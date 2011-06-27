Vehicle overview

Who says a family sedan has to be sedate? Amid a deep field of competitors, the 2011 Mazda 6 proves otherwise, with athletic performance and little in the way of sacrifice. In addition, sleek styling, comfort for full-sized adults, top safety scores and a price that won't break the bank all combine to make it a worthy choice.

Mazda prides itself in delivering an exhilarating driving experience, and even in the rather tame sedan segment, it manages to inject some personality into the mix. How much fun you'll have behind the wheel of the Mazda 6 largely depends on which engine you pick. The base four-cylinder is just fine for the daily commute, but the lively V6 certainly increases the grins per mile. Handling is admirable for every Mazda 6, and anyone can appreciate this car's spacious interior and large trunk. There's not much to complain about, with subpar fuel economy and the use of some chintzy plastics in the cabin being the car's only notable drawbacks.

That said, competition in the family sedan class has gotten more formidable with the introduction of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata and the 2011 Kia Optima. Both trump the Mazda 6 in terms of price and features and are competitive in regard to performance, though they lack the interior space of the Mazda. Other top choices include the sporty 2011 Nissan Altima, the very impressive 2011 Ford Fusion and the stalwart 2011 Honda Accord. At the end of the day, there isn't a bad pick among these choices, and the 2011 Mazda 6 is certainly worth a look.