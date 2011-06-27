Folks, I'm hear to save you some time and money. I have owned them all. GMC,Ford,Chevrolet all with diseal engines. You should alredy know that a gas motor can't compare to a diseal, even the Hemi. I finally bought a Dodge. It is the best truck I have ever owned. It rides great,looks great,tows like a dream. I get 23 mpg just driveing around. I get 18 mpg towing a 10,000 lb trailer going 70 mph with the air on. This is completely stock. You don't need to anything to it. I wish someone would have told me this as it would have saved me allot of money and headaches. I had to learn the hard way. Do your self a favor and buy a Dodge with the Cummins and the EVIC system. You will be glad you did.

