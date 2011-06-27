"DODGE"... that's what the dealer does when you show up for warranty repair. A/C and Transmission still leaking after 4 visits to three different dealers... now out of warranty. Let me list the problems. 1. Power seat gear stripped (500.00) 2. AC leaks (900.00) 3. Trany leaks ($$$???) 4. Pulls to the right... 3 alignments ($300+?) no one knows why. 5. rear axle seal... self repaired (55) Theres more I cant remember rite now. I'm rite at 50k, all of this started 40k ago... Never again!!!!!!!! Update... i now have about 65k on the truck, barely drive it, the front drive shaft now leaks, I replaced every part of the HVAC system under the hood myself and the leak is gone (Dealers couldn't/wouldn't fix it). Dash light do a weird flicker, I hear the board that runs the lights, blinker...ect... gets corroded. Cumins is still strong but the dodge around it it crap from bumper to bumper.

