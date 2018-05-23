Used 2017 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

2,520 listings
2500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    38,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,000

    $11,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 SLT

    95,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,592

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon in Red
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

    13,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,391

    $4,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    31,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,400

    $4,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Laramie

    70,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,521

    $5,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 SLT

    49,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $30,850

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    29,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $3,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Laramie

    34,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,995

    $8,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Laramie

    46,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,995

    $4,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn in Black
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn

    82,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,995

    $3,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn in Black
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn

    74,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $6,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    114,990 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,630

    $4,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn in Silver
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn

    31,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $4,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Red
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    97,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $3,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 SLT

    85,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,900

    $5,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    91,558 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,630

    $3,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    84,660 miles
    Great Deal

    $30,130

    $3,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    113,216 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,930

    $3,365 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ram 2500

Read recent reviews for the Ram 2500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
See all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Worst Vehicle I have ever owned. Never again!!!
Justin Embrey,05/23/2018
Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
As most shoppers would be when I bought this truck I was very happy with the way it looked and drove when it was brand new. Soon after buying the truck i began having issue with the Electronic throttle control (Less than 5000 miles). It went to the dealership 3 times over about 3 months and still occasionally says it needs to be serviced. There has been 3 recalls on it to date one of which the parts are not currently available to repair it. The paint chips off of the truck with the slightest sign of something rubbing up against it besides a cotton cloth. The hood and body has rust all over it in various spots from small rocks and even was chipped once by my hand hitting the tailgate. I was asked if I bought the paint protection plan for the vehicle and I asked them if they were kidding me, they clearly were not. Dodge knows they are doing less than a good job on the paint and overall dependability of these trucks. On to the next item, During the winter of 2017, the driver side window decided that it was going to break and no longer roll up or down. It went to the dealership yet again, They fixed the little tiny plastic part that had broken but ever since the window makes a grinding noise when going up or down and they said they can not find the issue. The latest issue that happened today 5/23/2018 is going down the interstate at 65 mph it decided to slam itself into 4 wheel drive and downshifted into 3rd gear. The truck jerked like I had slammed on the brakes and then would not shift past 4th gear regardless of the speed. When I stopped at the next red light the truck did not want to go as it was stuck in fourth gear and in limp mode according to the dealership. I have been a Ram owner for over 13 years and I can say that this experience has completely ruined my high regard for Dodge primarily for their lack of interest in resolving the issue. I have now started the process of making a lemon law claim on this vehicle as it has been into the dealership for repair almost 10 times in barely over a year. I will never buy another Ram truck for anything.
Report abuse
