Used 2015 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,230
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,230
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,230
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,230
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,230
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Fog Lampsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Tow Hooksyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17170 lbs.
Curb weight6785 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Height74.1 in.
Maximum payload2210 lbs.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,230
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles