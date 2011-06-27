Used 2013 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

napiert@hotmail.com , 02/10/2016 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

30 of 33 people found this review helpful

I did a very extensive review of Ford, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ram, Chevy, and Cadillac when I was going to choose my retirement truck. All of these trucks are great and you can't go wrong honestly with any of these amazing vehicles. For me, I'm a father of two (Boy 12, Daughter 10) and a husband. I worked for the military for 20 years and have always wanted a loaded truck for retirement with money not being an object...I still want a good deal though. I didn't need a 4X4 because I never needed it on my Ridgeline so I opted for the two wheel drive and comfort over off road duties. So the Good: This 2013 Laramie is a looker! It just looks amazing with it's aggressive stance and chrome grill and trim. The quality is excellent both inside and out. The leather seats are soft and VENTED and HEATED!!!! the stitching on the dash and seats just set it off. The interior is not a clone interior like the Mustang and the F-150 share just about identical interiors. POWER EVERYTHING! High tech LCD, customizable cluster with analog display as well that are integrated to the central display console in the dash. The blue tooth works like a champ and it very easy and intuitive to use. Navigation is good, but it'll never replace your phone. Plenty of charging docks and USB's for all your power needs and if you need it, you can make your truck a WI-FI hub. The sound system is amazing with clarity, volume, and bass! The ride is like floating and it is very easy to maneuver this beast, especially with the built in back up camera with guiding backup assist that is responsive to your steering inputs! Very cool. PLENTY of power! We towed a camper behind us with zero problems, it was like it wasn't even there. Exhaust sounds deep and strong and the acceleration gets you up to highway speeds and out of trouble FAST!!! The kids are comfortable in the back with plenty of leg room, and when the kids aren't there and you're grabbing groceries, the seats flip up with mini LEDs that light your rear cab located under the seats. Lots of hidden compartments in the front and the back to squirrel away bungie cords, first aid kits, tie down straps, jumper cables etc... I get compliments from people all the time on this truck, she's a looker, has a great personality, strong, smart, and gets along with the family, all for a decent price! Seriously, the price/value is what won the Ram my 40 large for a used 2013 with 12,000 on it. With all the accessories and options, as well as the leather, 5.7 liter, AND a HUGE cab, the competition STILL wanted almost 50 Gs for a 2013 used model. Easily gets 18/20 MPG on the highway. Did I not mention that it looks amazing?! The Bad: The original tires that came from the dealer are garbage and wore VERY fast. I've already had to have the central LCD screen/computer completely replaced (I bought the extended warranty plan) and had to have a hose replaced to put out the check engine light. The cover for my tail hitch bolt cracked and came off making it look ugly (Petty, I know but the cover failed and cracked then fell off). The Fan for the A/C started to make a very LOUD noise while in use and that was replaced (under warranty). In the city it gets 14 MPG (It's a truck, I know, but these are real world stats here). It has a back up camera, but it really needs front sensors too...the hood is so high that I often misjudge how far away I am and have to check and re-park closer. Overall: As you can see, the good vastly outweighs the negative. Ram nailed it and I see RAM trucks everywhere now. For me, the amount of Truck and FEATURES were the most important to me, given the price. Ram's value in the end won it my hard earned cash, I LOVE, that truck!