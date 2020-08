Used 2017 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

Donohoo Chevrolet - Fort Payne / Alabama

Due to COVID-19 open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited so be sure to reserve your time slot as soon as possible. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6UR5FL5HG679350

Stock: 51781A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020