1993 Dodge RAM 250 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,528
Used RAM 250 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A 30-gallon fuel tank is standard, along with a modified wheel and center cap design. An engine block heater, premium AM/FM/cassette with graphic equalizer, transmission oil cooler and a snowplow prep package are optional. New colors include Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gib,08/05/2009
I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.
peterbuilt,11/09/2004
We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.
Danny,03/25/2009
Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.
Manhood Vehicle,08/29/2006
Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
160 hp @ 2500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RAM 250
Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019