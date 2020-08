Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio

Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 SXT/SLT has a 6.7L 6 cyls, Diesel engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: NEW LOW PRICE. You win! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Optional equipment includes: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, Popular Equipment Group, Rear Seat Video System, Quick Order Package 2FG SLT, FRT/RR Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE), Rear Anti-Spin Differential Axle, Radio: AM/FM 6-Disc CD & MP3, Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road, SIRIUS Satellite Radio... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D3KS29A58G169052

Stock: GH9066

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020