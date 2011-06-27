  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,021 - $2,148
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

After a complete redesign in 1994, the Ram Pickup offers a club cab on a 134.7-inch wheelbase. Torque increases to 430 pound-feet with the Cummins 5.9L diesel with manual transmission and an illuminated overdrive lockout switch is standard. An Infinity CD audio system is optional and foglights are included with the Sport Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

400k and still rolling (slt automatic dodge 2500 diesel)
allllchemist,08/18/2011
Bought the truck used from an auction. previous owner had hauled trailers all over new england in snow/ice (salt corrosion) for 280k miles with jake brake and after-market overdrive. bad tps and fuel pump had led him to dump it. got some flakey overdrive issues when cold (showed up when a transmission shop removed the overdrive unit and cut the ground wire)... 125k miles later she's still "busting a hump," moves right along at 2200 rpms, 15 mpg. Not going to win any races, but every time I sit down to calculate the cost of replacing her, she makes dollars and sense. I'll keep her another year and see how she acts. I'd like to take the cummins out and drop it in another vehicle.
not bad
dlromo,09/30/2002
so far so good I have 130000 miles no problems . milage can fluxuate drasticly difficult to park in tight spaces
excellent truck
hiebert,03/03/2003
the deisel dodge is a great puller.
Disappointing Experience
DJ2002,06/13/2002
Drive train major component failures out of warantee but under 80,000 miles in light duty operation, costing over $5,000, makes this the most unreliable, costly to operate truck I ever owned. Looks good and handles nicely but not a vehicle you can depend on for reliable, efficient operation.
See all 10 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,793.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,731.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,611.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles