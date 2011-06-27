1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$886 - $1,865
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
The Ram Pickup gets some mild mechanical changes, including electronically governed automatic transmissions and a torque increase for the optional 5.9L turbodiesel V8 to 440 pound-feet. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and cast alloy wheels are standard with SLT and Sport trims. New color offerings are Light Kiwi Pearl and Spruce Pearl.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nadinemarie,01/30/2009
We used it as a work horse the first ten years, hauling furniture, sawdust, rocks and etc., but putting very few miles on it as used car for out of town trips. Then with only 20,000 miles and a dozen years old decided to put a camper on it's back. Performs beautifully with a 8.5 camper fully loaded. Makes hills with little effort, as much as diesels do, if we do not lose RPM behind a truck. Never had it in the repair garage until this year, other than normal maintenance. This year have to have A/C fan fixed. Averaging 12-14 mpg with camper.
Horsegal,04/13/2003
I love my truck. I just wish that when I wanted to buy a new one that they would offer the suicide doors again. Those 4 full doors are so geeky. For peets sake its a truck. I get pretty fair gas milage but it is a gas engine. I still get about 14 which is good. The mileage never changes when I haul the horse trailer either. I like that. The truck hardly gives when you hook it up.
Jason Halverson,03/13/2006
I'm very pleased with this truck. It does everything I ask and more. I would buy another one "No Problem". Not the best on gas though.
TomG,01/28/2006
Bought this truck new in 96 and have been extremely happy with it. The only real problems I've had have been related to rust after spending 6 long winters in Upstate NY where they use lots of salt. I have quite a bit of rust under the doors and had a fuel line and brake line rust through--not a good feeling having a 7,000 lb vehicle going down the road and finding I had no brakes. Fortunately, the high compression diesel slows you down quite a bit, and having a manual transmission helped too. I bought the truck for towing, but haven't done much (never got my boat), but when I have towed its as if there is nothing behind me--gobs of torque!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019