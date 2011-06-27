  1. Home
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheetmetal.
  • Aging engine designs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys had to know they had a winner when their bold Ram Pickup debuted in 1994. Few trucks have turned as many heads, or prompted so much comment. Whether decked out in Sport trim or wearing conventional chrome on its chest-thumping grille, this is macho mentality sculpted in steel.

Under the hood, the goods range from modest to mammoth. For the practical-minded, there's a mild-mannered 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower. Then there's a Cummins diesel with 460 pound-feet of torque whose throbbing note and power make a guy want to grab his Stetson and haul on out.

Those who'd like a little more muscle have a pair of V8s to choose from. Whoa! You're still not satisfied? Like TV's "Tim the Tool Man," you want "more power?" Say no more. Just check the option list and you can barrel homeward with an 8.0-liter V10, blasting out 300 horses, and a locomotivelike 450 pound-feet of torque. The Magnum V10 is available only in heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickups.

One first-season criticism centered on space. Only the regular cab was available, seating three on a bench. Dodge claimed its cab was the most spacious in the industry, but that was little consolation to potential buyers who needed to carry extra people. So Dodge introduced a Club Cab that seated six adults, even if access to the rear wasn't so easy. Last year, the rules changed again. Dodge now offers a Ram Quad Cab, which means rear-access doors on either side of the cab. The four-door Ram Pickup offers convenience previously found in sedans (though competitors were quick to offer four-door pickups of their own). And for 1999, all extended-cab models get some storage space under the rear seats.

Inside, the Ram Pickup is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The passenger-side airbag comes with a cutoff switch, so it's perfectly safe to strap in a child seat up front. With any engine, tromping the gas produces a reassuring roar -- a reverberation of vitality. Otherwise, it's fairly quiet. Ride and handling are so competent that you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, though occupants will notice plenty of bumps. Visibility is excellent, and controls are first-rate. Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted gearshift operates easily. For such a bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers.

Demand for the Ram Pickup is still strong, but heavy competition in the form of freshly redesigned Ford and Chevrolet full-size pickups might make you think twice before buying a Ram.

1999 Highlights

The Sport model gets a new front bumper, fascia, grille, headlamps, graphics and Solar Yellow exterior color just to make sure it won't go unnoticed in traffic. All Ram Pickups get an express-down feature for the power windows, a new headlamp switch and four-wheel ABS are standard on vehicles over 10,000 pounds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Ram 2500 Cummins Turbo Diesel
DRecu,09/21/2002
Ram 2500 Diesel in a few words it's bullet proof! awsome truck have 124K miles on it so far no real problems to account for so far! DRecu!
The Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
Srichards,04/15/2016
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB
I mean it! At the time of this writing I'm 69. I've owned all kinds of vehicles in my time. From '52 Mercury's, several Ford's (which I'll never buy again) 1964 Dodge Dart (bought new as a teen), Toyota's, Datsun (now Nissan), '76 Corvette, Honda's, Kia's, Plymouth, and more. But my 1999 Dodge RAM 2500 SLT Quad Cab 5.9L Cummins diesel with the 8' bed.. wow! Its the best vehicle I've ever owned. Had 1 tranny rebuild about 5 years ago. I towed 19,000 lbs. in a trailer through the Cascade mountains of Washington/Oregon and that was my fault. Diesel mileage? Run it yourself. I recently did 800 miles on 30 gallons of diesel from Reno to SoCal on cruise control (27 mpg). At 179,000 miles I had no body work but clear coat was starting to peel (probably from the car wash down the street which I no longer use). All the upholstery in the truck was in excellent shape but my drivers side foam was a little tired. I thought about selling it and buying a new one.. then slapped myself and decided on a restoration. One week after I bought it in June of 1999 I had Rhino Lining sprayed on and a hard Tonneau cover put on and Nerf bars. Best thing I ever did. I've put bricks, blocks, lumber, plywood, steel, all kinds of stuff in that big eight foot bed and you can't even tell it. That Rhino Lining doesn't scratch. The Tonneau comes off if I have to carry a high load and after all these years I just replaced the gas struts.1 Okay after I decided to do a bit of restoration.. instead of going to the local Dodge (stealer) (parts sold me a lug nut for $10 once), I went to the Cummins engine repair shop. Asked them to check it out and if I needed a tune-up. About 45 minutes later they came back and told me they only changed the fuel filter and I wouldn't need a tune-up till I hit 350,000 miles! Wow! That settled it for me. I got estimates for a prime paint job from 5 different shops and settled on a 5-star shop who would do it right. They took 3 weeks to paint it, and they did an excellent, custom job. I kept the same green paint color but the paint is so wonderful I could shave in my reflection! Meanwhile I had an upholstery shop refoam the drivers seat and put back the old seat cover. Its still perfect and comfortable once again. Brought in high powered Euro style "angel eyes" projector style headlights and new LED tail lights. Put on a new RAM badge on the tailgate (same kind as the 2016's have) and another that says "Turbo Diesel" on the lower left of the tailgate. Put back all the rubber door bumpers (which new models don't have). They work really well in tight parking spaces so the paint doesn't get chipped. Oh... new upper console as one of the plastic door hinges had gotten broken. And all these years I had changed my own oil at 7,000 miles including air filter and changed my own fuel filter. I keep my engine clean upper and lower including lower chassis with WD-40. Got my baby back from the paint shop and she looks and drives like a new truck. The new trucks have a navigation system built in which I don't have... but about 5 or 6 years ago I bought a Garmin GPS from Costco which still works fine stuck on my windshield. Back in '99 I bought the Premium Sound System which has both a cassette player and a CD player w/equalizer and of course the AM/FM radio w/6 speakers surround sound. Sounds great. However, a few weeks ago I started putting all my old Rock 'n Roll albums (Vinyl, Cassette, and CD) onto a 120GB USB drive. Made up several of 'em. One for my wife's car, one for my office, and one for the house. But I had no USB port on my trucks radio. Then I ran across the iKross FM transmitter system which was (is) very inexpensive. Put it into my auxiliary power port... tuned it to 99.9 and tuned my radio to 99.9 FM and it plays all my old music I put in 182 folders (1 folder per artist & sub-folders for that artist's albums). My truck is not up-to-date and better than some of the newer ones with all this California CARB junk hanging on them! If you're not in California, CARB stands for California Air Resource Board and they're completely nuts. But that's another story. ;-) While I'm bragging... The truck originally came with Michelin tires. I've gone through them a long time ago and went with Costco's Michelin then Bridgestone. Costco does a wonderful job on tires, rotation, warranty, etc. Just put on a new set of Michelin's and the truck now has 185,000 miles (wife and I did a big circle trip to Canada and back) and she rides the rough SoCal freeways smooth as silk. Bottom line: If you're smart, buy a 1999 ~ 2001 truck like mine and restore it. It will be BETTER than new without all the EPA junk on it and you can add on Gale Banks products if you want more power and all kinds of after market goodies. :-)
Still a keeper
JJagiella,08/30/2005
Bought this truck new- Brakes are a joke. Had it in repeatedly while it was still under warranty; they never got it right. I've got 100k on it now with the 4th brake job coming up. And the ABS is anti-braking skid system...the rears lock up easily. But it goes through anything (I live on a farm, and this truck works!!)The gas mileage still isn't real good, but is actually better than when it was new. (no, I didn't have the money for the diesel) Since I drive a car to and from work (my real job) the truck only puts on about 10-12k/year now, so I'll probably have this truck another 5 years or so- it does everything I need it to do, which is mostly pulling heavy trailers.
Good truck bad tranny
woods,05/27/2010
I have two dodge rams 2500. one is a diesel standard and the other is gasoline automatic. The diesel with the manual has never gave me a problem but the gasoline with the automatic transmission is not so good. Ive rebuilt it twice so far. The mopar automatic is junk. Gas or diesel the tranny's are junk. Engines are good auto tranny's aren't.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

