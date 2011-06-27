Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,668
|$24,640
|$27,986
|Clean
|$19,731
|$23,512
|$26,671
|Average
|$17,857
|$21,258
|$24,042
|Rough
|$15,982
|$19,003
|$21,412
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,540
|$13,479
|$15,940
|Clean
|$10,062
|$12,862
|$15,192
|Average
|$9,106
|$11,628
|$13,694
|Rough
|$8,150
|$10,395
|$12,196
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,930
|$19,611
|$22,703
|Clean
|$15,208
|$18,714
|$21,637
|Average
|$13,763
|$16,919
|$19,503
|Rough
|$12,318
|$15,125
|$17,370
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,703
|$15,737
|$18,283
|Clean
|$12,127
|$15,017
|$17,424
|Average
|$10,975
|$13,577
|$15,706
|Rough
|$9,823
|$12,137
|$13,988
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,929
|$19,526
|$22,547
|Clean
|$15,206
|$18,633
|$21,488
|Average
|$13,762
|$16,846
|$19,370
|Rough
|$12,317
|$15,059
|$17,251
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,122
|$13,944
|$16,311
|Clean
|$10,618
|$13,306
|$15,544
|Average
|$9,609
|$12,030
|$14,012
|Rough
|$8,600
|$10,754
|$12,479
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,098
|$19,651
|$22,637
|Clean
|$15,368
|$18,752
|$21,574
|Average
|$13,908
|$16,954
|$19,447
|Rough
|$12,448
|$15,155
|$17,320
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,999
|$16,309
|$19,085
|Clean
|$12,410
|$15,563
|$18,188
|Average
|$11,231
|$14,070
|$16,395
|Rough
|$10,052
|$12,578
|$14,602
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,540
|$20,361
|$23,571
|Clean
|$15,790
|$19,430
|$22,464
|Average
|$14,290
|$17,566
|$20,249
|Rough
|$12,790
|$15,703
|$18,034
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,370
|$17,653
|$20,412
|Clean
|$13,718
|$16,846
|$19,453
|Average
|$12,415
|$15,230
|$17,535
|Rough
|$11,112
|$13,615
|$15,617
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,634
|$14,753
|$17,365
|Clean
|$11,106
|$14,078
|$16,549
|Average
|$10,051
|$12,728
|$14,917
|Rough
|$8,996
|$11,377
|$13,286
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,678
|$14,245
|$16,402
|Clean
|$11,148
|$13,593
|$15,631
|Average
|$10,089
|$12,289
|$14,090
|Rough
|$9,030
|$10,986
|$12,549
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,878
|$20,520
|$23,580
|Clean
|$16,113
|$19,581
|$22,473
|Average
|$14,582
|$17,703
|$20,257
|Rough
|$13,051
|$15,825
|$18,041
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,310
|$20,561
|$23,302
|Clean
|$16,525
|$19,621
|$22,207
|Average
|$14,955
|$17,739
|$20,018
|Rough
|$13,385
|$15,857
|$17,829
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,151
|$21,114
|$24,443
|Clean
|$16,374
|$20,148
|$23,294
|Average
|$14,818
|$18,216
|$20,998
|Rough
|$13,263
|$16,284
|$18,701
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,078
|$18,563
|$21,488
|Clean
|$14,394
|$17,713
|$20,478
|Average
|$13,027
|$16,015
|$18,459
|Rough
|$11,659
|$14,316
|$16,441
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,944
|$22,674
|$25,814
|Clean
|$18,085
|$21,636
|$24,602
|Average
|$16,367
|$19,561
|$22,176
|Rough
|$14,649
|$17,486
|$19,751
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,744
|$18,015
|$20,764
|Clean
|$14,075
|$17,190
|$19,788
|Average
|$12,738
|$15,542
|$17,837
|Rough
|$11,401
|$13,893
|$15,886
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,997
|$13,848
|$16,238
|Clean
|$10,499
|$13,215
|$15,475
|Average
|$9,501
|$11,947
|$13,949
|Rough
|$8,504
|$10,680
|$12,423
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,497
|$17,846
|$20,659
|Clean
|$13,839
|$17,030
|$19,689
|Average
|$12,525
|$15,396
|$17,747
|Rough
|$11,210
|$13,763
|$15,806
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,713
|$23,647
|$26,959
|Clean
|$18,819
|$22,565
|$25,692
|Average
|$17,031
|$20,401
|$23,159
|Rough
|$15,243
|$18,237
|$20,626
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,332
|$16,588
|$19,319
|Clean
|$12,728
|$15,829
|$18,411
|Average
|$11,519
|$14,311
|$16,596
|Rough
|$10,309
|$12,793
|$14,781
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,607
|$24,543
|$27,859
|Clean
|$19,673
|$23,420
|$26,550
|Average
|$17,804
|$21,174
|$23,932
|Rough
|$15,935
|$18,928
|$21,315
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,679
|$22,439
|$25,603
|Clean
|$17,832
|$21,413
|$24,400
|Average
|$16,138
|$19,359
|$21,995
|Rough
|$14,444
|$17,306
|$19,589
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,132
|$22,821
|$25,927
|Clean
|$18,264
|$21,776
|$24,709
|Average
|$16,529
|$19,688
|$22,273
|Rough
|$14,794
|$17,600
|$19,837
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,793
|$14,526
|$16,821
|Clean
|$11,258
|$13,861
|$16,030
|Average
|$10,188
|$12,532
|$14,450
|Rough
|$9,119
|$11,203
|$12,870
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,624
|$21,515
|$24,784
|Clean
|$16,825
|$20,530
|$23,619
|Average
|$15,226
|$18,562
|$21,291
|Rough
|$13,628
|$16,593
|$18,962
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,615
|$17,993
|$20,828
|Clean
|$13,953
|$17,170
|$19,850
|Average
|$12,627
|$15,523
|$17,893
|Rough
|$11,302
|$13,876
|$15,936
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,503
|$21,136
|$24,191
|Clean
|$16,710
|$20,169
|$23,055
|Average
|$15,122
|$18,235
|$20,782
|Rough
|$13,535
|$16,301
|$18,509
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,059
|$22,528
|$25,453
|Clean
|$18,195
|$21,497
|$24,257
|Average
|$16,466
|$19,436
|$21,866
|Rough
|$14,738
|$17,374
|$19,474
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,297
|$16,371
|$18,951
|Clean
|$12,694
|$15,622
|$18,061
|Average
|$11,488
|$14,124
|$16,280
|Rough
|$10,282
|$12,626
|$14,500
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,912
|$22,987
|$26,412
|Clean
|$18,055
|$21,935
|$25,171
|Average
|$16,339
|$19,831
|$22,689
|Rough
|$14,624
|$17,728
|$20,208
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,197
|$17,518
|$20,306
|Clean
|$13,553
|$16,716
|$19,352
|Average
|$12,265
|$15,113
|$17,444
|Rough
|$10,978
|$13,510
|$15,536
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,669
|$12,655
|$14,331
|Clean
|$10,185
|$12,076
|$13,658
|Average
|$9,218
|$10,918
|$12,311
|Rough
|$8,250
|$9,760
|$10,965
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,470
|$21,508
|$24,898
|Clean
|$16,678
|$20,523
|$23,728
|Average
|$15,093
|$18,555
|$21,389
|Rough
|$13,509
|$16,587
|$19,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,973
|$21,699
|$24,833
|Clean
|$17,158
|$20,706
|$23,666
|Average
|$15,528
|$18,720
|$21,333
|Rough
|$13,898
|$16,734
|$19,000
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,628
|$15,789
|$18,440
|Clean
|$12,055
|$15,067
|$17,574
|Average
|$10,910
|$13,622
|$15,841
|Rough
|$9,765
|$12,177
|$14,108
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,915
|$12,706
|$15,043
|Clean
|$9,465
|$12,125
|$14,337
|Average
|$8,566
|$10,962
|$12,923
|Rough
|$7,667
|$9,799
|$11,510
Estimated values
2013 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,152
|$16,847
|$19,119
|Clean
|$13,510
|$16,076
|$18,221
|Average
|$12,227
|$14,535
|$16,425
|Rough
|$10,943
|$12,993
|$14,628