2013 Ram 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,668$24,640$27,986
Clean$19,731$23,512$26,671
Average$17,857$21,258$24,042
Rough$15,982$19,003$21,412
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,540$13,479$15,940
Clean$10,062$12,862$15,192
Average$9,106$11,628$13,694
Rough$8,150$10,395$12,196
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,930$19,611$22,703
Clean$15,208$18,714$21,637
Average$13,763$16,919$19,503
Rough$12,318$15,125$17,370
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,703$15,737$18,283
Clean$12,127$15,017$17,424
Average$10,975$13,577$15,706
Rough$9,823$12,137$13,988
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,929$19,526$22,547
Clean$15,206$18,633$21,488
Average$13,762$16,846$19,370
Rough$12,317$15,059$17,251
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,122$13,944$16,311
Clean$10,618$13,306$15,544
Average$9,609$12,030$14,012
Rough$8,600$10,754$12,479
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,098$19,651$22,637
Clean$15,368$18,752$21,574
Average$13,908$16,954$19,447
Rough$12,448$15,155$17,320
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,999$16,309$19,085
Clean$12,410$15,563$18,188
Average$11,231$14,070$16,395
Rough$10,052$12,578$14,602
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,540$20,361$23,571
Clean$15,790$19,430$22,464
Average$14,290$17,566$20,249
Rough$12,790$15,703$18,034
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,370$17,653$20,412
Clean$13,718$16,846$19,453
Average$12,415$15,230$17,535
Rough$11,112$13,615$15,617
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,634$14,753$17,365
Clean$11,106$14,078$16,549
Average$10,051$12,728$14,917
Rough$8,996$11,377$13,286
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,678$14,245$16,402
Clean$11,148$13,593$15,631
Average$10,089$12,289$14,090
Rough$9,030$10,986$12,549
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,878$20,520$23,580
Clean$16,113$19,581$22,473
Average$14,582$17,703$20,257
Rough$13,051$15,825$18,041
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,310$20,561$23,302
Clean$16,525$19,621$22,207
Average$14,955$17,739$20,018
Rough$13,385$15,857$17,829
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,151$21,114$24,443
Clean$16,374$20,148$23,294
Average$14,818$18,216$20,998
Rough$13,263$16,284$18,701
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,078$18,563$21,488
Clean$14,394$17,713$20,478
Average$13,027$16,015$18,459
Rough$11,659$14,316$16,441
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,944$22,674$25,814
Clean$18,085$21,636$24,602
Average$16,367$19,561$22,176
Rough$14,649$17,486$19,751
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,744$18,015$20,764
Clean$14,075$17,190$19,788
Average$12,738$15,542$17,837
Rough$11,401$13,893$15,886
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,997$13,848$16,238
Clean$10,499$13,215$15,475
Average$9,501$11,947$13,949
Rough$8,504$10,680$12,423
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,497$17,846$20,659
Clean$13,839$17,030$19,689
Average$12,525$15,396$17,747
Rough$11,210$13,763$15,806
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,713$23,647$26,959
Clean$18,819$22,565$25,692
Average$17,031$20,401$23,159
Rough$15,243$18,237$20,626
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,332$16,588$19,319
Clean$12,728$15,829$18,411
Average$11,519$14,311$16,596
Rough$10,309$12,793$14,781
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,607$24,543$27,859
Clean$19,673$23,420$26,550
Average$17,804$21,174$23,932
Rough$15,935$18,928$21,315
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,679$22,439$25,603
Clean$17,832$21,413$24,400
Average$16,138$19,359$21,995
Rough$14,444$17,306$19,589
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,132$22,821$25,927
Clean$18,264$21,776$24,709
Average$16,529$19,688$22,273
Rough$14,794$17,600$19,837
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,793$14,526$16,821
Clean$11,258$13,861$16,030
Average$10,188$12,532$14,450
Rough$9,119$11,203$12,870
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,624$21,515$24,784
Clean$16,825$20,530$23,619
Average$15,226$18,562$21,291
Rough$13,628$16,593$18,962
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,615$17,993$20,828
Clean$13,953$17,170$19,850
Average$12,627$15,523$17,893
Rough$11,302$13,876$15,936
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,503$21,136$24,191
Clean$16,710$20,169$23,055
Average$15,122$18,235$20,782
Rough$13,535$16,301$18,509
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,059$22,528$25,453
Clean$18,195$21,497$24,257
Average$16,466$19,436$21,866
Rough$14,738$17,374$19,474
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,297$16,371$18,951
Clean$12,694$15,622$18,061
Average$11,488$14,124$16,280
Rough$10,282$12,626$14,500
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,912$22,987$26,412
Clean$18,055$21,935$25,171
Average$16,339$19,831$22,689
Rough$14,624$17,728$20,208
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,197$17,518$20,306
Clean$13,553$16,716$19,352
Average$12,265$15,113$17,444
Rough$10,978$13,510$15,536
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,669$12,655$14,331
Clean$10,185$12,076$13,658
Average$9,218$10,918$12,311
Rough$8,250$9,760$10,965
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,470$21,508$24,898
Clean$16,678$20,523$23,728
Average$15,093$18,555$21,389
Rough$13,509$16,587$19,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,973$21,699$24,833
Clean$17,158$20,706$23,666
Average$15,528$18,720$21,333
Rough$13,898$16,734$19,000
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,628$15,789$18,440
Clean$12,055$15,067$17,574
Average$10,910$13,622$15,841
Rough$9,765$12,177$14,108
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,915$12,706$15,043
Clean$9,465$12,125$14,337
Average$8,566$10,962$12,923
Rough$7,667$9,799$11,510
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,152$16,847$19,119
Clean$13,510$16,076$18,221
Average$12,227$14,535$16,425
Rough$10,943$12,993$14,628
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,125 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,125 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,125 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ram 1500 ranges from $7,667 to $15,043, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.