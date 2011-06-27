  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge RAM 250 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge RAM 250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge RAM 250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,526
Used RAM 250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge RAM 250.

5(40%)
4(50%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 Dodge Cummins
buckshot,10/21/2005
250000 miles, used for towing horse & utility trailers and general ranch/farm work. Above average time in 4WD and on dirt roads. No major mechanical problems & still 100% reliable and gets about 21 MPG on the hwy. Pulling a gooseneck horse trailer, 12-15 MPG average. I perform my own maintenance & have replaced all fluids with Amsoil products; including an aux. oil filter. The motor has no leaks. I have replaced all hoses once and flush & replace the antifreeze every two years. Oil changes at 50K with the Amsoil aux filter. I replaced the seat last month & have had it repainted as the paint flaked off at 100K miles. The gears, clutch, and transmission are fine.
Work Horse
Dtomp,04/26/2003
One of the strongest most reliable trucks out there. If you want to play with the rest, get ready to pay like rest;as well.
I'll buy another one when this one dies
jj,11/17/2008
I bought this truck when I was in high school and fell in love with it. Simple to work on. I've put 65 extra hp in her. It sits at 225 hp which is just right for what I do. I will buy another one of these tanks.
This is a great truck
Ryanm18174,03/09/2009
This truck has gotten me threw blizzards, snow storms, hail, and slush with out a problem. Its only 2 wheel drive i cnt emagine what the 4 wheel drive version would do. This truck gets the best gas milage i fill up every 2 weeks or so. It's pulled loads that a new dually dodge couldnt do in 4 wheel. This truck has been good to me my family has owned it since it was new, and it became my first truck and i dont ever intend on selling it.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Dodge RAM 250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge RAM 250

Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 250 Regular Cab, RAM 250 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge RAM 250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge RAM 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge RAM 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge RAM 250 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,274.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge RAM 250 for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,919.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,998.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge RAM 250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge RAM 250 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles