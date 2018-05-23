Used 2017 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me
2,520 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,000$11,037 Below Market
- 95,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,592
- 13,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,391$4,664 Below Market
- 31,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,400$4,516 Below Market
- 70,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,521$5,534 Below Market
- 49,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$30,850
- 29,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,999$3,181 Below Market
- 34,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,995$8,382 Below Market
- 46,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,995$4,691 Below Market
- 82,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,995$3,565 Below Market
- 74,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,990$6,762 Below Market
- 114,990 miles
$19,630$4,292 Below Market
- 31,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995$4,585 Below Market
- 97,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$3,152 Below Market
- 85,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900$5,170 Below Market
- 91,558 miles
$23,630$3,724 Below Market
- 84,660 miles
$30,130$3,807 Below Market
- 113,216 miles
$26,930$3,365 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram 2500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 2500
Read recent reviews for the Ram 2500
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
Justin Embrey,05/23/2018
Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
As most shoppers would be when I bought this truck I was very happy with the way it looked and drove when it was brand new. Soon after buying the truck i began having issue with the Electronic throttle control (Less than 5000 miles). It went to the dealership 3 times over about 3 months and still occasionally says it needs to be serviced. There has been 3 recalls on it to date one of which the parts are not currently available to repair it. The paint chips off of the truck with the slightest sign of something rubbing up against it besides a cotton cloth. The hood and body has rust all over it in various spots from small rocks and even was chipped once by my hand hitting the tailgate. I was asked if I bought the paint protection plan for the vehicle and I asked them if they were kidding me, they clearly were not. Dodge knows they are doing less than a good job on the paint and overall dependability of these trucks. On to the next item, During the winter of 2017, the driver side window decided that it was going to break and no longer roll up or down. It went to the dealership yet again, They fixed the little tiny plastic part that had broken but ever since the window makes a grinding noise when going up or down and they said they can not find the issue. The latest issue that happened today 5/23/2018 is going down the interstate at 65 mph it decided to slam itself into 4 wheel drive and downshifted into 3rd gear. The truck jerked like I had slammed on the brakes and then would not shift past 4th gear regardless of the speed. When I stopped at the next red light the truck did not want to go as it was stuck in fourth gear and in limp mode according to the dealership. I have been a Ram owner for over 13 years and I can say that this experience has completely ruined my high regard for Dodge primarily for their lack of interest in resolving the issue. I have now started the process of making a lemon law claim on this vehicle as it has been into the dealership for repair almost 10 times in barely over a year. I will never buy another Ram truck for anything.
Related Ram 2500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Hollywood FL
- Used Ram Dakota Washington DC
- Used Ram Promaster City Akron OH
- Used Ram Dakota Birmingham AL
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Naperville IL
- Used Ram Dakota Pittsburgh PA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Rockville MD
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Denver CO
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Akron OH
- Used Ram Promaster City Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2014 Los Angeles CA
- Used Ram 1500 2013 Springfield MA
- Used Ram 2500 2014 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019