Used 2016 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee

16 RAM 2500 CREW CAB TRADESMAN 4X4 WITH THE 5.7 HEMI AND JUST 71000 MILES....A PRETTY RARE TRUCK IN TODAYS MARKET AND A TRUCK THAT CAN DO YOUR HEAVY WORK,...MAKE YOU MONEY AND NOT COST YOU A LOT! THIS 3/4 TON IS UNUSUALLY CLEAN AND LIKE WE SEARCH THEM OUT AT THE TRUCK SUPERSTORE A CARFAX CERTIFIED OKLAHOMA REGISTRATION HISTORY INSURES YOU *NO RUST HERE!*.... 2016 RAM TRADESMAN CREW CAB SHORT BED WITH THE 5.7 HEMI...4X4!...WITH ALL POWER OPTIONS AND TILT/CRUISE....RIDING ON A EXCELLENT SET OF RADIALS THIS SUPER CLEAN TRUCK DRIVES ALMOST LIKE A NEW ONE! ....WITHOUT THE COST,SMELL AND REPAIR COSTS OF A DIESEL.THIS TRUCK JUST MAKES SENSE ....$ AND SENSE! LOOKING FOR THE LOWEST POSSIBLE PAYMENT ON A NEW BODY WORKING MACHINE YOU WILL GET IT WITH THIS TRUCK AND OUR 30 YEARS OF GREAT LENDING RELATIONS....WE OFFER TOP KELLY RETAIL FOR YOUR CLEAN TRADE....WE EVEN CAN TRANSPORT THIS TRUCK RIGHT TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! YOU HAVE SEARCHED OUT A TRUCK THAT WILL SELL VERY QUICKLY....PICK UP THE PHONE AND MAKE THE CALL THAT SECURES THIS 16 RAM 2500HD CREW CAB TRADESMAN WITH HEMI POWER....4X4....71000 LOW MILES AND IN TIP TOP CONDITION ! C'MON....MAKE SOME MONEY! - This 2016 Ram 2500 4dr 4WD Crew Cab 149 Tradesman features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Diesel Gray/Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Ram is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6TR5CT8GG204936

Stock: 204936

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020