2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, huge payload and towing capacities, very spacious interior in Mega Cab, compliant ride, available side curtain airbags.
- Stunted standard bed, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The heavy-duty Dodge Ram 2500 offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.
Vehicle overview
Although Dodge has been producing trucks since 1917, it wasn't until 1994 that Americans started paying attention. It was then that the all-new Ram was introduced. This full-size truck was an immediate hit thanks to its combination of big-rig styling, powerful engine lineup and carlike interior. The heavy-duty models -- the 2500 and 3500 -- were particularly popular with contractors who appreciated the trucks' rugged nature. A completely redesigned Ram 1500 debuted for 2002, followed in 2003 by the 2500 and 3500 series trucks that saw similar changes.
For the Ram redesign, Dodge figured that most folks don't often fill up their pickup's bed to full capacity and subsequently took 3 inches from the standard bed length (previously 6 feet 6 inches) and added it to the passenger compartment. For heavy-duty truck users with more serious hauling needs, there's an 8-foot bed option. Because Ram 2500 trucks carry much heavier loads than their light-duty siblings, their frames are noticeably more robust. Extensive use of hydroforming construction technology offers outstanding frame stiffness. Dodge says this improves ride and handling characteristics as well as payload ratings.
As you would expect, two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations are offered. The 4WD system is manually or electronically controlled, depending on trim level. Four-wheel-drive trucks have a solid front axle, while two-wheel-drive Rams get an independent front suspension. Additionally, the 2WD trucks have a rack and pinion steering system, while 4WD trucks utilize a recirculating ball setup. The Dodge Ram 2500 is also host for the Power Wagon model. Available as a regular cab or Quad Cab, the Power Wagon is a highly specialized for off-road duty and features electric locking front and rear differentials, an electronic disconnecting front antiroll bar, 33-inch tires, a 12,000-pound winch, a 2.5-inch taller stance and unique suspension tuning.
The Ram pickup 2500 interiors are essentially identical to their half-ton counterparts, a trait that we would consider a good thing. There's plenty of room in every direction, simple controls that are easy to master at a glance and solid construction. Though not as roomy as its competitors, Quad Cab models have enough room to seat a few extra passengers as well as carry sensitive cargo if the need arises thanks to a flat load floor. Need more room? Go for the huge Mega Cab model. To make it Mega, Dodge takes uses the extended 160.5-inch wheelbase frame and adds a short bed to allow 20 more inches for the oversized cabin. This makes for a lot of "biggest" and "first" claims for the Mega Cab: The largest, longest cab in its class, at 142.2 cubic feet and 111.1 inches, respectively. Largest interior cargo volume of any full-size pickup, largest second-row legroom, largest rear-door open angle, at 85 degrees; and the first ever reclining rear seats, which go from a 22-degree seatback angle to 37 degrees.
Overall, the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 is an excellent all-around heavy-duty truck. Particularly this year, with the introduction of the Mega Cab model, it would be our choice for a heavy-duty truck over competing domestic offerings.
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 models
Heavy-duty Dodge Ram 2500 pickups are available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega (really big crew cab). The regular and Quad Cab models come with either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab and Quad Cab come in ST, SLT or Laramie trim; the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only. The Ram ST is pretty bare-bones, offering 17-inch wheels, vinyl seating, air conditioning and a CD player. Go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. The luxurious Laramie comes with standard upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Many other features, such as a rear-seat entertainment system, are optional. The Ram 2500 line is also home to the Power Wagon model, which is highly specialized for off-road duty with a raised suspension, front and rear differential locks, an electronically disengaging front stabilizer bar, 33-inch tires, a 12,000-pound winch and full skid plates.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Dodge's 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is the standard engine for the 2500. Rated at 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque, it out-muscles both of GM's and Ford's standard offerings. A Cummins turbodiesel engine is also offered: a 5.9-liter inline six with 325 hp and a towering 610 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a standard six-speed manual transmission. A five-speed automatic is optional for the V8, while the diesel can be equipped with a four-speed overdrive automatic. A properly equipped Dodge Ram 2500 regular cab with the Cummins has a 13,700-pound tow rating.
Safety
Side curtain airbags are optional on all Dodge Ram 2500 models. All center seats have three-point seatbelts. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals, which allow shorter folk to find a comfortable driving position without having to sit too close to the steering wheel. The trucks also feature standard antilock disc brakes. Although heavy-duty versions of the Ram have not been crash tested, the Ram 1500 received a "Good" rating (the highest possible) from the IIHS.
Driving
Although it's built to take on the most demanding tasks, the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 is still a surprisingly comfortable truck for daily use. Between its quick steering and supple ride, it's nearly as comfortable as most half-tons. The Hemi V8 is a competent all-around engine, but for serious towing and hauling, the turbodiesel is essential.
Interior
Interior room is generous, and the overall design is very functional with comfortable seats and simple controls. If you've got more cargo than passengers, you can fold up the rear seats in Quad Cabs. The rear seats also recline in Mega Cab models, or you can fold them flat to reveal an expansive load space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango