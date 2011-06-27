  1. Home
2007 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, slick-shifting manual transmission, smooth power delivery, attractive design inside and out, availability of hatchback and wagon body styles.
  • Tight rear-seat accommodations, engines lack the vigor of the competition's, stability control not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it gives up some power and rear passenger room to rivals in the family-car class, the sporty 2007 Mazda 6 more than compensates by offering a choice of three body styles and an extra shot of driving excitement in this typically bland, sensible segment.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1979, midsize family sedans from Japan were just starting to come about. The Accord sedan had just debuted and from Toyota came the Corona. While those were rather bland, workaday sedans, Mazda took a slightly different tack with its new 626 sedan. With Euro-inspired styling, crisp performance and handling to match, the 626 had a solid identity as the sport sedan of the segment.

Nearly three decades later, the 2007 Mazda 6 (which debuted in 2003 as the 626's replacement) remains true to the 626's original mission -- to provide an entertaining drive while still offering affordable and practical family transport. Stylish design, a buttoned-down suspension and a driver-oriented cockpit characterize the 6. And while other automakers have largely abandoned midsize hatchbacks and station wagons, Mazda offers those two body styles, in addition to the sedan, in the 6 lineup.

On an open road, the 6 shines with its communicative steering and poised chassis. It's while unraveling a twisty road that the 6 distances itself from its less involving and less athletic peers. Yet it's no less affable on the highway, where it delivers as smooth and quiet a ride as anything in its class.

In a few areas, the 6 falls short of its competition, however. Rear-seat hip- and legroom aren't as generous as in most competitors, and both the base four-cylinder and the V6 are down on power. But there's still ample room for the kids back there, and remember, you can get the wagon version if you need more cargo capacity. And the 6's 3.0-liter V6 might not be as muscle-bound as a Camry's, but it's a smooth and willing performer nonetheless.

Even considering the large number of entries in this segment, the 2007 Mazda 6 is an enticing choice that offers more than just the status quo. If the idea of buying a Camry or an Accord doesn't do much for you and a VW Passat seems too expensive, this midsize Mazda could be the perfect alternative.

2007 Mazda 6 models

The 2007 Mazda 6 is available as a four-door sedan, wagon or hatchback ("five-door"). Sedans and hatchbacks come in either "i" or "s" versions; the wagon comes in s trim only. The i is powered by a four-cylinder engine, while the s employs a V6. The i is offered in four trims: base Sport, Sport VE (Value Edition), Touring and Grand Touring. The Sport comes with 16-inch wheels, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, keyless entry and full power accessories. The Sport VE adds 17-inch alloys, a power driver seat and a six-disc CD changer. Upgrading to the Touring nets you a moonroof, leather seating, heated front seats and heated mirrors. The top-of-the-line Grand Touring adds xenon HID headlamps, foglamps, a rear spoiler, a premium Bose audio system, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and HomeLink.

If you choose the s, it comes in the upper three trims. Equipment content mirrors the same trims on the i, with the addition of the V6 engine and, on the Grand Touring, 18-inch alloy wheels. The wagon comes just in the s version, and in the same trims as the s sedan and hatchback. With so many trim levels and their variety of equipment levels, options are few besides satellite radio, remote starting and, for the Grand Touring, a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

Trim levels are shuffled and changed. The Sport becomes the entry-level model, while the other trims in the 2007 Mazda 6 family are revised, with the new Sport Value Edition, Touring and Grand Touring completing the lineup. Increasing the value proposition is the addition of more safety features across the line, with front side and side curtain airbags now standard on every 6.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the i model is a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 156 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission routes power to the front wheels, and a five-speed automatic is optional. The s model upgrades to a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 212 hp and 197 lb-ft. Unlike most V6-powered midsize sedans, this one can be equipped with a five-speed manual, or you can go for the optional six-speed automatic. The Mazda 6 s will run to 60 mph in about 8 seconds flat, a respectable if not blistering performance.

Safety

All Mazda 6 models come with antilock disc brakes, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the 6 scored a perfect five stars in frontal impact testing. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Mazda earned the top rating of "Good." Side-impact testing was not conducted by either agency for a Mazda 6 with the side airbags.

Driving

Like most other Mazdas, the 6 is a thrill behind the wheel. Neither engine is exceptionally powerful, especially off the line, though the V6's smooth, quiet power delivery offsets this. The four-cylinder is also smooth, but it gets a little noisy at higher rpm. Communicative steering goes a long way toward making the 6 fun to drive, whether it's on the highway or from corner to corner on back roads. The well-sorted suspension achieves a superb balance between comfortable ride quality and athletic handling.

Interior

Inside, the 2007 Mazda 6 has a clean and contemporary design, with solid build quality and easy-to-operate controls. Most materials are attractive, but they're a step or two below in quality compared to what's found in cars like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and VW Passat. The front seats are supportive, but rear hip room and shoulder room are tight. The sedan has a 15.2-cubic-foot trunk capacity, while the hatchback boasts a 22-cubic-foot cargo hold that expands to 59 cubes with the rear seat folded down. Roomiest of all is the wagon, which offers 33.7 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 61 with the seat folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda 6.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
101 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 Mazda 6 base model
Kyra Price,12/04/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
Bought my car from a private seller for $2,000. The car had 178,000 miles on it, and I had to replace the brakes, windshield, and replaced a motor mount. Granted it has 178,000 miles, it gets great gas mileage (on average 27 combo), and it had never had new parts until I got it. Everything runs great besides there is a short in the stereo somewhere.
One Great Car
tim,12/12/2006
This is our first Mazda and it won't be our last. This car is great. Fit, finish, and quality are all exemplary. Though only a 4 cylinder it has ample power for merging and round town driving. Ease of maneuvering make this car fun to drive on the highway or in a parking lot. Very quiet interior and first rate materials abound. Hatchback model looks better than the sedan! Price versus features can not be beat by anyone and all the standard safety features make this a great family car.
1st week review - 4 of 5 stars
abra,11/18/2006
Just bought a new Sport-VE auto a week ago. Loaded with all Value Edition features including 17" alloys. 150 miles on it so far, so just breaking in the engine. Excellent handling and throttle response - this is a driver's car on a budget. Quiet engine at idle, though growly when pressed hard. Superb 5-speed auto with manual shift gate. Cabin a little shorter than the competition, but makes up for it in width. Open greenhouse, very airy. Highly raked profile - with alloys & side sills, it makes most midsizes look boring. Overall best value in 4 door midsizes. Paid <$16K after $2K rebates, plus taxes. Much better value than Korean & US midsizes. $5K+ cheaper than equivalent Accord/Camry.
Mazda 6i Sport Value edition
mcpopop,11/20/2006
I've owned may cars over the years ranging from a Porsche to a Focus and also spent 25 years in the car business, mostly hi-line European. We just picked up a 5 speed, Sport Value edition. The 4 cylinder performance with the manual transmission is surprising. Build quality seems very good. The thing that impresses me the most is what you get for the dollar. We had 03 Focus ZX5 with a sticker of $18k and the Mazda is $20380, four years later. For $2300 more the difference is unbelievable. I think the car is on a par with an A4, Saab 9-3,and maybe even BMW 325. If you're in the market for a fun-to-drive, affordable sedan, check this car out. IMHO it's probably the most underrated car out there.
See all 101 reviews of the 2007 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Mazda 6

Used 2007 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Hatchback, 6 Sedan, 6 Wagon. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A), s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Sport Value Edition 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A), i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), and s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

