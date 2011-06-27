Vehicle overview

Back in 1979, midsize family sedans from Japan were just starting to come about. The Accord sedan had just debuted and from Toyota came the Corona. While those were rather bland, workaday sedans, Mazda took a slightly different tack with its new 626 sedan. With Euro-inspired styling, crisp performance and handling to match, the 626 had a solid identity as the sport sedan of the segment.

Nearly three decades later, the 2007 Mazda 6 (which debuted in 2003 as the 626's replacement) remains true to the 626's original mission -- to provide an entertaining drive while still offering affordable and practical family transport. Stylish design, a buttoned-down suspension and a driver-oriented cockpit characterize the 6. And while other automakers have largely abandoned midsize hatchbacks and station wagons, Mazda offers those two body styles, in addition to the sedan, in the 6 lineup.

On an open road, the 6 shines with its communicative steering and poised chassis. It's while unraveling a twisty road that the 6 distances itself from its less involving and less athletic peers. Yet it's no less affable on the highway, where it delivers as smooth and quiet a ride as anything in its class.

In a few areas, the 6 falls short of its competition, however. Rear-seat hip- and legroom aren't as generous as in most competitors, and both the base four-cylinder and the V6 are down on power. But there's still ample room for the kids back there, and remember, you can get the wagon version if you need more cargo capacity. And the 6's 3.0-liter V6 might not be as muscle-bound as a Camry's, but it's a smooth and willing performer nonetheless.

Even considering the large number of entries in this segment, the 2007 Mazda 6 is an enticing choice that offers more than just the status quo. If the idea of buying a Camry or an Accord doesn't do much for you and a VW Passat seems too expensive, this midsize Mazda could be the perfect alternative.