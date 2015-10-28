Used 2016 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Is there a car in this segment, including luxury, that has a more sinuous and seductive styling than the Mazda6? If you were to ask me, I'd say no, that Mazda absolutely has created a car that is as much function as it is form. However, the car is much more than just the belle of the ball. It is a family hauler that is as much practical as it is athletic. With a few, albeit very minor, complaints, this car is the closest you will get to a German made equivalent without breaking $30,000. It's clear that Mazda spent The Mazda6's performance is better than what I would expect in it's class. Most people that are complaining about the lack of speed are likely referring to it's drag racing numbers. It's acceleration will not wow you like a Hellcat Charger or Chervolet SS, but that's not what it was designed to be. It is not a drag strip sport sedan, nor was it designed to be. For less than $23,000 after tax, title, and license, the Mazda6 is the car that has very peppy acceleration and an automatic transmission that you'd swear was dual clutch with how smoothly it shifts. It rides the road like it is on rails and teases you to push it harder on winding roads. It's like a large, practical Miata in many ways. It's not a numbers car, but that doesn't matter when it comes to driving it. It's a sedan that is fun to drive. It's a driver's sedan and is made for the person that doesn't mind taking the longer, windier way to work. While I'm sure it wouldn't be less enjoyable to have more power from the engine, the car is faster than others in it's segment and price and is balanced with how much power it has. The interior is a large upgrade from older models and has a very clean appearance. There is leather and aluminum accents throughout the body, replacing much of the cheap, hard plastics from the past. The leatherette seats in the Touring trim are very comfortable, being just soft enough without feeling like a recliner. The rear seats have plenty of room for a car that isn't a full sized sedan and the fronts seats comfortably fit someone who is over 6' tall. The trunk is quite spacious and leaves little to complain about. The media console and screen is a love it or hate it piece of equipment. Using it and the iPod like wheel makes it clear it is designed to distract from the driving experience as little as possible. While the car is in park or not moving, you can use the display's touch capabilities. While the car is in motion, you have to use the wheel in the middle of the center console. This can be annoying for passenger's that want to change the radio station or hook up their phone, but it's so simple and easy to use with the wheel, it's not a dealbreaker of an annoyance, at least not for me. The wheel has tactile feedback and you can easily begin to remember how many clicks in a turn it takes to get to whatever menu you are looking for. The shortcut buttons around the wheel are thoughtful and are the most common options you are going to navigate to. *I didn't choose to have navigation enabled on my car, so I can't make any comments about it's capabilities. You can enable it after the fact by buying Mazda's SD card and inserting it in the slot in the storage bin in the center console. All-in-all, you have a very attractive car that performs better than others in it's class and price range and is thoroughly enjoyable to drive. It is comfortable and spacious (as spacious as a mid-sized sedan can be), but drives like it's a much smaller car than it is. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a car in this segment. I would not recommend this to a person who is looking for a performance sports sedan, such as a WRX or Chevrolet SS, as it's straight away speed is not going to blow you away. But, again, this is not a car designed for that. It provides a comfortable ride with more than peppy performance and a great driving experience at an amazing price for the package.

