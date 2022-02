Alex Nishimoto has worked in the automotive industry since 2007. He was a staff writer for MotorTrend for 10 years and since then has contributed to CNET, PRI, AutoWise and other publications.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage might be the best argument for buying a used car instead of new. With its spartan interior, limited standard features list and gutless power, the Mirage subcompact hatchback is about as basic as basic transportation gets.

And as new cars come, the Mirage isn't that new. Despite a cosmetic update for 2021, the Mirage hatch and its sibling the Mirage G4 sedan (reviewed separately) have been in service for nearly a decade, a fact that's apparent in their dated instrument cluster and dashboard designs.

The Mirage does have a few positive attributes. The main one is excellent fuel economy, with the CVT-equipped hatchback earning an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The Mirage also comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and forward collision warning with automatic braking, and it's backed by Mitsubishi's generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which you certainly won't find in any used car.

Due to the hot used car market in 2022, the case for buying a Mirage for an inexpensive set of wheels is probably stronger than it's been in a long time. But all the same, we encourage you to check out other options, such as the Nissan Versa and Kia Rio, before settling on the Mirage.