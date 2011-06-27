  1. Home
1993 Dodge RAM 250 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A 30-gallon fuel tank is standard, along with a modified wheel and center cap design. An engine block heater, premium AM/FM/cassette with graphic equalizer, transmission oil cooler and a snowplow prep package are optional. New colors include Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 250.

4.7
9 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Bomb Proof
Gib,08/05/2009
I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.
Peterbuilt pick-up
peterbuilt,11/09/2004
We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.
The Beast
Danny,03/25/2009
Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.
Couldn't ask for more
Manhood Vehicle,08/29/2006
Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.
See all 9 reviews of the 1993 Dodge RAM 250
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
160 hp @ 2500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge RAM 250

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 250 Regular Cab, RAM 250 Extended Cab, RAM 250 Diesel. Available styles include LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

