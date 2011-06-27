Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,684
|$22,898
|$26,042
|Clean
|$18,992
|$22,087
|$25,099
|Average
|$17,608
|$20,465
|$23,211
|Rough
|$16,224
|$18,844
|$21,324
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,043
|$20,988
|$23,871
|Clean
|$17,408
|$20,245
|$23,006
|Average
|$16,140
|$18,759
|$21,276
|Rough
|$14,871
|$17,272
|$19,546
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,119
|$23,403
|$26,617
|Clean
|$19,412
|$22,575
|$25,652
|Average
|$17,997
|$20,918
|$23,724
|Rough
|$16,583
|$19,260
|$21,795
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,030
|$27,952
|$31,791
|Clean
|$23,185
|$26,962
|$30,639
|Average
|$21,495
|$24,983
|$28,335
|Rough
|$19,806
|$23,003
|$26,031
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,572
|$32,073
|$36,478
|Clean
|$26,603
|$30,938
|$35,156
|Average
|$24,664
|$28,667
|$32,513
|Rough
|$22,726
|$26,396
|$29,870
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,295
|$31,721
|$36,052
|Clean
|$26,336
|$30,598
|$34,746
|Average
|$24,417
|$28,351
|$32,133
|Rough
|$22,498
|$26,105
|$29,521
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,144
|$28,082
|$31,936
|Clean
|$23,295
|$27,088
|$30,779
|Average
|$21,598
|$25,100
|$28,465
|Rough
|$19,900
|$23,111
|$26,151
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,597
|$36,164
|$39,677
|Clean
|$31,451
|$34,884
|$38,240
|Average
|$29,160
|$32,323
|$35,365
|Rough
|$26,868
|$29,762
|$32,489
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,557
|$27,402
|$31,165
|Clean
|$22,728
|$26,431
|$30,036
|Average
|$21,072
|$24,491
|$27,778
|Rough
|$19,416
|$22,551
|$25,519
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,796
|$28,697
|$32,516
|Clean
|$23,925
|$27,681
|$31,338
|Average
|$22,181
|$25,649
|$28,982
|Rough
|$20,438
|$23,617
|$26,626
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,603
|$36,901
|$41,119
|Clean
|$31,457
|$35,595
|$39,629
|Average
|$29,165
|$32,982
|$36,649
|Rough
|$26,873
|$30,369
|$33,670
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,395
|$31,868
|$36,244
|Clean
|$26,432
|$30,740
|$34,931
|Average
|$24,506
|$28,483
|$32,305
|Rough
|$22,580
|$26,227
|$29,678
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,857
|$39,240
|$43,546
|Clean
|$33,632
|$37,851
|$41,968
|Average
|$31,181
|$35,072
|$38,813
|Rough
|$28,731
|$32,294
|$35,657
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,523
|$26,200
|$29,797
|Clean
|$21,731
|$25,272
|$28,718
|Average
|$20,148
|$23,417
|$26,559
|Rough
|$18,564
|$21,562
|$24,399
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,178
|$25,576
|$28,904
|Clean
|$21,398
|$24,671
|$27,857
|Average
|$19,839
|$22,860
|$25,763
|Rough
|$18,280
|$21,049
|$23,668
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,151
|$36,236
|$41,213
|Clean
|$30,056
|$34,953
|$39,720
|Average
|$27,866
|$32,387
|$36,733
|Rough
|$25,676
|$29,821
|$33,747
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,347
|$38,777
|$43,127
|Clean
|$33,139
|$37,404
|$41,564
|Average
|$30,724
|$34,658
|$38,439
|Rough
|$28,310
|$31,912
|$35,314
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,113
|$21,070
|$23,964
|Clean
|$17,477
|$20,324
|$23,096
|Average
|$16,203
|$18,832
|$21,359
|Rough
|$14,930
|$17,340
|$19,623
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,018
|$34,919
|$39,714
|Clean
|$28,962
|$33,682
|$38,275
|Average
|$26,852
|$31,210
|$35,397
|Rough
|$24,742
|$28,737
|$32,520
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,377
|$21,377
|$24,313
|Clean
|$17,731
|$20,620
|$23,432
|Average
|$16,439
|$19,106
|$21,670
|Rough
|$15,147
|$17,592
|$19,909
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,209
|$39,794
|$45,259
|Clean
|$33,006
|$38,385
|$43,619
|Average
|$30,601
|$35,568
|$40,340
|Rough
|$28,196
|$32,750
|$37,060
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,974
|$25,562
|$29,072
|Clean
|$21,202
|$24,657
|$28,019
|Average
|$19,657
|$22,847
|$25,912
|Rough
|$18,112
|$21,036
|$23,805
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,081
|$41,277
|$46,369
|Clean
|$34,813
|$39,815
|$44,689
|Average
|$32,276
|$36,892
|$41,329
|Rough
|$29,740
|$33,969
|$37,969
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,312
|$35,623
|$39,851
|Clean
|$30,212
|$34,362
|$38,407
|Average
|$28,010
|$31,839
|$35,520
|Rough
|$25,809
|$29,317
|$32,632
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,027
|$31,351
|$35,582
|Clean
|$26,077
|$30,241
|$34,293
|Average
|$24,177
|$28,021
|$31,715
|Rough
|$22,277
|$25,801
|$29,136
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,953
|$30,189
|$34,336
|Clean
|$25,041
|$29,120
|$33,092
|Average
|$23,216
|$26,983
|$30,603
|Rough
|$21,392
|$24,845
|$28,115
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,541
|$30,874
|$35,114
|Clean
|$25,608
|$29,781
|$33,842
|Average
|$23,742
|$27,595
|$31,297
|Rough
|$21,876
|$25,408
|$28,753
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,225
|$29,343
|$33,373
|Clean
|$24,339
|$28,304
|$32,164
|Average
|$22,565
|$26,226
|$29,745
|Rough
|$20,792
|$24,148
|$27,327
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,672
|$34,294
|$36,890
|Clean
|$30,559
|$33,080
|$35,554
|Average
|$28,332
|$30,651
|$32,880
|Rough
|$26,105
|$28,223
|$30,207
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,529
|$33,186
|$37,744
|Clean
|$27,526
|$32,011
|$36,377
|Average
|$25,520
|$29,661
|$33,642
|Rough
|$23,515
|$27,311
|$30,907
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,302
|$38,739
|$44,059
|Clean
|$32,131
|$37,367
|$42,463
|Average
|$29,790
|$34,624
|$39,270
|Rough
|$27,449
|$31,881
|$36,077
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,400
|$36,690
|$40,900
|Clean
|$31,261
|$35,391
|$39,418
|Average
|$28,983
|$32,793
|$36,454
|Rough
|$26,705
|$30,195
|$33,490
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,874
|$28,935
|$32,909
|Clean
|$24,000
|$27,911
|$31,717
|Average
|$22,251
|$25,862
|$29,332
|Rough
|$20,502
|$23,813
|$26,947
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,138
|$23,426
|$26,643
|Clean
|$19,430
|$22,597
|$25,678
|Average
|$18,014
|$20,938
|$23,747
|Rough
|$16,599
|$19,279
|$21,816
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,867
|$24,273
|$27,607
|Clean
|$20,134
|$23,414
|$26,607
|Average
|$18,667
|$21,695
|$24,607
|Rough
|$17,199
|$19,976
|$22,606
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,743
|$42,501
|$47,174
|Clean
|$36,416
|$40,996
|$45,465
|Average
|$33,763
|$37,986
|$42,046
|Rough
|$31,109
|$34,977
|$38,628
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,289
|$42,212
|$48,010
|Clean
|$35,013
|$40,718
|$46,270
|Average
|$32,462
|$37,729
|$42,791
|Rough
|$29,910
|$34,740
|$39,312
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,891
|$25,464
|$28,961
|Clean
|$21,121
|$24,562
|$27,912
|Average
|$19,582
|$22,759
|$25,813
|Rough
|$18,043
|$20,956
|$23,715
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,448
|$31,595
|$35,658
|Clean
|$26,483
|$30,476
|$34,366
|Average
|$24,553
|$28,239
|$31,782
|Rough
|$22,623
|$26,002
|$29,198
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,482
|$36,622
|$41,651
|Clean
|$30,375
|$35,325
|$40,142
|Average
|$28,162
|$32,732
|$37,124
|Rough
|$25,948
|$30,139
|$34,105
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,660
|$32,176
|$36,594
|Clean
|$26,688
|$31,037
|$35,268
|Average
|$24,743
|$28,758
|$32,617
|Rough
|$22,798
|$26,480
|$29,965
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,765
|$22,992
|$26,149
|Clean
|$19,070
|$22,178
|$25,201
|Average
|$17,681
|$20,550
|$23,307
|Rough
|$16,291
|$18,922
|$21,412
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,680
|$29,872
|$33,975
|Clean
|$24,777
|$28,815
|$32,744
|Average
|$22,972
|$26,699
|$30,282
|Rough
|$21,166
|$24,584
|$27,820
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,415
|$37,746
|$41,996
|Clean
|$32,241
|$36,409
|$40,474
|Average
|$29,891
|$33,737
|$37,431
|Rough
|$27,542
|$31,064
|$34,388
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,271
|$42,410
|$47,451
|Clean
|$35,961
|$40,908
|$45,731
|Average
|$33,341
|$37,905
|$42,293
|Rough
|$30,720
|$34,902
|$38,854
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,351
|$30,449
|$34,463
|Clean
|$25,424
|$29,371
|$33,214
|Average
|$23,572
|$27,215
|$30,717
|Rough
|$21,719
|$25,059
|$28,220
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,854
|$35,077
|$39,220
|Clean
|$29,769
|$33,835
|$37,799
|Average
|$27,600
|$31,352
|$34,957
|Rough
|$25,431
|$28,868
|$32,115
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,578
|$28,590
|$32,516
|Clean
|$23,714
|$27,578
|$31,338
|Average
|$21,986
|$25,553
|$28,982
|Rough
|$20,258
|$23,529
|$26,626
Estimated values
2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,512
|$32,004
|$36,398
|Clean
|$26,545
|$30,871
|$35,080
|Average
|$24,611
|$28,605
|$32,442
|Rough
|$22,677
|$26,338
|$29,804