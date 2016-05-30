Used 2016 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn41,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,988$5,511 Below Market
- 71,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900$7,870 Below Market
- 29,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,500
- 151,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$4,870 Below Market
- 53,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,990$5,401 Below Market
- 114,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,840$4,567 Below Market
- 68,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$30,475$2,693 Below Market
- 130,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,988$7,277 Below Market
- 90,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,924$4,685 Below Market
- 25,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,991$6,029 Below Market
- 98,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995$4,765 Below Market
- 77,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,491$4,717 Below Market
- 29,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$36,998$1,265 Below Market
- 41,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,670$3,471 Below Market
- 150,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$3,486 Below Market
- 69,816 miles
$26,977$4,113 Below Market
- 80,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,000$1,655 Below Market
- 64,510 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,999$4,176 Below Market
6.7 Diesel Black Appearance Group. Basically I will compare my last truck (2010 Tundra 5.7 Rock Warrior 4x4) to this one. My family camps a lot. I have a 9000# camper. My Tundra pulled it very well. For a 1/2 ton truck it's amazing. Great brakes, amazing power, and great comfort. With all that said it is NOT a heavy duty truck!! I originally purchased a 1/2 ton truck because it was a daily driver and figured a 3/4 or 1 ton truck might be too much as a daily driver. I could not have been more wrong. After 5 camping seasons towing with my Tundra and filling up every 120 miles (I got 7.5 mpg) I had enough. I have always wanted a diesel due to obvious reasons; towing/hauling, efficiency, stability, and the pure idea of having a diesel truck. My father has a 2012 F-350 6.7, so I borrowed it for a long trip. About 10 minutes into the trip I knew the Tundra was gone. I drove them all. In my opinion the Ram 2500 was by far the best decision for me as a daily driver. The 3/4 ton has ridiculous towing (17,000+) and the available payload is way more then I would use. It's the only 3/4 ton that has coil rear 5-link system. Which promotes a fantastic ride for a HD truck. The ride is solid, sturdy, and enjoyable. It handles very well for nearly an 8000# truck. For those of you who are...um.. vertically challenged, may have a difficult time getting into it. It will be a more of a jump. I'm 6'4" and I slide right in, however, my wife 5'4", has to climb in - but she loves the truck! Once you get inside you will be amazed on how refined it is. Everything inside the cabin looks high quality and well made. The conveniences included rival most luxury SUVs. Performance wise it will scoot. The nasty torque will put you in your seat, but it is the slowest out of the big 3 from a dead stop. Once you are moving (say 20-30) and you hammer it - they all are fairly close. It shifts quite a bit sooner than the Chevy and Ford. The Ram will shift just before 3,000rpm, whereas the others will shift closer to 3500-4000 on a wide-open throttle acceleration. But I didn't purchase this for drag racing, I bought it for straight up towing. With all the torque available at 1600rpm it does it extremely well and with very little effort. Fuel economy for this 8000# beast is beyond amazing. My Tundra averaged 14.5-15 per tank to and from work. I have over 2000 miles on my Ram; basically 4 tanks. So far each tank has been; 19.2, 18.6, 18.5, and currently I'm sitting at 18.8 with about another 100 miles until I fill up again. I take the same way to and from work everyday. Yes, I have a boring daily routine. I live in central Ohio - the elevation is around 900ft (for those of you that need to know if the mpg is at sea level or in the clouds). PS - I have, and will keep, all the emission. I'm sure I will change my mind in a few months, but for now I'm happy with the sound/performance/mpgs. Granted this entire review is based on a couple thousand miles. Rest assure I will update after I have an entire year of camping under my belt.
