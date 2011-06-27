  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

  • Powerful engine lineup, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, available side curtain airbags.
  • Stunted standard bed, cramped rear seat, fewer body configurations that the competition.
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
List Price Range
$11,437 - $22,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The heavy-duty Ram offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.

2005 Highlights

The big news (literally) for 2005 is the new Power Wagon, which features class-exclusive electric locking front and rear differentials, and an electronic disconnecting front sway bar. Other Power Wagon extras include 33-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires, a 12,000-pound winch, a two-inch taller stance and a unique suspension. Other changes for the Ram 2500 this year include an even more powerful version of the Cummins turbodiesel engine, now rated at a whopping 610 lb-ft of torque, and the availability of a power sunroof and Sirius Satellite Radio on Quad Cabs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(80%)
4(9%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.6
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Should of bought a Duramax
J.,03/18/2010
05 Cummins Laramie. 30K Miles and 10K worth of repair bills. Nice looking truck and it holds the pavement down in front of my house nicely. Lots of power, decent mileage for what it is, fairly comfy on long hauls. Injectors are delicate which can lead to major engine damage. Poor factory fuel and air filtration. Weak trans. Lots of creaks(sliding glass) and rattles(rear storage) and wind noise(drivers door). Radio dash knob doesn't work. Abysmal customer service. If you are considering a used one get a Manometer test done first.
Perfect for RV haulin'
Al,11/09/2009
I haul a 15K lb travel trailer and this truck has never let me down. I usually get 19-22 MPG on hwy, unloaded, and get 13-14 when towing, as long as I keep it under 70mph. If I go over 70, it drops to 10-11 and according to specs, 15K lbs is overloaded for 3/4 ton Dodge w/cummins. You must have nerf bars as the truck sits kinda high and is difficult to get into w/o side bars.
Wow, What a Truck!
Tom,08/29/2005
This Ram 2500 with the Cummins Turbo Diesel is so much fun to drive. It is a big rig with the race car feel. I love it and my wife loves it. Nice job Chrysler/Cummins!
"DODGE"... thats what they do
dkn,12/01/2014
4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
"DODGE"... that's what the dealer does when you show up for warranty repair. A/C and Transmission still leaking after 4 visits to three different dealers... now out of warranty. Let me list the problems. 1. Power seat gear stripped (500.00) 2. AC leaks (900.00) 3. Trany leaks ($$$???) 4. Pulls to the right... 3 alignments ($300+?) no one knows why. 5. rear axle seal... self repaired (55) Theres more I cant remember rite now. I'm rite at 50k, all of this started 40k ago... Never again!!!!!!!! Update... i now have about 65k on the truck, barely drive it, the front drive shaft now leaks, I replaced every part of the HVAC system under the hood myself and the leak is gone (Dealers couldn't/wouldn't fix it). Dash light do a weird flicker, I hear the board that runs the lights, blinker...ect... gets corroded. Cumins is still strong but the dodge around it it crap from bumper to bumper.
See all 44 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
More about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

