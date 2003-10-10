Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 178,676 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2001 Dodge Ram 2500 4dr EXTENDED CAB - 4X4 -- SLT LARAMIE --- 5.9L -- TURBO DIESEL -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- AUTOMATIC -- NEW TIRES --POWER WINDOWS -POWER LOCKS -- BOX STORAGE --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT -TOWING PACKAGE --WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23671G821970
Stock: 24004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,101 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
Only 189,101 Miles! This Dodge Ram 2500 boasts a Diesel I6 5.9L/359 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE "LOWER BREAK" PAINT **6D_ Color Code**, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class IV trailer hitch receiver, 7 pin wiring harness, 7 to 4 pin wiring adaptor, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.* This Dodge Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE COMPARTMENT, LT265/75R16E ON/OFF-ROAD SBR OWL TIRES, FRONT AIR DAM, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/COMPACT DISC -inc: (6) Infinity speakers, CD changer control, CUSTOMER ONE OWNER LOYALTY MAILING, CAMPER SPECIAL GROUP -inc: rear stabilizer bar, aux rear springs, 5.9L (359) 24-VALVE I6 CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE -inc: HD service group, diesel message center (w/low fuel/low oil/water in fuel/wait to start/brakes/anti-lock brakes warning lights),"Cummins Diesel" nameplates, diesel sound insulation on inner dash/cowl/floor pads, engine block heater, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr steering.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Dodge Ram 2500!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23691G821274
Stock: D201498A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 297,818 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*4 New Tires*, *Premium Custom Wheels *, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, *4X4*, Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes.Thank you for taking a look at our Dodge Ram 2500. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23631G822016
Stock: 27115M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 174,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,205
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, 4 WHEEL DRIVE**, AIR CONDITIONING**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, ABS brakes. 4WD**THIS IS SOLD AS IS** https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/ziif9
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7KF23WX1J241045
Stock: S241045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 113,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**5.9 CUMMINS I6 DIESEL**EXTENDED CAB LONG BED**HEATED SEATS**AFTERMARKET TRAILER BRAEK CONTROL**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **5.9L Cummins Diesel, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel, 4-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Power Locks, Power steering, Speed Control, Trailer Tow Group. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel SLT Extended Cab Long Bed RWD Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7KC23611J523454
Stock: 30633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 142,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,485
AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall - Tucson / Arizona
5.9L (359) Ho I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KC237X1G792255
Stock: 1G792255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 174,822 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
Hometown Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Weiser / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 54164 miles below market average! 2001 Dodge Ram 2500Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel, 4WD. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTION : Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel, 4WD, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 5.9L 24V TurbodieselCALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7KF23601J516292
Stock: 23370A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 94,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,682
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee.. Spotless!! Hold on to your seats!!! Dodge has done it again!!! They have built some powerful vehicles and this powerful Ram 2500 is no exception** Less than 95k Miles! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: 4 Doors, RWD, Tachometer, Clock - In-radio display, Front seat type - Split-bench...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KC23691G718803
Stock: 718803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 199,630 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,191
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
PRICE DROP FROM $14,991. Leather Interior, Trailer Hitch, STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS, Fourth Passenger Door, 4x4, Turbo Charged, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: 5.9L (359) 24-VALVE I6 CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE HD service group, diesel message center (w/low fuel/low oil/water in fuel/wait to start/brakes/anti-lock brakes warning lights), "Cummins Diesel" nameplates, diesel sound insulation on inner dash/cowl/floor pads, engine block heater, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP leather 40/20/40 split-back bench seat, travel convenience group, pwr 8-way driver seat, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, GRAPHIC EQUALIZER (6) Infinity speakers, TRAILER TOW GROUP Class IV trailer hitch receiver, 7 pin wiring harness, 7 to 4 pin wiring adaptor, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AFFORDABILITY: Was $14,991. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23631G744112
Stock: 1G744112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 112,009 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,930
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 . Its transmission and Diesel I6 5.9L/359 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Ram 2500 has the following options: Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr steering, Tinted glass, Solid rear axle w/longitudinal leaf springs, Side-guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/color-keyed "Dodge" decal, Rear-wheel anti-lock brakes, Rear wheel drive, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, and Passenger assist handle. See it for yourself at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KC23641G228883
Stock: 1G228883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 212,533 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
PRICED TO MOVE $300 below Kelley Blue Book! STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... SECURITY ALARM, Tow Hitch, Fourth Passenger Door, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TRAILER TOW GROUP CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Fourth Passenger Door 4x4, Vinyl Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, GRAPHIC EQUALIZER (6) Infinity speakers, 4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP color-keyed front/ rear bumper, color-keyed grille, rear quarter box "sport" decal, LT265/75R16E all-season tires, 16" x 8" forged aluminum wheels, quad halogen headlamps, fog lamps, TRAVEL CONVENIENCE GROUP overhead console w/compass/temp/reading lamps, automatic day/night rearview mirror, illum visor vanity mirrors, SURE GRIP AXLE, TRAILER TOW GROUP Class IV trailer hitch receiver, 7 lead connector, HD flasher, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SECURITY ALARM, STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS, 5.9L (360) SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Ram 2500 is priced $300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23Z8YG107107
Stock: YG107107W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 229,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,791
Rob Green Buick GMC - Twin Falls / Idaho
**FREE ONE YEAR MAINTENANCE!! ** No Brainer Pricing-It's Just That Simple!!! 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 Gray 4WD Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel Cummins 5.9L 24V Turbodiesel, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Come to www.RobGreenBuickGMC.com for more No Brainer Deals- It's Just That Simple!! Call us at (208) 944-4073 For help with any of our departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3B7KF23662M314836
Stock: 20U149-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 188,911 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,708 Below Market
A New England Auto and Truck Superstore - Suffield / Connecticut
2003 Dodge 2500: 5.9L diesel, 4x4, extra cab, tow package, brand new tires and more. **Financing Available**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28C23G800862
Stock: 800862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,960 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Decozen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Verona / New Jersey
Thank you for considering DeCozen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, for your next vehicle. Our Dealership has been in business for over 85 years, we pride ourselves by offering the highest quality of new and pre-owned vehicles. We guarantee that we will beat any deal from our competitors on the same equipped vehicle by $500.00 guarantied. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced below market value, giving you the best deal possible. Most of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our factory trained ASE Certified technicians. We also offer extended warranties on a majority of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. Our Finance Department works with a variety of A rated banks to provide our customers with the lowest and most aggressive rates and terms. Even if your credit is less than perfect! We would love to invite you to visit our 50 car climate controlled showroom. So please make an appointment today or just stop in so we could serve you further. Thank you, Your Friends at DeCozen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28D23G771971
Stock: 5355G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$5,938 Below Market
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
4WD. 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 5-Speed HEMI Magnum 5.7L V8 SMPI 4WDMechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28D33G764818
Stock: NP5094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 133,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*CM FLATBED* THIS 4X4 5.9L CUMMINS 2003 DODGE RAM 2500 IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS! THIS TRUCK RUNS LIKE A DREAM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL TRUCK VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28653G751988
Stock: 14455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,272 miles5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
5.9L (360) Ho I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KA28C33G798807
Stock: 3G798807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 191,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500
Notbohm Motors - Miles City / Montana
2003 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Bright White Clearcoat 4WD Cummins 5.9L High-Output Turbodiesel 6-Speed ManualCummins 5.9L High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors.Odometer is 16260 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28C73G750282
Stock: 288341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
