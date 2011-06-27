1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,021 - $2,148
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
After a complete redesign in 1994, the Ram Pickup offers a club cab on a 134.7-inch wheelbase. Torque increases to 430 pound-feet with the Cummins 5.9L diesel with manual transmission and an illuminated overdrive lockout switch is standard. An Infinity CD audio system is optional and foglights are included with the Sport Package.
Most helpful consumer reviews
allllchemist,08/18/2011
Bought the truck used from an auction. previous owner had hauled trailers all over new england in snow/ice (salt corrosion) for 280k miles with jake brake and after-market overdrive. bad tps and fuel pump had led him to dump it. got some flakey overdrive issues when cold (showed up when a transmission shop removed the overdrive unit and cut the ground wire)... 125k miles later she's still "busting a hump," moves right along at 2200 rpms, 15 mpg. Not going to win any races, but every time I sit down to calculate the cost of replacing her, she makes dollars and sense. I'll keep her another year and see how she acts. I'd like to take the cummins out and drop it in another vehicle.
dlromo,09/30/2002
so far so good I have 130000 miles no problems . milage can fluxuate drasticly difficult to park in tight spaces
hiebert,03/03/2003
the deisel dodge is a great puller.
DJ2002,06/13/2002
Drive train major component failures out of warantee but under 80,000 miles in light duty operation, costing over $5,000, makes this the most unreliable, costly to operate truck I ever owned. Looks good and handles nicely but not a vehicle you can depend on for reliable, efficient operation.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
