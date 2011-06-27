  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2011 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin
  • big trunk
  • muscular performance from V6
  • smooth automatic transmissions
  • sporty handling.
  • Mediocre fuel economy
  • some cheap interior materials.

Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded 2011 Mazda 6 ranks highly among family sedans for its sporty driving dynamics and spacious interior.

Vehicle overview

Who says a family sedan has to be sedate? Amid a deep field of competitors, the 2011 Mazda 6 proves otherwise, with athletic performance and little in the way of sacrifice. In addition, sleek styling, comfort for full-sized adults, top safety scores and a price that won't break the bank all combine to make it a worthy choice.

Mazda prides itself in delivering an exhilarating driving experience, and even in the rather tame sedan segment, it manages to inject some personality into the mix. How much fun you'll have behind the wheel of the Mazda 6 largely depends on which engine you pick. The base four-cylinder is just fine for the daily commute, but the lively V6 certainly increases the grins per mile. Handling is admirable for every Mazda 6, and anyone can appreciate this car's spacious interior and large trunk. There's not much to complain about, with subpar fuel economy and the use of some chintzy plastics in the cabin being the car's only notable drawbacks.

That said, competition in the family sedan class has gotten more formidable with the introduction of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata and the 2011 Kia Optima. Both trump the Mazda 6 in terms of price and features and are competitive in regard to performance, though they lack the interior space of the Mazda. Other top choices include the sporty 2011 Nissan Altima, the very impressive 2011 Ford Fusion and the stalwart 2011 Honda Accord. At the end of the day, there isn't a bad pick among these choices, and the 2011 Mazda 6 is certainly worth a look.

2011 Mazda 6 models

The 2011 Mazda 6 is available in seven trim levels: i Sport, i Touring, i Touring Plus, i Grand Touring, s Touring Plus and s Grand Touring. Models with the "i" prefix come with the four-cylinder engine, while models with the "s" prefix come with the V6.

The i Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The i Touring model steps up the feature content with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-CD changer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, upgraded interior trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Opting for the i Touring Plus will get you a sunroof, a blind-spot monitoring system, electroluminescent instrument gauges and outside mirrors with integrated turn signals. The i Grand Touring model adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a multi-information display and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. The s Touring Plus model is outfitted identically to the i Touring Plus, except for the engine, transmission and some exterior trim. The s Grand Touring adds 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels.

We expect one of the more popular options will be the Technology package, which is available for Grand Touring models. It includes automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirror, satellite radio, driver memory settings and a power passenger seat. A voice-activated navigation system is available only for Grand Touring models and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display and real-time traffic. Stand-alone options vary in availability with trim levels and include many of the above-listed features as well as a rear spoiler, a chrome fuel-filler door and remote engine start.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Mazda 6 receives minor updates. The headlights and foglights have been restyled and the sideview mirrors on the Touring Plus and Grand Touring models now feature integrated turn signals. Mazda has discontinued the base SV trim level and dropped manual transmission availability for the Touring trim. Fuel economy sees a slight increase for models with automatic transmissions. A few features have been shuffled between trim levels as well.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Mazda 6 i versions are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the i Sport. A five-speed automatic with manual shift control is offered on the i Sport and is the only choice available on i Touring, i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring models.

Mazda 6 s models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque and are available only with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, a V6 model reached 60 mph from a standstill in a quick 6.5 seconds, while the four-cylinder automatic required a more pedestrian 9.1 seconds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving for the four-cylinder i Sport with the five-speed manual. The Mazda 6 i models with the automatic are rated at 22/31/25 mpg and the V6-powered versions stand at 18/27/21 mpg, which is at the low end for this segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2011 Mazda 6 models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, both the i and s Grand Touring models came to a stop from 60 mph in about 125 feet.

The Mazda 6 has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in a perfect five-star rating for frontal and side-impact protection for all occupants. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mazda 6 its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impacts, while roof strength tests yielded a second-best "Acceptable" rating.

Driving

Among competing family sedans, the 2011 Mazda 6 is notable for its nimble handling. It's certainly more confident in the curves than the Honda Accord, and almost as accomplished as the class-leading Nissan Altima. This athleticism results in a slightly firm ride quality, however, and road noise is also a bit more prominent, but neither is particularly bothersome, even when riding on the big 18-inch wheels.

While the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder will likely satisfy most drivers, its leisurely acceleration and wheezy engine note may be a bit of a turnoff. Opting for the higher Mazda 6 s trim levels will get you a significant increase in power as well as improved handling with wider tires. Unfortunately, this added performance is tempered by a transmission that is slow to react in both automatic and manual modes.

Interior

The 2011 Mazda 6 features an interior that is attractive and modern in design. A gracefully arching center stack sweeps from the top of the dash down to the center console. Some of the controls, however, are a bit more complicated than those of its competitors. Red electroluminescent gauges further enhance the visual appeal, and the roomy backseat (even for 6-footers) is a definite plus. Legroom and headroom are plentiful in all seats, but the wide front seats might lack lateral support for narrower occupants.

Despite the Mazda 6's attractive design, some cheaper plastic materials are scattered throughout the cabin. Higher trim levels have odd black-and-silver-patterned flourishes that might be an acquired taste for some. Points are also deducted for the underperforming standard audio system, and even the upgraded Bose system could disappoint some listeners. On the plus side, the Mazda 6's 16.6-cubic-foot trunk is one of the biggest in its class, while the trunk's unobtrusive hinge mechanisms and the 60/40 split-folding rear seats further enhance cargo-hauling capabilities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mazda 6.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Zoom-zoom refinement at a bargain price
lcmunson,12/28/2011
Picked up a 2011 black 6 six-speed during a year-end dealer blow-out. At a price less than a new 3, I am very happy with this vehicle vs the '08 3-touring that I traded. At 1200 miles, engine is starting to loosen up a bit and fuel economy ranges from 29-35 mpg; might still improve. The aerodynamics of this design are amazing .... on moderate downhill stretches it just rolls. As an old stick-shifter, this is an amazingly slick transmission! Get one before the bean counters decide there are not enough customers. In my opinion, nothing in this price range comes close to the value.
Love my Mazda6!
joner800,07/08/2011
this is the third mazda i have owned ('96 protege, '03 6s) and i have loved all three of them. the new 6 adds some beef under the hood, and some very nifty tech features. the car is truly fun to drive and beats any comp in the class handily. i previously didnt think much of the new 6 as i have always been a fan of the older body style. but when i got in and drove it, i fell in love! before i bought my 6, i looked at the g35, a4, c280, and some others, but you just cant beat the value in a mazda. i got more room, more features, more/same warranty; basically, a brand new luxury/sports car for the price of a used luxury car. mazda loyalty programs added to the bottom line, also.
So far so good - status update
sargon123,05/23/2012
I purchased a preowned vehicle in April 2011. I have put about 14,000 miles on in to date (purchased at approx. 11,600 miles). No major repairs to date. Vehicle is reasonably comfortable, convenient controls on stirring wheel and dashboard. So far, routine maintenance has been performed, car has been reasonably comfortable with no major problems.
Loved it so much bought it twice
Corie,11/21/2017
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Everything I ever wanted! I can even fit my mt. bike and kayak inside it at the same time. Heated seats are a must! I wrecked last yr and as it did shatter the passenger tire, I could still open the passenger door.. very safe. Noticed both mine are not as tight in turning left at high speeds but I speed every where. Great inside, had one with navi and one with backup camera both great! Engine runs so sweet. No problems. My 2009 had issues with the blindside monitor, info, & traction control box when it was too cold. Imagine a fuse or wiring problem but my 2011 no problems ever! If I could keep buying this car with less miles, as I drive tons, I'd be an owner for life.
See all 11 reviews of the 2011 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Mazda 6

Used 2011 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2011 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  The Used 2011 Mazda 6 i Sport is priced between $6,000 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 88693 and119976 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 88693 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2011 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,168.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,104.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,511.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,777.

