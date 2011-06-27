Vehicle overview

Although Dodge has been producing trucks since 1917, it wasn't until 1994 that Americans started paying attention. It was then that the all-new Ram was introduced. This full-size truck was an immediate hit thanks to its combination of big-rig styling, powerful engine lineup and carlike interior. The heavy-duty models -- the 2500 and 3500 -- were particularly popular with contractors who appreciated the trucks' rugged nature. A completely redesigned Ram 1500 debuted for 2002, followed in 2003 by the 2500 and 3500 series trucks that saw similar changes.

For the Ram redesign, Dodge figured that most folks don't often fill up their pickup's bed to full capacity and subsequently took 3 inches from the standard bed length (previously 6 feet 6 inches) and added it to the passenger compartment. For heavy-duty truck users with more serious hauling needs, there's an 8-foot bed option. Because Ram 2500 trucks carry much heavier loads than their light-duty siblings, their frames are noticeably more robust. Extensive use of hydroforming construction technology offers outstanding frame stiffness. Dodge says this improves ride and handling characteristics as well as payload ratings.

As you would expect, two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations are offered. The 4WD system is manually or electronically controlled, depending on trim level. Four-wheel-drive trucks have a solid front axle, while two-wheel-drive Rams get an independent front suspension. Additionally, the 2WD trucks have a rack and pinion steering system, while 4WD trucks utilize a recirculating ball setup. The Dodge Ram 2500 is also host for the Power Wagon model. Available as a regular cab or Quad Cab, the Power Wagon is a highly specialized for off-road duty and features electric locking front and rear differentials, an electronic disconnecting front antiroll bar, 33-inch tires, a 12,000-pound winch, a 2.5-inch taller stance and unique suspension tuning.

The Ram pickup 2500 interiors are essentially identical to their half-ton counterparts, a trait that we would consider a good thing. There's plenty of room in every direction, simple controls that are easy to master at a glance and solid construction. Though not as roomy as its competitors, Quad Cab models have enough room to seat a few extra passengers as well as carry sensitive cargo if the need arises thanks to a flat load floor. Need more room? Go for the huge Mega Cab model. To make it Mega, Dodge takes uses the extended 160.5-inch wheelbase frame and adds a short bed to allow 20 more inches for the oversized cabin. This makes for a lot of "biggest" and "first" claims for the Mega Cab: The largest, longest cab in its class, at 142.2 cubic feet and 111.1 inches, respectively. Largest interior cargo volume of any full-size pickup, largest second-row legroom, largest rear-door open angle, at 85 degrees; and the first ever reclining rear seats, which go from a 22-degree seatback angle to 37 degrees.

Overall, the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 is an excellent all-around heavy-duty truck. Particularly this year, with the introduction of the Mega Cab model, it would be our choice for a heavy-duty truck over competing domestic offerings.