  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,569$3,888$4,625
Clean$2,293$3,471$4,124
Average$1,742$2,639$3,122
Rough$1,191$1,807$2,121
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,245$3,329$3,936
Clean$2,004$2,973$3,509
Average$1,523$2,260$2,657
Rough$1,041$1,547$1,804
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$2,118$2,415
Clean$1,425$1,891$2,153
Average$1,083$1,438$1,630
Rough$740$984$1,107
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$1,865$2,080
Clean$1,331$1,665$1,855
Average$1,011$1,266$1,404
Rough$691$867$954
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,750$9,843$11,577
Clean$6,025$8,789$10,323
Average$4,577$6,682$7,815
Rough$3,129$4,574$5,308
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,051$3,057$3,621
Clean$1,831$2,730$3,229
Average$1,391$2,075$2,444
Rough$951$1,421$1,660
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,283$3,067$3,511
Clean$2,038$2,739$3,130
Average$1,548$2,082$2,370
Rough$1,058$1,425$1,610
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,284$3,371$3,982
Clean$2,039$3,010$3,551
Average$1,549$2,289$2,688
Rough$1,059$1,567$1,826
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$2,946$3,465
Clean$1,804$2,631$3,090
Average$1,370$2,000$2,339
Rough$937$1,369$1,589
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,551$3,876$4,618
Clean$2,277$3,461$4,117
Average$1,730$2,631$3,117
Rough$1,183$1,802$2,117
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,505$3,540$4,122
Clean$2,236$3,161$3,676
Average$1,699$2,403$2,783
Rough$1,161$1,645$1,890
Sell my 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,425 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,425 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,425 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $740 to $2,415, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.