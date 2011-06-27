  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The Ram Pickup gets some mild mechanical changes, including electronically governed automatic transmissions and a torque increase for the optional 5.9L turbodiesel V8 to 440 pound-feet. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and cast alloy wheels are standard with SLT and Sport trims. New color offerings are Light Kiwi Pearl and Spruce Pearl.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
See all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Would buy it again
nadinemarie,01/30/2009
We used it as a work horse the first ten years, hauling furniture, sawdust, rocks and etc., but putting very few miles on it as used car for out of town trips. Then with only 20,000 miles and a dozen years old decided to put a camper on it's back. Performs beautifully with a 8.5 camper fully loaded. Makes hills with little effort, as much as diesels do, if we do not lose RPM behind a truck. Never had it in the repair garage until this year, other than normal maintenance. This year have to have A/C fan fixed. Averaging 12-14 mpg with camper.
I LOVE MY TRUCK
Horsegal,04/13/2003
I love my truck. I just wish that when I wanted to buy a new one that they would offer the suicide doors again. Those 4 full doors are so geeky. For peets sake its a truck. I get pretty fair gas milage but it is a gas engine. I still get about 14 which is good. The mileage never changes when I haul the horse trailer either. I like that. The truck hardly gives when you hook it up.
V-10 Satisfaction
Jason Halverson,03/13/2006
I'm very pleased with this truck. It does everything I ask and more. I would buy another one "No Problem". Not the best on gas though.
Awesome Diesel
TomG,01/28/2006
Bought this truck new in 96 and have been extremely happy with it. The only real problems I've had have been related to rust after spending 6 long winters in Upstate NY where they use lots of salt. I have quite a bit of rust under the doors and had a fuel line and brake line rust through--not a good feeling having a 7,000 lb vehicle going down the road and finding I had no brakes. Fortunately, the high compression diesel slows you down quite a bit, and having a manual transmission helped too. I bought the truck for towing, but haven't done much (never got my boat), but when I have towed its as if there is nothing behind me--gobs of torque!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

