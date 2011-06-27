Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,195
|$2,686
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,946
|$2,384
|Average
|$834
|$1,448
|$1,779
|Rough
|$539
|$950
|$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,020
|$1,466
|$1,706
|Clean
|$902
|$1,300
|$1,514
|Average
|$666
|$967
|$1,130
|Rough
|$430
|$635
|$746
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$1,434
|$1,683
|Clean
|$856
|$1,271
|$1,494
|Average
|$632
|$946
|$1,115
|Rough
|$408
|$621
|$736
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,704
|$2,085
|Clean
|$881
|$1,511
|$1,850
|Average
|$650
|$1,124
|$1,380
|Rough
|$420
|$738
|$911
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$893
|$1,521
|$1,857
|Clean
|$790
|$1,348
|$1,648
|Average
|$583
|$1,003
|$1,230
|Rough
|$377
|$658
|$812
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$841
|$1,388
|$1,683
|Clean
|$744
|$1,231
|$1,494
|Average
|$549
|$916
|$1,115
|Rough
|$355
|$601
|$736
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Sentra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$1,622
|$1,895
|Clean
|$986
|$1,438
|$1,682
|Average
|$728
|$1,070
|$1,255
|Rough
|$470
|$702
|$828