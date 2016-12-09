  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 Ram 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel engine and automatic transmission yield monumental torque
  • Cabin offers excellent cabin fit and finish
  • Ride is comfortable and quiet, especially for a large truck
  • Power Wagon trim is highly capable off-road
  • Diesel engine delivers lower power with manual transmission
  • Manual shift control is in clumsy spot on gear column shifter
  • Power Wagon is not available with the diesel engine
Which 2500 does Edmunds recommend?

Given the multiple ways to configure a Ram 2500, it's impossible to recommend any single trim. Need a dependable daily truck that doesn't require much fuss? The Tradesman with a split bench seat and power accessories. Need something comfortable to take clients to job sites or pull the toy hauler in style? The Laramie Longhorn or Limited with the 5th Wheel/Towing Prep pack will do. Zombie apocalypse bug-out tank? The Power Wagon will scale mountains. A daily driver that can do weekend dirty work? The SLT Crew Cab with a short bed. Whatever your needs, there's likely a Ram 2500 to suit it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

The 2017 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, class-leading ride comfort, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. If a regular light-duty 1500 series truck can't meet your towing or hauling needs, the Ram 2500 is a heavy-duty workhorse than can deliver the additional muscle — and refinement.

Like the 1500, the Ram 2500 is available in several different configurations involving cabin, powertrain and box length choices but offers superior towing and hauling abilities. Ram also offers the Power Wagon, a specialized version of the 2500 meant to tackle mountain trails with ease.

There are few competitors in this segment, but none have one of the Ram's best features: a coil spring rear suspension. Whether you're towing or driving around with the bed empty, the coil spring provides a more compliant ride compared to the leaf-spring setup used by its rivals.

2017 Ram 2500 models

Like many heavy-duty pickups, the 2017 Ram 2500 is available in multiple configurations. There are three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, two transmissions and seven trim levels: Tradesman, SLT, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, Limited and Power Wagon. At one end of the spectrum is the Tradesman, a minimal-frills workhorse. At the other, the Limited, which widens the boundaries of big-truck luxury.

Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab, and a four-door jumbo crew cab called Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the crew-cab long bed but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Most 2500s come with a 5.7-liter V8 gasoline engine (383 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. A modified version of this engine runs on compressed natural gas and produces identical power figures to the gasoline version.

The 2500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive, except the Power Wagon, which is available in 4WD form only.

There are two optional engines: A 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder. The latter makes 350 hp and 660 lb-ft when matched to a six-speed manual transmission. When paired with a reinforced six-speed automatic, those numbers are 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. 

Tradesman and SLT trims are available with all three cabs, while the Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited versions can only be ordered with a crew cab or a Mega Cab. The off-road Power Wagon variant (crew cab, short bed only) can be ordered in Tradesman, standard or Laramie forms.

The Tradesman is the most basic trim and comes with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, black grille and bumpers, a locking tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, and a six-speaker stereo with a USB port and an auxiliary audio input. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and locks (including the locking tailgate) are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable, heated mirrors. Regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default. Available for the Tradesman and geared toward commercial users is Work Grade heavy-duty vinyl upholstery.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, power heated mirrors, a power-sliding rear window (manual on regular cabs), keyless entry, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and satellite radio.

The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, chrome grille slats, foglights, remote ignition, a 115-volt power outlet, a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), premium cloth upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

The Laramie builds off the Big Horn /Lone Star and adds a standard 6.4-liter V8, two-tone paint, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power front passenger seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated and ventilated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system. The limited-slip differential is dropped as standard equipment but is available as an option.

The Laramie Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, cream-colored bumpers, running boards, a spray-in bedliner, remote ignition, a full center console, upgraded leather upholstery, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals (with memory settings), heated rear seats, a navigation system and HD radio.

The Limited trim adds monotone paint, color-keyed bumpers, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, automatic high-beams, automatic wipers, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), keyless entry and ignition, and special black leather upholstery.

Finally, there's the off-road-themed Power Wagon, which is available only in crew-cab 4WD with the short bed and the 6.4-liter V8. It stands apart with a unique grille and tailgate, a blacked-out bumper, blacked-out dual-projection headlights, LED taillights, black fender flares and unique graphics. Inside it's almost identical to an SLT, but with tire tread indentations pressed into its cloth seats. But it's the extensive mechanical upgrades that make a Power Wagon, and these include unique 17-inch wheels shod with aggressive all-terrain tires, Bilstein off-road shock absorbers, tow hooks, skid plates, a manual transfer case, electronically locking front and rear differentials with a 4.10 axle ratio, hill descent control, an integrated front winch, and a front anti-roll bar than can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road.

Interestingly, the Power Wagon isn't just a trim level. It's also an option package you can add to a crew-cab Tradesman 4x4 with a 6.4-liter Hemi engine. Here you'll get all of the Power Wagon mechanical bits, including the fender flares, but without any other bodywork styling cues or graphics. It's a stealthy working man's Power Wagon at a lower price.

For 2017, those who aren't looking for the extreme capability of the Power Wagon can select a new 4x4 Off-Road package that is available on 2500 crew-cab and Mega Cab 4x4 models. This package is available with any engine and includes hill descent control, tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate, Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential, and 18- or 20-inch on-/off-road tires.

Many upper trim features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling suspension, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a CD player and a sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4 (6.7L inline-6 diesel; 6-speed automatic). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ram 2500 has received minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ram 2500.

Driving

4.5
The 6.7-liter Cummins diesel's strong suit is torque, so this powertrain really comes into its own when climbing, towing or hauling. And though this is one massive truck, it's a snap to maneuver thanks to reassuring steering and secure handling.

Acceleration

4.5
At 8.7 seconds to 60 mph, this Cummins diesel-powered Ram 2500 was slightly quicker than the lighter Ram 1500 diesel. But the 800 pound-feet of torque is what's important for towing, hauling or climbing grades.

Braking

4.0
The Ram 2500 4x4 Crew Cab is a huge truck, and its 144-foot panic-stop distance reflects that. The pedal was never abrupt, a good trait when dealing with heavy loads. Easy to modulate on dirt and gravel roads, too.

Steering

4.5
Predictable response with good feedback. Goes arrow-straight down the highway, too. Effort is a tad high, but reassuringly so. There's zero kickback when driving on rocky forest service roads.

Handling

5.0
The 2500 tracks confidently through corners, belying its size. Midcorner ripples and bumps don't throw it off line because of the class-exclusive coil spring rear suspension.

Drivability

4.5
Shifting is smooth and confident through the six-speed automatic. The diesel's exhaust brake controls speed well on descents. Our one gripe: the clumsy location of the manual downshift switch on the column lever.

Off-road

4.5
Good gearing and a remarkably tight turning circle. The diesel exhaust brake combines well with low range to control the descent speed. The coil spring rear suspension is quite flexible in frame-twist situations.

Comfort

4.5
There's no getting around having a firm ride in a 2500 series truck built to tow and haul this much. But the Ram's cabin is comfy and quiet, and its coil spring suspension really takes the edge off and makes the ride less skittish.

Seat comfort

4.5
We never tired of the supportive and well-shaped seats even after extended periods. This applied pretty much equally to the rear seats, too.

Ride comfort

4.5
It's a 2500 series truck, so the unladen ride feels firm. But the Ram's unique coil spring suspension removes the usual pickup skittishness, really taking the edge off compared to the competition.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Road and wind noise is admirably restrained. The diesel does emit a bit of signature noise when accelerating, but it quiets down when cruising at steady speeds.

Interior

4.5
Expect excellent ergonomics and front cabin airiness from the 2017 Ram 2500. The capable Uconnect infotainment system practically explains itself. The crew cab provides excellent rear seat space, more than enough for full-grown adults to settle in for long trips.

Ease of use

5.0
The climate switchgear and touchscreen radio controls are as good as anything, and the driving position is comfy. The steering wheel buttons are oddly laid out, but they conjure up an amazing array of data.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Access to the front seat is good with handy grab handles. The wide-opening rear doors offer similar handles. The only real issue is the cab height, but competing 2500 series trucks are just as tall.

Roominess

5.0
The front cabin is open, and the styling makes the dash feel airy, not monolithic. The crew cab's rear seat offers no-compromise, full-size accommodations. Everyone's a winner here. The Mega Cab is particularly accommodating thanks to expanded legroom and reclining seatbacks.

Visibility

3.0
Visibility is quite good to the sides and the front, plus the mirrors are large. The sheer height of the bed makes for blind-spot issues. The optional backup camera is a must, but the display should use the nav screen instead of a dinky mirror inset.

Quality

The exterior gaps and paint quality are good. Inside, solid material and design choices give off a premium vibe. The quietness suggests there's no scrimping in unseen places.

Utility

The 2017 Ram 2500 is all about towing, hauling and bed capacity. There's nothing dramatic — just either a massive 8-foot long bed or the more convenient 6-foot-4-inch short bed.

Small-item storage

All four doors have generous pockets. Handy storage wells are hidden under the rear floor mats. The Ram gives you plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes.

Cargo space

4.5
The rear seat bottoms fold up, and there are foldout platforms if a flat surface is desired. The unique RamBox feature places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders adjacent to the truck bed.

Towing

5.0
This is a pretty unstoppable combination. The trailer brake controller is built-in and integrated into the information screen. The optional built-in fifth-wheel and gooseneck hinge sockets are a bargain. Properly equipped, a Ram 2500 can tow up to 17,980 pounds.

Hauling

Properly equipped, a Ram 2500 can haul up to 3,990 pounds in the bed.

Technology

Large, logically located virtual buttons, reasonably quick response times and ample functionality for smartphone users make the Ram 2500's touchscreen one of the best in almost any vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ram 2500.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
See all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Vehicle I have ever owned. Never again!!!
Justin Embrey,05/23/2018
Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
As most shoppers would be when I bought this truck I was very happy with the way it looked and drove when it was brand new. Soon after buying the truck i began having issue with the Electronic throttle control (Less than 5000 miles). It went to the dealership 3 times over about 3 months and still occasionally says it needs to be serviced. There has been 3 recalls on it to date one of which the parts are not currently available to repair it. The paint chips off of the truck with the slightest sign of something rubbing up against it besides a cotton cloth. The hood and body has rust all over it in various spots from small rocks and even was chipped once by my hand hitting the tailgate. I was asked if I bought the paint protection plan for the vehicle and I asked them if they were kidding me, they clearly were not. Dodge knows they are doing less than a good job on the paint and overall dependability of these trucks. On to the next item, During the winter of 2017, the driver side window decided that it was going to break and no longer roll up or down. It went to the dealership yet again, They fixed the little tiny plastic part that had broken but ever since the window makes a grinding noise when going up or down and they said they can not find the issue. The latest issue that happened today 5/23/2018 is going down the interstate at 65 mph it decided to slam itself into 4 wheel drive and downshifted into 3rd gear. The truck jerked like I had slammed on the brakes and then would not shift past 4th gear regardless of the speed. When I stopped at the next red light the truck did not want to go as it was stuck in fourth gear and in limp mode according to the dealership. I have been a Ram owner for over 13 years and I can say that this experience has completely ruined my high regard for Dodge primarily for their lack of interest in resolving the issue. I have now started the process of making a lemon law claim on this vehicle as it has been into the dealership for repair almost 10 times in barely over a year. I will never buy another Ram truck for anything.
Love the truck
Robert,01/05/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Headlights give poor lateral vision. Difficult on turns at night. Otherwise well designed vehicle. Sound system could be somewhat better. Off road package goes everywhere.
The Batmobile of Trucks
Bob,10/13/2017
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
My favorite feature of driving was the seamless shifting of the 6 speed automatic! The back seat is the greatest my kids and friends call it the Truck-O-Zine!
Great truck.
Steve Waters,12/26/2016
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Was the best buy for the money.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Ram 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ram 2500 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 2500 models:

ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Alerts the driver to unseen objects front or rear. Crucial in a big truck such as this with limited forward and rearward visibility.
ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Equally important as sensors when reversing a large truck. But the image should show from central display, not from tiny side mirror inset.
Cargo Camera
Helps ensure safety of driver, passers-by and trailered load by displaying image of truck bed, including any 5th-wheel tow hitch assembly.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%

More about the 2017 Ram 2500

Used 2017 Ram 2500 Overview

The Used 2017 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ram 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ram 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman is priced between $28,999 and$41,750 with odometer readings between 14954 and70760 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn is priced between $31,977 and$54,000 with odometer readings between 10371 and83190 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie is priced between $5,195 and$59,000 with odometer readings between 32472 and45890 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is priced between $43,583 and$46,998 with odometer readings between 24904 and43241 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 SLT is priced between $32,888 and$39,497 with odometer readings between 15186 and62541 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 2500 Limited is priced between $47,777 and$47,777 with odometer readings between 28174 and28174 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ram 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ram 2500 for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2017 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,195 and mileage as low as 10371 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ram 2500.

Can't find a used 2017 Ram 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 2500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,979.

Find a used Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 2500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,412.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,375.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ram 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 2500 lease specials

