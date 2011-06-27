Vehicle overview

If you believe the commercials, trucks can do anything. They can bring a 30,000-pound C-123 cargo plane to a stop after dropping out of its tail. They can drive around our country accompanied by the incessant playback of John Mellencamp music. The 2008 Dodge Ram is apparently capable of withstanding an incessant pounding from a 13-foot-tall Rock-'Em Sock-'Em robot. Although these are obvious exaggerations, they demonstrate what full-size heavy-duty trucks are meant to convey: all-American macho machines that are indestructible. With its big-rig styling and workhorse capabilities, the 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 personifies this image.

Only three automakers offer heavy-duty trucks, and the Dodge is the elder statesman of the group, having been introduced in 2003. An interior redesign a few years ago maintained the truck's freshness, while a new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel debuted last year that seriously upped the Ram 2500's towing and hauling potential. Packing 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, the big six-cylinder diesel helps this Ram tow up to 13,350 pounds.

The Ram 2500 is, of course, available in two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations, with the latter being controlled electronically on all but the lowest trim level. The four-wheel-drive 2500 has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the two-wheel-drive model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.

For heavy-duty truck buyers looking for an off-road-capable truck without any aftermarket modifications, Dodge offers the Ram Power Wagon. This big boy comes with electric driver-controlled locking front and rear differentials, an electronic disconnecting front antiroll bar, 33-inch off-road tires, a 12,000-pound winch and unique suspension tuning.

Against the Ford F-250 and Chevy Silverado 2500, the 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 is definitely worthy of consideration. Its Rock-'Em Sock-'Em styling makes it arguably the manliest of this most manly truck category, while its Mega Cab model should appeal to those who need a maximum amount of passenger space. However, bed capacity is one area where the Ram suffers. The standard bed is shorter than expected, while the Mega Cab's truncated bed could potentially limit fifth-wheel trailering applications. Other than that, the 2008 Ram 2500 should meet the needs of anyone seeking an all-American macho machine.