Consumer Rating
(17)
2014 Ram 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • massive torque with diesel/automatic powertrain
  • roomy rear seat in the Mega Cab
  • highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Diesel's output is less with manual transmission.
Ram 2500 for Sale
List Price
$19,989
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

Heavy-duty pickup trucks like the 2014 Ram 2500 are made for buyers who do lots of towing and hauling. Consistent with the breed, the Ram 2500 is available in multiple body styles with several varying powertrains and various equipment levels. And not only can it tow well over 5 tons without breaking a sweat (indeed, tow ratings approach 18,000 pounds if you're using a fifth-wheel connection), it's also impressively comfortable and refined.

The Ram 2500 gets several changes this year, among them a new 6.4-liter V8 engine. Rated at 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, this new gasoline-fueled V8 is a lower-cost alternative for buyers who don't need the gargantuan torque of the pricey turbodiesel engine but still require more capability than the base 5.7-liter V8 offers.

Equally significant is the new coil-spring rear suspension that's standard on every 2014 Ram 2500. As on the lighter-duty Ram 1500, the switch from rear leaf springs to coil springs gives the heavy-duty Ram a more compliant, civilized feel whether you're pulling a heavy load or driving around with the bed empty. In addition, a load-leveling rear air suspension is now available as an option (late availability) as is integrated fifth-wheel trailer preparation -- making it that much easier to set up your truck for large towing jobs.

There really are only a couple comparable alternatives for a heavy-duty truck with this level of capability: The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (and its GMC Sierra sibling) and the 2014 Ford F-250. All offer strong engine and suspension packages, and when it comes to tow ratings, they're generally within a few hundred pounds of each other. Where the Ram 2500 takes a significant lead is inside the cabin. More than just utilitarian, the 2500's interior is plush and inviting. It makes for a truck that is extremely livable outside of work duty, and this year's new rear suspension design only enhances that quality. Already a solid choice for a heavy-duty full-size truck, the 2014 Ram 2500 gets our top recommendation in this class.

2014 Ram 2500 models

The 2014 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: two-door regular, four-door Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed, but it combines an even bigger cabin with a short bed.

The regular cab comes in Tradesman or SLT trims; the Crew Cab in Tradesman, SLT, Power Wagon, Laramie and Longhorn; and the Mega Cab in SLT, Laramie and Longhorn trims.

The Tradesman is the most basic Ram 2500 and comes with 17-inch steel wheels, black grille/bumpers, power heated mirrors, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and door locks are standard on Crew Cab models, while regular cabs have manual controls.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer-brake controller, a power sliding rear window, keyless entry, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen audio interface and satellite radio. Most of these amenities are optional on the Tradesman.

SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas), which includes a 18-inch forged and polished alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, chrome grille, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Uconnect Access, a subscription-based smartphone app that provides Wi-Fi, voice-to-text messaging and emergency assistance. For four-wheel-drive SLT crew cabs, there is also the Outdoorsman package, which is similar to the Big Horn package but with different 18-inch wheels, tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate, two-tone paint, wheel flares, a body-color grille frame and auto-dimming exterior mirrors. This package also includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface and rearview camera; these items are optional on other SLTs.

Next up is the Laramie, which features all of the above equipment as standard, while adding rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power front-passenger seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors and an upgraded 10-speaker audio system. The Longhorn adds color-keyed bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, a remote ignition, front bucket seats (with a console), power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats, a navigation system and HD radio.

Finally, the off-road-themed Power Wagon (only available in Crew Cab 4WD with the short bed and 6.4-liter V8) features unique 17-inch wheels, tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a manual transfer case, a 4.10 axle ratio with electronically locking differentials, a power winch rated at 12,000 pounds of capacity and a front antiroll bar that can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road. The Power Wagon's equipment is essentially available in Tradesman, SLT and Laramie guises, depending on what level of luxury you're looking for.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on lower trim levels as either packages or stand-alone options. Other option highlights include the RamBox cargo management system (which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), load-leveling rear air suspension (late availability), fifth-wheel trailer preparation and a sunroof.

2014 Highlights

Headlines for the 2014 Ram 2500 include the arrival of a new 6.4-liter gasoline V8 engine and the adoption of a new coil-spring rear suspension, which provides increased civility when you're cruising the highway. Integrated gooseneck/fifth wheel trailer preparation is a new option on the 2500 this year, as is a load-leveling rear air suspension (late availability). Equipment and trim levels have also been updated.

Performance & mpg

Standard on most versions of the 2014 Ram 2500 is a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. Tradesman models feature a manually engaged transfer case for the 4WD system; an electronic transfer case is optional on the Tradesman and standard on all other Rams.

There are two optional engines for the 2500: a 6.4-liter V8 and a 6.7-liter turbocharged, diesel-fueled inline six-cylinder known as the Cummins. The gasoline 6.4-liter V8 produces 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque and is backed by a six-speed automatic. The Cummins turbodiesel engine produces 350 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque when matched with the available six-speed manual transmission, or 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed automatic.

In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Ram 2500 crew cab with the 6.4-liter V8 went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. Equipped with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel, another 4WD crew cab accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds.

Depending on body style and rear axle ratio, the Ram 2500 is rated to tow up to 13,860 pounds with the 5.7-liter V8, 16,300 pounds with the 6.4-liter V8, 16,870 for the manual-equipped diesel and 17,970 with the automatic and diesel engine (Ram stipulates that any trailer over 17,000 pounds requires a fifth-wheel hitch). Properly equipped, the maximum payload for trucks with the 5.7-liter is 3,030 pounds, 3,970 pounds for the 6.4-liter engine and 3,140 pounds for the diesel.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2014 Ram 2500 includes antilock disc brakes, front seat and side curtain airbags, stability and traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Power-adjustable pedals are available on all models, except the Tradesman. A rearview camera is also optional. In Edmunds testing, various versions of the Ram 2500 came to a stop from 60 mph in 136-144 feet, depending on equipment. This is average for the segment.

Driving

Even though the 2014 Ram 2500 is built for serious towing and hauling jobs, it's fairly civilized in everyday driving, and wind and tire noise are nicely quelled. This year's new coil-spring rear suspension makes the heavy-duty Ram's ride smoother and more comfortable than ever before. Mind you, there's no getting around a firm ride quality in a truck built to tow this much, but the coil-spring suspension certainly makes the ride less skittish. The ride in an off-road-oriented Power Wagon is a bit more firm on pavement, but what it loses in highway comfort it more than makes up for in off-road capability. Modifications to the standard three-link front suspension, along with the electronically disconnecting sway bar and locking differential significantly increase off-road performance.

All three of the Ram's engines provide solid performance, but if you're regularly towing and hauling heavy loads, there's no doubt that the Cummins turbodiesel paired with the automatic transmission packs the biggest punch. The Cummins does emit a bit of signature diesel noise when accelerating, but it quiets down at cruising speeds.

Interior

The Ram 2500 offers the nicest interior in the heavy-duty full-size pickup kingdom. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status. As is typical in full-size trucks, there's plenty of room for passengers of all sizes; however, if you make regular use of the rear seats (and don't need a long cargo bed), you'll find that the Mega Cab is particularly accommodating in the legroom department.

Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes. Unique to this pickup is the optional RamBox feature, which places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders inside the truck bed.

Cabin controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, especially in trucks with the 8.4-inch touchscreen audio-navigation interface. With large, logically located virtual buttons, reasonably quick processing times and ample functionality for smartphone users, this is one of the best executions of modern technology in a full-size pickup. When equipped with the optional cargo-view and rearview back-up cameras, the cargo camera displays on the 8.4-inch screen, while the conventional back-up camera displays on a smaller screen in the rearview mirror. It's nice to have both cameras onboard, but in practice, it can be hard to see the back-up camera display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ram 2500.

5(35%)
4(18%)
3(11%)
2(23%)
1(13%)
3.4
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

6.7 Cummins
Eric,11/09/2017
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Actually, this is a Cummins 2500 Bighorn Megacab but there was no option to choose. Good truck overall. I bought it a year ago with 105k miles on it. The engine is STRONG and you'll be speeding down the road in no time if you're not careful. My truck has always pulled to the right even after switching tires around and after an alignment but it brakes straight. Rarely I have to shut it down to restart the infotainment system because it doesn't want to connect to my phone correctly. The tranny, it's a 68RFE I believe, had to be rebuild but fortunately, was under a dealer 3 month warranty. Apparently the previous owner did some heavy towing in the wrong gear and burned the clutches. It's been good ever since the rebuild. The tranny tends to hunt a bit and it wants to be in the highest gear possible all the time. I'll be driving on a flat road at 35 mph in 5th gear at 900 rpm's. This is fine I guess but even if you think of accelerating, even a little, the tranny will shift. Something new to me, as I've never owned such a new vehicle, I guess the transmission "depowers" before it shifts. To me, this sounds like tranny slippage but I was informed by the dealer that this is normal and is to help the tranny last longer. My truck came with airbags on the rear axle and after my first pull of my 10k lb fifth wheel I can now see why. The 5 link rear suspension makes for a very nice ride, even better than my old Duramax, but it sure squats under my trailer. I need about 50lbs of air in my airbags to keep the suspension from bottoming out over "whoops" in the road. (Not sure what else to call them.) When flipping the outside mirrors up to tow, the up button no longer moves the mirror up. Two major things that have happened since owning the truck other than the tranny thing, I've had to replace a NOx sensor which was $450 for the part alone. Very easy to replace however, I found an aftermarket part for $117 but the electrical connectors didn't fit so I had to bite the bullet and buy a Mopar part, and I THINK I have a leaking exhaust manifold gasket because when heavily using the exhaust brake, I'll get a high pitched shrill. After some research I found that others have had this problem too and it's a $400 or less fix at my local diesel shop. I also wish the steering wheel could go a bit higher to fit my 6'3" frame but it's not a big deal. The center head rest on the rear seat is in the way when looking through the rear view mirror. One thing that can be scary is that sometimes when I hit the throttle hard to sneak a left turn at a light or pull out into a busy street, the truck doesn't go! Or rather, it's as if I leisurely pushed the gas pedal to go. After maybe a second it will "kick in" and it will take off but man! That moment can be scary. For around $300 I can add a sensor to the throttle that fools the truck into thinking it needs to go faster. It's my opinion that this should be a recall for obvious reasons and the fact that there's an aftermarket device to remedy the problem which also means there's plenty of other people with the same problem. For this reason I knocked the safety rating down to four stars. THE GOOD: This is a nice riding truck with very comfortable seats. No leather in my truck so I only have the heated seats. The dash and gauges are well designed and placed and I like how I can add various bar gauges electronically to different parts of the dash video screen. The center console is laid out well other than the 4x4 knob gets hidden a bit behind the shifter lever when in drive. I have the 8.4 Uconnect which is great and the cab is insulated well. The stereo works well and sounds good. I added a sub for a better experience. LOTS of room in the front and back seats. The mega cab lacks the under floor storage boxes near the back seats but makes up for it behind the rear seats. My truck was "pre-plumbed" with the manufacturers goose neck package and the Ram goose neck kit is good. The paint seems to be good and show no signs of any problems. Overall, I really like this truck and, for the most part, I feel safe and secure driving it and I look forward to many more years with it.
2014 2500 6.4l
hihoslvr2500,08/19/2014
A real 3/4 ton truck...great power and tows my 8k trailer with ease. I'm very pleased with this truck and the 6.4 hemi.
Recalls and Transmission Leaks
New User,01/08/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Multiple recalls, transmission pan leaks, repaired 4 times, 2 different dealers. 6.4 HEMI, option was not available above.
Very Pleased Overall
Jeff Jones,12/07/2015
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)
I am overall very pleased, had to find a dealer in Southern NH as the dealer I purchased from was less than... I also had tire sensor issues but was taken care of under warranty/recall...Have had several recalls that all went well. Initially I had hard downshifting issues into 2nd...dealer resolved that thought a recall, not that the recall was for that but after the recall was done the shifting issue was no longer there. I have 24K on mine, I use it to plow my farm and am pleased overall. My last Chevy 1500 lasted 18 years I expect this should do as well.
See all 17 reviews of the 2014 Ram 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ram 2500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%

More about the 2014 Ram 2500
More About This Model

Quick Summary: The 2014 Ram Power Wagon is best described as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon of full-size heavy-duty pickups. It's an off-road-oriented truck optimized for low-speed work; it's no wannabe desert racer. It features a brand new 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that makes 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

But the advance that really moves the needle is the Power Wagon's new coil spring rear suspension, which gives this mountain goat more suspension articulation than ever before. It also helps the big Ram ride more smoothly than any other heavy-duty pickup you're likely to encounter.

What Is It?
The Ram Power Wagon has been around a long time, and the basic recipe hasn't varied much over the years. Take a heavy-duty Ram pickup, lift the suspension, give it knobby off-road tires and add a front winch. The end result is an off-road truck that can do real work in places others fear to tread.

As before, the Power Wagon rides on Bilstein monotube shocks for greater control and fade resistance. The front suspension incorporates 1.5 inches of suspension lift and the rear end gets a 1-inch hike. On top of that, each end gets an additional 1-inch boost from the larger diameter of the standard LT285/70R17 (aka 33-inch) tires.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The Power Wagon package includes off-road upgrades that are found on most of the Jeeps you'll see in places like Moab. Its front and rear differentials can be electronically locked from inside the cabin. The front stabilizer bar has been essentially sawn in half so that a motorized mechanism can disconnect and reconnect it at the driver's whim.

The cable and hook of a 12,000-pound Warn winch peeks discreetly out of a slot in the chrome front bumper and there's a nearby socket for the remote control unit.

This is essentially the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon formula in heavy-duty Ram 2500 pickup form, with a winch added for good measure.

What Has Changed?
Last year's 5.7-liter Hemi V8 has been replaced by a more powerful 6.4-liter Hemi that cranks out 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, a nice bump up from the 383 hp and 400 lb-ft available last year. It's a stout motor, and it plays well with the standard six-speed automatic transmission that carries over unchanged.

You have to squint to see the extra power in our test results, though. Our 2014 Power Wagon roared down the quarter-mile in 16.3 seconds and topped out at 85.6 mph, passing through 60 mph in 8.5 seconds along the way. The last 5.7-liter Power Wagon we tested (a 2010 model that still had the five-speed gearbox) made it to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds before sagging to 16.2 seconds at 82.9 mph at the line.

Why was the old Power Wagon a few tenths quicker to 60 mph? Put it down to a 4.56:1 axle ratio. The new 2014 edition leverages the 6.4-liter engine's extra power and torque to get by with taller 4.10:1 gearing for improved fuel economy. And the new Hemi V8 doubles down on the economy front with a V4 cylinder deactivation mode that kicks in seamlessly when cruising the straight and level.

Suspension-wise, the basic concept of an approximate 2-inch lift, Bilstein shocks and 33-inch off-road tires on 17-inch wheels carries over intact. But the 2014 Power Wagon suspension itself is all-new.

All Ram 2500 trucks switched over to a five-link coil spring rear suspension for 2014, and the Power Wagon is no exception. Rear axle articulation potential is better with this setup, and the Power Wagon takes full advantage by using linear-rate springs instead of the progressive-rate ones found on other 2500 models. In so doing, the Power Wagon trades away some payload and GVWR in the name of off-road potential, though.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Similarly, all 2014 heavy-duty Ram trucks switched to a three-link front suspension in order to gain the extra roll stiffness necessary to support the new sky-high 30,000-pound tow ratings on certain 3500 series variants. But ultra-high roll stiffness isn't favorable to good off-road articulation, so the Power Wagon uses unique control arms with an added "articulink" to put the flexibility back in.

It all rolls on the same-size LT285/70R17 rubber as last year, but this new 2014 Power Wagon uses Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires instead of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/As. The knobby new shoes and their outward-facing white letters certainly look the part.

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
This year the 2014 Power Wagon is available in three trim levels, all of them restricted to the Crew Cab 4x4 body style with a standard-length bed. After that, the Ram's option strategy gets somewhat confusing.

First up, there's a version that's simply called the 2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon. This is basically just like our test truck, graphics and all. It's the volume-selling SLT-level truck with the Power Wagon package built in as standard equipment.

The other two paths to a Power Wagon begin with either the basic Tradesman work truck or the high-zoot Laramie. From there you opt for the Power Wagon package that adds $7,950 to the price of a Tradesman or $7,450 to the Laramie. In either case you'll get all of the Power Wagon mechanical bits but none of the exterior graphics.

The end result is a base price of $45,690 for a Tradesman Power Wagon, $50,340 for an SLT Power Wagon and $56,015 for a Laramie Power Wagon.

How Does It Drive?
The Power Wagon feels much more refined behind the wheel than its bulk would suggest, thanks to the healthy output of its standard 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. There's plenty of acceleration on tap, and the transmission shifts smoothly as it steps up through the gears.

Hydraulically boosted recirculating-ball steering seems like a throwback, but it's a rugged choice for a big machine such as this. There's enough boost to help turn the 33-inch Goodyears, but never so much that the driver loses sight of which way they're pointed.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The big Ram's reflexes are admirably reassuring, and it tracks true through corners. The disconnecting front stabilizer bar may help on the pavement in an unexpected way: They would have had to compromise and fit a smaller one if it couldn't be disconnected off-road. As it stands, the tall Power Wagon never feels like it's heeling over in corners much.

In the end the truck's altitude and weight define the limits to which the Goodyear all-terrain rubber can be pushed. They generate a modest 0.68g on the skid pad and require 142 feet to stop from 60 mph.

What About Ride Comfort?
We can't recall a 2500-series truck that rides as agreeably as the 2014 Ram Power Wagon. That's not to say it floats on a cushion of air. It doesn't. There's still an underlying heavy-duty firmness to its unladen ride. But it comes across as capable rather than unyielding. The Power Wagon's suspension does a good job of smothering road artifacts that can set others skittering about.

The five-link coil-spring rear suspension looms large here, but the 2014 Power Wagon rides even better than a Ram 2500 Outdoorsman we drove the week before. There are two reasons for this: the Power Wagon's previously mentioned linear-rate rear springs and its lower rear tire pressure of 65 psi (typical Ram 2500 4x4 rear tires are set at 80 psi).

The exhaust note is powerful, but never in a way that feels like it's trying too hard. It's there when we stand on it, but fades into the background when cruising. Likewise the Goodyear tires hum a bit, but in a far-off way that's entirely in keeping with the truck's attitude and purpose. It'd be weird if we heard nothing from down below.

How About Off Road?
Extra body clearance from the suspension and tire mods (2.5 inches up front, 2 inches in back) is the most basic and obvious upgrade. All of the usual clearance dimensions are vastly improved. For instance: The Power Wagon's approach angle is a full 33.6 degrees, up from 21.8 in a regular 2500 4x4. Underbody ground clearance is 14.3 inches instead of 12.0 inches.

The Power Wagon's suspension flexes readily once the front stabilizer bar is disconnected. We measured the difference back at the shop. The Ramp Travel Index was 518 points in disconnect mode versus 412 points in connect mode: a massive difference.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Tire lift is rare on our chosen trail, and we find little cause to engage the locking differentials. When we do, we have our choice of rear only or front and rear together. All it takes is a twist of the knob and a moment's pause.

Throughout the day we find it ridiculously easy to nuance the torque output of the Power Wagon's big Hemi in low range because that mode includes a softer throttle pedal calibration that's easy to feather as we ease up and over obstacles.

Closer to home, we don't need any of these devices to make decent time on our local well-traveled forest access roads, but we find the front stabilizer disconnect works well to combat head toss on the stony dirt surface, as long as we stay below its activation threshold of 19 mph.

The 60 psi front/65 psi rear street pressure of the 2500-series tires is a bit much, though. They need to be aired down out here. The Power Wagon's high-speed dirt road ride isn't as forgiving as the 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro we ran through here a few weeks ago.

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon has all the right stuff to be highly capable off-road. The only thing that keeps it from going anywhere a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon can go is its sheer size: width, wheelbase and turning circle.

What Is the Interior Like?
It's an admittedly big step up into the towering cab of the 2014 Ram Power Wagon, but once you're there you'll find the same well-designed cab that graces all other current Ram pickups. It's our favorite truck interior, hands down.

Like any other 2500 SLT, our Power Wagon has six-passenger cloth seating. Here the optional Premium Bench Seat ($900) comprises two outboard front buckets that flank a third jump seat that folds down to make a center console armrest. The Crew Cab's rear seat is comfortable and spacious for the long haul, and the 60/40 seat bottoms flip up to reveal small fold-out trestles that support a flat load floor.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

We really appreciate the handsome styling of the dash and instrument panel, and the information screen between the dials can be configured to display more data than we have paragraphs to describe. Transmission temperature? Yup. Trailer brake controller gain? Of course. And lots more.

The optional and easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen audio and navigation system ($1,005) is a can't-miss option that outperforms competing systems that cost more money. Besides the expected iPod, USB and Bluetooth streaming audio connectivity, the system supports Pandora, iHeartradio and Slacker app-based services through a paired smartphone. And for an extra subscription fee you can turn the truck into a mobile 3G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Want leather and a higher grade of interior trim? Simply go for the Laramie version of the Power Wagon.

What About Cargo and Towing?
The single-minded off-road specialization of the Power Wagon's suspension takes a bite out of its load-carrying capacity, a bite that's sizable enough to make it haul more like a 1500 series truck.

A regular Ram 2500 SLT that isn't a Power Wagon has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 10,000 pounds and a payload of 3,170 pounds. The Power Wagon's GVWR is 8,510 pounds and its rated maximum payload is 1,430 pounds. Similarly, a regular 2500 SLT with 4.10 gears can tow a maximum of 15,500 pounds, but the corresponding Power Wagon is limited to 10,750 pounds.

While these numbers are close to those of the 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro we recently tested, the Power Wagon enjoys the benefits of the heavy-duty 2500-series running gear that's slung beneath it. And the off-road payoff is real in terms of superior clearance and suspension flexibility in the rockiest terrain. It's the beefier machine.

As with other Ram 2500-series trucks, the hitch, wiring and trailer brake controller come standard. The Power Wagon is truly a plug-and-play tow vehicle. And if you like the idea of cargo box compartments, Ram's popular RamBox cargo management system ($1,295) is available on any Power Wagon.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
Heavy duty 2500-series trucks are still exempt from EPA fuel economy testing and labeling if their curb weight or GVWR exceed certain limits. Weighing in at a full 7,077 pounds, the Power Wagon is heavy enough to qualify for "N/A" status on the window sticker. So we're all left guessing.

Our Ram test truck earned 13.2 mpg around our 115-mile test loop and averaged 11.8 mpg over the 1,510 miles we spent with it, a total that included several hundred miles of highway driving and about 100 miles off-road.

2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

At this point you may be wondering why the Power Wagon isn't available with the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel. Mike Cairns, director of Ram Truck Engineering told us it's a simple matter of weight. The diesel engine adds more than 800 pounds to the mix, and the front springs would have to be heavier to the point where off-road articulation would suffer appreciably. As for the newly introduced 3.0-liter EcoDiesel in the Ram 1500, the displacement says it all. It's nowhere near stout enough for a heavier 2500-series truck. It'd cost more and put out less than the new 6.4-liter gas engine.

If that weren't enough, there's no room for the turbodiesel's current intercooler because that space is taken up by the Power Wagon's signature 12,000-pound Warn winch. And the diesel's rear axle is not compatible with a locking differential because of the Cummins' monstrous torque output.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
No other truckmakers are building off-road packages based on their heavy-duty truck chassis, so you could say the 2014 Ram Power Wagon is the only game in town. That's especially true if you're looking for a large pickup that can follow in the steps of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon — provided, of course, the trail is wide enough.

The 2014 Ford Raptor is a Baja-inspired truck that's built for speed. It has gobs of suspension travel and is exceedingly wide. It's more of an open-desert, open-throttle sort of off-road truck.

As with the Power Wagon, its single-minded off-road modifications take a similar toll on towing and hauling. But since it was only an F-150 to start with, its towing and hauling capability lags behind that of the Ram.

A Raptor Super Crew starts at $48,800, but most will want a slew of must-have options that come bundled in a $4,760 package. Most Raptors cost upwards of $53,560.

The 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro won't be out until late fall of 2014. It's also more of a desert-focused truck that is built for speed and comfort on rough surfaces. It has good articulation, but its lack of a stabilizer bar disconnect keeps it adrift of the Power Wagon. As for locking differentials, it has none.

Significantly, the TRD Pro option has been tuned to maintain the towing and hauling capacity of the SR5 4x4 on which it is based. It actually has 100 pounds more payload than the Power Wagon, and its 9,800-pound tow rating may, in fact, outmatch the off-road Ram's 10,750-pound rating because Toyota uses the new SAE tow rating procedure and Ram does not.

The Tundra TRD Pro is also cheaper to buy, with an expected price in the $45,000-$46,000 range. And it'll be the least thirsty, with the same 15 mpg combined (13 city/17 highway) fuel economy rating as the current Tundra 5.7-liter V8 4x4 truck.

Why Should You Consider This Truck
The 2014 Ram Power Wagon is more of a hunting and fishing sort of off-road vehicle. It's an explorer's truck, the kind of 4x4 that will get you there no matter where "there" is or how ill-defined the trail may be. Except for the silly graphics, it's a no-nonsense off-road machine in the classic sense of the word. It really is the Wrangler Rubicon of heavy-duty pickups.

In Tradesman guise it's also an off-road work truck, something that could be of use if your company maintains remote communications equipment, power lines or if you're an Alaska State Trooper.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck
Fans of the high-speed open desert style of off-roading will be better served by the Ford Raptor or the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Of course, a regular Ram 2500 is the better choice for those who don't need or want maximum off-road prowess, for those who would rather not give up the towing and hauling that's lost in the Power Wagon transformation.

And to the chagrin of many, the Power Wagon is simply not an option if you're determined to buy Ram's 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine for its superior torque, fuel economy or cruising range.

Maybe they ought to come out with a Torque Wagon.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Ram 2500 Overview

The Used 2014 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M), and Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ram 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ram 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman is priced between $19,989 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 51835 and172285 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram 2500 SLT is priced between $22,997 and$35,997 with odometer readings between 33802 and121737 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie is priced between $36,700 and$36,700 with odometer readings between 126038 and126038 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ram 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ram 2500 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2014 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,989 and mileage as low as 33802 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ram 2500.

Can't find a used 2014 Ram 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 2500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,215.

Find a used Ram for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 2500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,731.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,995.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ram 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 2500 lease specials

