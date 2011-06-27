  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly cab, competent handling on- and off-road, powerful V10 and diesel options.
  • Dated design, Quad Cab lacks rear-seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,019 - $6,098
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though this is the last year for this generation Ram pickup, the attractive 2500 is still worth a look from those seeking a real workhorse.

Vehicle overview

Even though its little brother, the Ram 1500 was redesigned this year, the brawny 2500 is not exactly lagging behind. With a variety of handsome body styles and power options to choose from, the 2500 can still handle any job assignment, be it ranch duty or snowplowing.

The heavy-duty Ram 2500 comes in Regular, Club and Quad Cab three-quarter- and one-ton configurations. A 5.9-liter V8 with 245 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque is the standard powerplant. Optional is an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California) and 450 pound-feet of torque (440 for California).

And the macho 5.9-liter 24-valve inline six turbodiesel that makes huge power (235 horsepower, 460 lb-ft) is available if you envision some serious hauling duties and have an extra 5 grand to spend.

Speaking of hauling, a properly equipped Ram 2500 can handle up to 3,730 pounds of payload and pull a trailer weighing up to 14,150 pounds.

Regular Cab models have bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram up to six inside, although access to the rear for seating (and storage) is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on both sides make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Ram 1500 Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram features sound ergonomics with large controls that are properly placed and functional even if the operator is wearing gloves.

Underway, automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift, with well-spaced gates. The five-speed manual tranny has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. And mated to the Cummings turbodiesel is a six-speed manual transmission. Of course, a four-speed automatic is available across the board.

Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if it's unloaded, in which case, you'll be reminded over every bump in the road. Beefy disc brakes with standard antilock technology are standard. And just as it's capable on pavement, the Ram does extremely well on trails and during other off-road excursions, able to clamber through technical sections with the best of 'em. Just keep in mind the Ram's size when negotiating the off-pavement stuff.

Even as it awaits next year's rebirth, the Ram 2500 pickup is ready to serve those who actually need a heavy-duty rig to manage big loads or travel off the beaten path.

2002 Highlights

Three new colors: Atlantic Blue and Light Almond Pearls and Graphite metallic are added for 2002. Although the Ram 1500 was completely revamped this year, the heavier-duty 2500 Ram pickup must wait one more year for its update.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.8
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cummins diesel
Lindrosucs,06/01/2002
Comfortably Truck.I owned a F350 powerstoke before this.I tow a 6000 pnd trailer practically every day.The Dodge tows better at lower speeds(i.e better bottom end)but it could not keep up with the Ford wide open on the highway.If your towing long highway miles the Ford is better, But if your towing off road like I do The Dodge is much better.The Dodge also gets slightly better fuel mileage also.
High Output Cummins Diesel
Kevinschar,11/27/2002
I purchased this truck used though the online listings on the Edmunds web page. The truck is a 2002, SLT 2500 Ram, 4x4, with the High Output Cummings Diesel. I purchased the truck used with 80,000 miles on it and immediately fell in love with the truck. The HO Cummings has plenty power,(235 HP & 500 lbft of torque), while still achieving an outstanding 18-MPG highway. Even when loaded down with a 10,000 lb 5th wheel trailer it still manages to get 15-MPG Highway.
Miss my 02 Dodge Ram
E_HILLMAN,02/15/2010
I loved my 02 Dodge Ram but traded it in January 2007 for a new one. The new models indeed have more power but it was not needed. I towed and hauled to the MFG limits of the trucks and never had an issue. The 02 Ram had a better stance and a firmer suspension for heavy duty use off road and on, thus allowing me to go over the payload limits all the time and never notice a difference. Many days my truck ran with 3,000lbs in the bed and a 900lb snow plos on the front. GREAT TRUCK! VERY TOUGH! If you get a Dodge and can choose always go for the stick shift. ;-)
awesome
motohead,01/12/2003
I love my turbo ram 100% The looks you get when you blowaway a gaser from the stop lights.
See all 28 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs
More about the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Can't find a used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,001.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,723.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,387.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,203.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles