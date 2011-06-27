  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(95)
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

  • Powerful engine choices, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, many safety features.
  • Short standard bed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The latest maxi-brute to hit the streets and local construction yards. It's tough and mean, but also has a sensitive side. We're impressed.

Vehicle overview

Armed with new powertrains, massive tow and payload capacities, updated Ram styling and plenty of features, the all-new 2003 Dodge Ram heavy-duty pickups should be quite attractive to commercial users, as well as serious consumers.

Starting things off are two new engines. The first is 5.7-liter V8. Called "Hemi Magnum," it marks the return of Chrysler's legendary Hemi engine name after a 32-year absence in Chrysler production cars. This new V8 is standard in both Rams and features a hemispherical combustion chamber (hence the name Hemi). It makes 345 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque, more than GM's 6.0-liter V8. The other new motivator is a high-output Cummins turbo diesel. This 5.9-liter inline six puts out 305 hp and a towering 555 lb-ft of torque. The high-output Cummins is optional in the 2500 and 3500, as are last year's 8.0-liter gas V10 and regular Cummins turbo diesel. A variety of transmissions are available (including a new five-speed automatic), as is manually or electronically controlled 4WD. Four-wheel-drive trucks will have a live front axle, as opposed to the Ram 1500's independent front suspension.

Regular and four-door Quad Cab body styles are available. For the first time, a two-wheeled rear-axle 3500 is available, providing an intermediate step in payload capacity between the 2500 and 3500 dually. Thanks to an exceptionally stiff frame and a new rear axle, towing and hauling capacities are quite high. A Ram 3500 dually with the HO Cummins has a 12,000-pound max payload (GVWR) rating and 23,000-pound tow rating (GCWR).

Dodge says it created a new duty cycle aimed directly at commercial customers, testing the new Ram in conditions ranging from -40 to 130 degrees F and running the equivalent of 150,000 miles at 95 percent of their maximum towing and payload ratings. Safety is also enhanced with the new truck, thanks to features like side curtain airbags, power adjustable pedals and seatbelt pre-tensioners. ABS is standard.

For those who like trucks, these new heavies should serve as well, or perhaps even better, than the current offerings from Ford and Chevy. Look for the Ram 2500 and 3500 to be on dealer lots in the latter part of 2002.

2003 Highlights

Dodge redid its Ram 1500 full-size truck for 2002. For 2003, the heavies -- the 2500 and 3500 -- get their day in the sun. Along with the new Ram styling, these trucks receive more powerful engines, increased towing capacities, improved handling characteristics and additional safety equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 RAM 2500 SLT 2X4 HEMI QUAD CAB
HonkyTonk TN,05/05/2016
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M)
Bought this used at 109K miles because of needing a truck, yet needed to still drive the kids around. It seats 6, just enough for all of us with more elbow room and leg room than a mini-van. It has all those neat gadgets the SLT package comes with. The HEMI 5.7 moves very easy with a light foot on the pedal. That's needed if you want to keep the mpg high. Compared to the 5.9L Magnum gas engines, the mpg does better with a light foot and the truck moves really well down the road. In city driving, one must lift the foot of the brake pedal and let the engine idle pull you forward at first from a standing stop. Then easy into the gas. If you tap the gas pedal, the HEMI power just kicks in like no tomorrow. The HEMI is a beast even as a 5.7L and wants to prowl and move fast. The 2500 provides great suspension handling and hauls loads with pulling trailers very well. Towed 190 square hay bales on the flat bed trailer, the HEMI makes it seem like nothing is back there. With my previous 5.2L (aka 318 Magnum), it wrestled some, but still got the job done. The bed already was Rino lined by the precious owner. It was done very well.
I'm impressed.
IdaAg93,03/25/2010
Just sold my '04 Silverado 2500 for a Dodge Cummins 2500, QC, 4x4, SB 6-speed, and there is no comparison in quality, toughness, stability, and workmanship. This Dodge is a much better vehicle than the Chevy and I'm a Chevy man for 20 yrs. I just crossed over. It handles better, feels more solid, steering is more precise, handles rough roads better, feels like it cost much more. This truck is one yr older and has 150k more miles than what I had. It feels and drives like it's this yrs model. Wished I'd driven a Dodge long ago.
Love my Dodge Diesel
Dan,09/13/2010
Just passed 200K miles recently. HO Diesel still gets 17-19 on average and over 20 hwy. Only repairs were front universals and front diff input seal. I change the oil every 5K. Zero engine or trans problems. Change the trans, diffs, xfer case fluids every 30k. Flush the brakes and cooling at 100K. Truck still drives just like it did when I bought it new. Even the original BFG Rugged Trails went 120K miles. This set looks like they will go about 100K. Extremely reliable and still looks great! By far the best vehicle I have ever owned.
What a Delight
Fishcop retired,03/30/2010
Traded our 1992 Dodge Cummins, which was a crusty, tough & dependable (but loud) rig, on this new to us 2003 Dodge 2500 Cummins. Who'd have believed a dealer's claim that a 7 year old truck "drives like new"? But it really does. It's been the last 6 years on a farm, minor bumps and bruises in the box, but in exceptional shape otherwise. Being able to carry on a normal conversation, without electronic ear protectors is another bonus! In the old '92 Dodge we had to raise our voices to be heard even with the noise muffs. Fuel economy blew me away. I was happy enough with the previous truck's 20 - 22 MPG (US), but this one cruises between 25 and 27 at speeds from 55 to 60 mph.
See all 95 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M).

