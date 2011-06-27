2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Range
$21,599 - $23,999
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cd,02/07/2010
I pinch myself every time I drive this truck. The short bed handles great, the interior is luxury for me, the four wheel drive is great, exhaust brake is great, visibility wonderful, and build quality seems to be top notch for an American vehicle. I have driven the Tundra and this trick kicks but. The 6.7 litter dodge with the 6 speed is out of this world. The mirrors are also brilliant. The Dodge is better than Chevy and Ford (neither one utilizes the solid four piece frame channels).
Louis Thompson,12/15/2008
I bought an 09 Ram 2500 LWB Quad 4x4 with the Hemi engine and 5 speed auto. I ordered the truck locally and got a great price. The truck came as a bighorn and well equipped. Check out the snow chief package which runs around $500 with lots of goodies. The ride is great for a 3/4 ton 4x4 and acceleration is more like a sports car than a big pickup. The truck has more power than most will need and has no problem with 6000 to 7000# trailers. The truck has 3.73 limited slip and pulls well off road. I get about 17 mpg hwy unloaded at 65 cruise, and about 14- 15 average city/hwy. This is while taking it easy. Hard driving really cuts MPG. Towing on hwy with 6000# at 60 mph gave 13 mpg.
Vic,11/27/2009
I traded a 2006 2WD 2500 5.9L diesel which was a great truck, for a new clearance 2009 2500 6.7L diesel 4X4. The difference is like going from a prop airplane to a new jet. I was concerned about the emissions problems (clogged DPFs, turbos, etc.), but I bought an August 2009 build (the last run for the 2009s), so it has the latest computer firmware, DPF & turbo. It does have the tag hanging from the dash with basic instructions on how to drive the 6.7L diesel so that you hopefully avoid throwing codes and too many regens. My normal errands run is 60 miles round trip inlcuding a 30-45 minute interstate/freeway run, so the emissions system should function OK. I'm also going to tow a TT.
Georgia Polecat,02/24/2010
Folks, I'm hear to save you some time and money. I have owned them all. GMC,Ford,Chevrolet all with diseal engines. You should alredy know that a gas motor can't compare to a diseal, even the Hemi. I finally bought a Dodge. It is the best truck I have ever owned. It rides great,looks great,tows like a dream. I get 23 mpg just driveing around. I get 18 mpg towing a 10,000 lb trailer going 70 mph with the air on. This is completely stock. You don't need to anything to it. I wish someone would have told me this as it would have saved me allot of money and headaches. I had to learn the hard way. Do your self a favor and buy a Dodge with the Cummins and the EVIC system. You will be glad you did.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
