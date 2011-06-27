Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra 2.5 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,140
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,901
|$2,202
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,425
|$1,655
|Rough
|$655
|$949
|$1,108
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,520
|$1,828
|Clean
|$841
|$1,351
|$1,626
|Average
|$625
|$1,012
|$1,222
|Rough
|$409
|$674
|$818
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,451
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,178
|$2,549
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,632
|$1,915
|Rough
|$725
|$1,087
|$1,282
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,687
|$2,447
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,174
|$2,540
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,630
|$1,909
|Rough
|$728
|$1,085
|$1,278
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,690
|$2,052
|Clean
|$901
|$1,502
|$1,825
|Average
|$670
|$1,125
|$1,372
|Rough
|$438
|$749
|$918
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,736
|$2,081
|Clean
|$970
|$1,543
|$1,851
|Average
|$721
|$1,156
|$1,391
|Rough
|$472
|$770
|$931
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,067
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,380
|$1,837
|$2,083
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,376
|$1,566
|Rough
|$671
|$916
|$1,048
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,829
|$2,207
|Clean
|$997
|$1,625
|$1,963
|Average
|$741
|$1,218
|$1,475
|Rough
|$485
|$811
|$987