$20,620$23,432
Average$16,439$19,106$21,670
Rough$15,147$17,592$19,909
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,209$39,794$45,259
Clean$33,006$38,385$43,619
Average$30,601$35,568$40,340
Rough$28,196$32,750$37,060
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,974$25,562$29,072
Clean$21,202$24,657$28,019
Average$19,657$22,847$25,912
Rough$18,112$21,036$23,805
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,081$41,277$46,369
Clean$34,813$39,815$44,689
Average$32,276$36,892$41,329
Rough$29,740$33,969$37,969
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,312$35,623$39,851
Clean$30,212$34,362$38,407
Average$28,010$31,839$35,520
Rough$25,809$29,317$32,632
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,027$31,351$35,582
Clean$26,077$30,241$34,293
Average$24,177$28,021$31,715
Rough$22,277$25,801$29,136
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,953$30,189$34,336
Clean$25,041$29,120$33,092
Average$23,216$26,983$30,603
Rough$21,392$24,845$28,115
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,541$30,874$35,114
Clean$25,608$29,781$33,842
Average$23,742$27,595$31,297
Rough$21,876$25,408$28,753
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,225$29,343$33,373
Clean$24,339$28,304$32,164
Average$22,565$26,226$29,745
Rough$20,792$24,148$27,327
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,672$34,294$36,890
Clean$30,559$33,080$35,554
Average$28,332$30,651$32,880
Rough$26,105$28,223$30,207
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,529$33,186$37,744
Clean$27,526$32,011$36,377
Average$25,520$29,661$33,642
Rough$23,515$27,311$30,907
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,302$38,739$44,059
Clean$32,131$37,367$42,463
Average$29,790$34,624$39,270
Rough$27,449$31,881$36,077
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,400$36,690$40,900
Clean$31,261$35,391$39,418
Average$28,983$32,793$36,454
Rough$26,705$30,195$33,490
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,874$28,935$32,909
Clean$24,000$27,911$31,717
Average$22,251$25,862$29,332
Rough$20,502$23,813$26,947
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,138$23,426$26,643
Clean$19,430$22,597$25,678
Average$18,014$20,938$23,747
Rough$16,599$19,279$21,816
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,867$24,273$27,607
Clean$20,134$23,414$26,607
Average$18,667$21,695$24,607
Rough$17,199$19,976$22,606
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,743$42,501$47,174
Clean$36,416$40,996$45,465
Average$33,763$37,986$42,046
Rough$31,109$34,977$38,628
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,289$42,212$48,010
Clean$35,013$40,718$46,270
Average$32,462$37,729$42,791
Rough$29,910$34,740$39,312
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,891$25,464$28,961
Clean$21,121$24,562$27,912
Average$19,582$22,759$25,813
Rough$18,043$20,956$23,715
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,448$31,595$35,658
Clean$26,483$30,476$34,366
Average$24,553$28,239$31,782
Rough$22,623$26,002$29,198
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,482$36,622$41,651
Clean$30,375$35,325$40,142
Average$28,162$32,732$37,124
Rough$25,948$30,139$34,105
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,660$32,176$36,594
Clean$26,688$31,037$35,268
Average$24,743$28,758$32,617
Rough$22,798$26,480$29,965
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,765$22,992$26,149
Clean$19,070$22,178$25,201
Average$17,681$20,550$23,307
Rough$16,291$18,922$21,412
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,680$29,872$33,975
Clean$24,777$28,815$32,744
Average$22,972$26,699$30,282
Rough$21,166$24,584$27,820
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,415$37,746$41,996
Clean$32,241$36,409$40,474
Average$29,891$33,737$37,431
Rough$27,542$31,064$34,388
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,271$42,410$47,451
Clean$35,961$40,908$45,731
Average$33,341$37,905$42,293
Rough$30,720$34,902$38,854
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,351$30,449$34,463
Clean$25,424$29,371$33,214
Average$23,572$27,215$30,717
Rough$21,719$25,059$28,220
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,854$35,077$39,220
Clean$29,769$33,835$37,799
Average$27,600$31,352$34,957
Rough$25,431$28,868$32,115
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,578$28,590$32,516
Clean$23,714$27,578$31,338
Average$21,986$25,553$28,982
Rough$20,258$23,529$26,626
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,512$32,004$36,398
Clean$26,545$30,871$35,080
Average$24,611$28,605$32,442
Rough$22,677$26,338$29,804
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,408 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,245 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,408 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,245 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,408 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,245 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ram 2500 ranges from $14,871 to $23,871, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.