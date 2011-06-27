Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$3,888
|$4,625
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,471
|$4,124
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,639
|$3,122
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,807
|$2,121
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,329
|$3,936
|Clean
|$2,004
|$2,973
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,260
|$2,657
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,547
|$1,804
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,118
|$2,415
|Clean
|$1,425
|$1,891
|$2,153
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,438
|$1,630
|Rough
|$740
|$984
|$1,107
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$1,865
|$2,080
|Clean
|$1,331
|$1,665
|$1,855
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,266
|$1,404
|Rough
|$691
|$867
|$954
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,750
|$9,843
|$11,577
|Clean
|$6,025
|$8,789
|$10,323
|Average
|$4,577
|$6,682
|$7,815
|Rough
|$3,129
|$4,574
|$5,308
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,051
|$3,057
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,730
|$3,229
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,075
|$2,444
|Rough
|$951
|$1,421
|$1,660
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,067
|$3,511
|Clean
|$2,038
|$2,739
|$3,130
|Average
|$1,548
|$2,082
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,425
|$1,610
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,371
|$3,982
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,010
|$3,551
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,289
|$2,688
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,567
|$1,826
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$2,946
|$3,465
|Clean
|$1,804
|$2,631
|$3,090
|Average
|$1,370
|$2,000
|$2,339
|Rough
|$937
|$1,369
|$1,589
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,876
|$4,618
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,461
|$4,117
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,631
|$3,117
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,802
|$2,117
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,540
|$4,122
|Clean
|$2,236
|$3,161
|$3,676
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,403
|$2,783
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,645
|$1,890