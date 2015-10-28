Used 2016 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

1,291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    29,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,658

    $6,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    14,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,585

    $2,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    85,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,325

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport in White
    certified

    2016 Mazda 6 i Sport

    31,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,100

    $1,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    40,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,791

    $2,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Sport

    98,940 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    34,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $2,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    93,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,491

    $4,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    72,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,477

    $2,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    115,786 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,745

    $1,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Sport

    70,763 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,380

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    56,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,950

    $1,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    108,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,599

    $2,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring in Gray
    certified

    2016 Mazda 6 i Touring

    46,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $1,869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Sport

    68,215 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,695

    $2,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Sport

    36,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,537

    $1,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    48,500 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,799

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    61,948 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $2,401 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2016 Mazda 6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5101 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 101 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (6%)
The Sedan You'd Swear Is A Sports Car
Austin Allen,10/28/2015
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Is there a car in this segment, including luxury, that has a more sinuous and seductive styling than the Mazda6? If you were to ask me, I'd say no, that Mazda absolutely has created a car that is as much function as it is form. However, the car is much more than just the belle of the ball. It is a family hauler that is as much practical as it is athletic. With a few, albeit very minor, complaints, this car is the closest you will get to a German made equivalent without breaking $30,000. It's clear that Mazda spent The Mazda6's performance is better than what I would expect in it's class. Most people that are complaining about the lack of speed are likely referring to it's drag racing numbers. It's acceleration will not wow you like a Hellcat Charger or Chervolet SS, but that's not what it was designed to be. It is not a drag strip sport sedan, nor was it designed to be. For less than $23,000 after tax, title, and license, the Mazda6 is the car that has very peppy acceleration and an automatic transmission that you'd swear was dual clutch with how smoothly it shifts. It rides the road like it is on rails and teases you to push it harder on winding roads. It's like a large, practical Miata in many ways. It's not a numbers car, but that doesn't matter when it comes to driving it. It's a sedan that is fun to drive. It's a driver's sedan and is made for the person that doesn't mind taking the longer, windier way to work. While I'm sure it wouldn't be less enjoyable to have more power from the engine, the car is faster than others in it's segment and price and is balanced with how much power it has. The interior is a large upgrade from older models and has a very clean appearance. There is leather and aluminum accents throughout the body, replacing much of the cheap, hard plastics from the past. The leatherette seats in the Touring trim are very comfortable, being just soft enough without feeling like a recliner. The rear seats have plenty of room for a car that isn't a full sized sedan and the fronts seats comfortably fit someone who is over 6' tall. The trunk is quite spacious and leaves little to complain about. The media console and screen is a love it or hate it piece of equipment. Using it and the iPod like wheel makes it clear it is designed to distract from the driving experience as little as possible. While the car is in park or not moving, you can use the display's touch capabilities. While the car is in motion, you have to use the wheel in the middle of the center console. This can be annoying for passenger's that want to change the radio station or hook up their phone, but it's so simple and easy to use with the wheel, it's not a dealbreaker of an annoyance, at least not for me. The wheel has tactile feedback and you can easily begin to remember how many clicks in a turn it takes to get to whatever menu you are looking for. The shortcut buttons around the wheel are thoughtful and are the most common options you are going to navigate to. *I didn't choose to have navigation enabled on my car, so I can't make any comments about it's capabilities. You can enable it after the fact by buying Mazda's SD card and inserting it in the slot in the storage bin in the center console. All-in-all, you have a very attractive car that performs better than others in it's class and price range and is thoroughly enjoyable to drive. It is comfortable and spacious (as spacious as a mid-sized sedan can be), but drives like it's a much smaller car than it is. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a car in this segment. I would not recommend this to a person who is looking for a performance sports sedan, such as a WRX or Chevrolet SS, as it's straight away speed is not going to blow you away. But, again, this is not a car designed for that. It provides a comfortable ride with more than peppy performance and a great driving experience at an amazing price for the package.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings