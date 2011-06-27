  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$21,599 - $23,999
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Truck
cd,02/07/2010
I pinch myself every time I drive this truck. The short bed handles great, the interior is luxury for me, the four wheel drive is great, exhaust brake is great, visibility wonderful, and build quality seems to be top notch for an American vehicle. I have driven the Tundra and this trick kicks but. The 6.7 litter dodge with the 6 speed is out of this world. The mirrors are also brilliant. The Dodge is better than Chevy and Ford (neither one utilizes the solid four piece frame channels).
2009 Ram 2500 Hemi LWB Quad 4x4
Louis Thompson,12/15/2008
I bought an 09 Ram 2500 LWB Quad 4x4 with the Hemi engine and 5 speed auto. I ordered the truck locally and got a great price. The truck came as a bighorn and well equipped. Check out the snow chief package which runs around $500 with lots of goodies. The ride is great for a 3/4 ton 4x4 and acceleration is more like a sports car than a big pickup. The truck has more power than most will need and has no problem with 6000 to 7000# trailers. The truck has 3.73 limited slip and pulls well off road. I get about 17 mpg hwy unloaded at 65 cruise, and about 14- 15 average city/hwy. This is while taking it easy. Hard driving really cuts MPG. Towing on hwy with 6000# at 60 mph gave 13 mpg.
New '09 2500 4X4 SLT 6.7 L Diesel
Vic,11/27/2009
I traded a 2006 2WD 2500 5.9L diesel which was a great truck, for a new clearance 2009 2500 6.7L diesel 4X4. The difference is like going from a prop airplane to a new jet. I was concerned about the emissions problems (clogged DPFs, turbos, etc.), but I bought an August 2009 build (the last run for the 2009s), so it has the latest computer firmware, DPF & turbo. It does have the tag hanging from the dash with basic instructions on how to drive the 6.7L diesel so that you hopefully avoid throwing codes and too many regens. My normal errands run is 60 miles round trip inlcuding a 30-45 minute interstate/freeway run, so the emissions system should function OK. I'm also going to tow a TT.
Save Time and Money
Georgia Polecat,02/24/2010
Folks, I'm hear to save you some time and money. I have owned them all. GMC,Ford,Chevrolet all with diseal engines. You should alredy know that a gas motor can't compare to a diseal, even the Hemi. I finally bought a Dodge. It is the best truck I have ever owned. It rides great,looks great,tows like a dream. I get 23 mpg just driveing around. I get 18 mpg towing a 10,000 lb trailer going 70 mph with the air on. This is completely stock. You don't need to anything to it. I wish someone would have told me this as it would have saved me allot of money and headaches. I had to learn the hard way. Do your self a favor and buy a Dodge with the Cummins and the EVIC system. You will be glad you did.
See all 12 reviews of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
More about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie is priced between $21,599 and$21,599 with odometer readings between 108401 and108401 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT is priced between $23,999 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 36174 and36174 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 Ram Pickup 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,599 and mileage as low as 36174 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Can't find a used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,591.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,531.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles