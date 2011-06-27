  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2017 Mazda 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2017 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very responsive engine and transmission make it feel faster than most family sedans
  • Fuel economy is competitive with any car in the class
  • Reassuring handling that makes it entertaining to drive
  • one of the best technology interfaces in the class
  • Graceful styling inside and out
  • Ride quality is a bit stiffer than rivals
  • no hybrid model or all-wheel-drive option offered like many other cars in this class
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mazda 6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$15,547 - $22,944
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Even as crossover SUVs win over more and more buyers seeking family-friendly transportation, the midsize sedan still has a strong place among car shoppers. In this class, there is no shortage of choices worthy of your consideration, but the 2017 Mazda 6 manages to stand out from the crowd for a number of reasons.

In keeping with Mazda's reputation, this sedan is unique for its sportiness, both in relation to styling and performance. Its graceful styling gives it a sleek appearance, and the strong engine and athletic handling ensure it's not all for show. Even if performance doesn't rank high among your priorities, its confident feel on the road can be appreciated by drivers of any stripe.

When you add in loads of comfort, admirable fuel efficiency and an abundance of standard and available features, it's easy to see why we awarded it an "A" rating. It's few downsides are a lack of a hybrid model for those who need maximum mileage and no all-wheel-drive option for those in cold-weather climates.

Of course, the 2017 Mazda 6 isn't without some strong competitors that are also fine choices. Other Edmunds "A"-rated sedans include the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata and the related Kia Optima. You certainly wouldn't regret going with any of these alternatives, but we're confident that after driving the Mazda 6, you'll agree that none in the group offers the same level of driver engagement and surefooted handling.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Mazda 6 models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera, automatic emergency notification and rear parking sensors are also standard. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision mitigation are standard equipment on Touring and Grand Touring trims. The Grand Touring trim also receives a lane-keeping assistance system, automatic high beams and forward collision warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, Mazda 6 Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average for a midsize sedan. A Grand Touring model stopped in 128 feet.

In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 earned five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal and side impact protection and four stars for rollover protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+, with the highest score of Good for moderate- and small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and whiplash (seats and head restraints) protection. It was also given the highest rating of Superior for front crash prevention when appropriately equipped.

2017 Mazda 6 models

The 2017 Mazda 6 is a midsize sedan with seating for five. It is available in Sport, Touring or Grand Touring trim levels.

Standard features for the Sport trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cloth upholstery, six-way manually adjustable front seats with lumbar support for the driver, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a rearview camera, the Mazda Connect infotainment system with voice control, text messaging capabilities, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker CD player with auxiliary/USB input, HD radio and internet streaming radio.

The Touring model adds 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, advanced keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, synthetic leather upholstery and power driver seat adjustments.

Touring options include a sunroof bundled with an 11-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio, as well as the Touring Premium package that adds adaptive auto-leveling LED headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror and heated front seats.

At the top of the lineup, the Grand Touring includes the above listed options along with LED foglights, automatic high beams, a rear trunklid spoiler, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping assistance system, steering-wheel-mounted paddles shifters, a traffic sign reader with speed warnings, a head-up display, a universal garage door opener, a navigation system, leather upholstery and an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions (six-way power front passenger seat).

The Grand Touring is also eligible for the GT Premium package that adds Mazda's i-Eloop brake regeneration system that increases fuel efficiency. Also included are active grille shutters, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, premium leather front sport seats, interior ambient lighting, a black headliner and unique interior trim elements.

Powering all 2017 Mazda 6 models is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Sport and Touring models and sends power to the front wheels. A six-speed automatic is standard on the Grand Touring and optional on the lesser trims.

In Edmunds testing, a Mazda 6 with the automatic transmission accelerated to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is quick for the class. The manual transmission trails slightly, needing 8.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 28 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway) for models with the manual transmission. The automatic increases efficiency to 29 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway) or 30 mpg combined with the GT Premium package.

Driving

Mazda has carved a niche for itself as a manufacturer of cars that are more engaging to drive than your typical family vehicle. The Mazda 6 maintains this reputation with a responsive engine that delivers strong acceleration and power that is always on tap. Even when accelerating with a heavier than normal foot on the pedal, engine noise is well managed and actually sounds pretty good. The same holds true for wind and road noise at highway speeds.

Handling is another brand hallmark, and this sedan corners with far more poise than its competitors. The communicative steering further enhances confidence, as does the sporty suspension tuning.

Thankfully, this surefootedness doesn't come at the expense of comfort. Though the Mazda 6 does ride a bit stiffer than rivals, it's not harsh or intrusive. If you prefer a softer feel, stick with the standard 17-inch wheels over the optional 19-inch versions. Whether you're a spirited driver seeking some excitement behind the wheel or simply desire a sensible and comfortable sedan, the 2017 Mazda 6 delivers a strong sensation of competence and reassurance that's hard to find elsewhere.

Interior

The 2017 Mazda 6 features an interior that exceeds expectations for the midsize family sedan class. Its overall design is pleasingly modern, and materials quality is excellent. Even the Touring trim's simulated leather is convincing. Front seats provide good support and remain comfortable after several hours on the road, though larger occupants might find them on the narrow side. Rear seats are notably comfortable, too, with plenty of head- and legroom for taller adults.

One of our favorite features in the Mazda 6 is the Mazda Connect infotainment system. It features a central dial controller and large tablet-like display similar to many luxury-branded vehicles. Operation is easy thanks to legible and intuitive menus, all of which help to keep the driver's attention on the road. The display also functions as a touchscreen, but only when the car is stationary.

Storage for your personal items is adequate but not generous, with moderately sized bins and pockets. The same holds true for cargo space, with a 14.8-cubic-foot trunk that is slightly smaller than average for the class. Fortunately, the trunk opening is wide, and remote seatback release levers further simplify loading bulkier objects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mazda 6.

5(84%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.7
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still great
Chris from NH,03/01/2017
Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
33 mo. update (61K mi.) -- still great. No issues at all. 19 mo. update (39K mi.) - still still great. Only service has been oil changes and a new set of tires. OEMs wore out pretty fast. 13 mo. update (26K mi) - still great. No problems whatsoever. A wonderful vehicle. 6 mo. update - still absolutely great! average mpg up to 32-34. The critical consensus that this is the "driver's car" (not to mention the beauty) among affordable midsize sedans is spot-on. A true joy to drive on twisty roads, and also a very smooth and comfortable highway cruiser. Steering and suspension are terrific, as is the 6-speed manual transmission (PS the automatic with sport mode is also excellent btw, I am just a lifelong stick shift guy). While a few more horsepower would be nice, overall power is more than adequate and torquey fun if you keep in the RPM sweet spot. In short, complaints about the car being "underpowered" are overdone. What makes this car special is the way all the mechanical elements come together as a package. Mileage so far is right at the EPA ratings, and that's with a heavy foot. Recently experimented with keeping it at 70 on highway and averaged 37 mpg. Interior design, comfort and build quality are also excellent and a big step up from the car a couple of years ago. In short, if you are a driving enthusiast on a budget looking for a midsize sedan, this is your car hands down. Will come back and update this as the miles and years move along. Chris from NH :)
My Second Mazda6 - I Now Own Two
Ken W,03/14/2017
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my first 6 in Medellin, Colombia as a 5-year-old used car (a fully loaded 2010 model). I selected it for two primary reasons and many secondary ones. Primary: The South American version has 8 airbags. Other than a few very high-end European models, only the 6 and Kia Optima are so equipped. That ties into my other primary reason. Looks. Although my new 2017 model in TX has been significantly upgraded, they are each uniquely beautiful and clearly related by design evolution. While I could easily afford a more prestigious brand, reliability is much better from Mazda. In Colombia, Mazda doesn't make me stand out as a crime target, either. The two cars are almost identically equipped. My new car in Texas has an instantly noticeable improvement in power over my older car with the same engine displacement. I bought the new car as a Grand Touring model with the GT Premium Package (worth every penny) because I could not find one similar on the used market in the limited time I had to look. The reliability of my older one (it just never breaks) made me fearless about buying used again, but they are hard to find here and now (March 2017). I may never buy another car in either of my two home bases. The luxury, pleasure of driving and quality of fit, finish and materials used simply cannot be matched without spending much more money in either location. My only less-than-great marks are for ride and road noise, but they really aren't negatives. As a 58-year-old man, something smoother and quieter might make me more comfortable. They are also the price of making driving these cars fun, so not really complaints. The bumper-to-bumper warranty could be longer in today's competitive market, but if the car never breaks... ??? I'm sharing this, but secretly hoping not to contribute to spreading the big secret! There may be Korean models with slightly lower prices, and their quality is admittedly good, too, but I doubt that they have all of the features of my cars, and you won't see a dozen other Mazda6 Sedans sharing the parking lot every time you go to the grocery store. To this buyer, individuality has intangible value.
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring with Premium Package
Jason B.,12/10/2016
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I owned a 2014 BMW 3 X-Drive, and a 2015 MiniCooper S JCW Works Edition prior to this Mazda 6 Grand Touring with Premium Package.. Neither car compares in value for the money, when you combine the looks, tech, drive, comfort, and safety. I was actually shocked when I test drove this car. It was on a whim, because I liked the looks of it. Wow. The body is sexy as hell. I bought the Snowflake White Pearl paint with the brown Nappa leather interior, and 19" wheels.The interior is beautiful, roomy, and comfortable- very upscale with an excellent quality, coupled with all kinds of tech, safety features, and bells & whistles- it put my BMW and Mini to shame! This version essentially drives itself- especially when using the adaptive radar cruise control- simply amazing! The only thing this car doesn't do, is park itself(I am OK with that!). Now, what really surprised me, was how quite the cabin was while driving! I love a quiet cabin- minimal road noise or outside interference- and this car delivers! Love it! You couple that quiet cabin with the 11 speaker Bose surround sound stereo, and holy hell...you are in heaven!! so how does it drive, you may be asking? well, despite no turbo, and no AWD, this car handles amazingly well- nimble, quick, and fun. It has paddle shifters and a Sports mode as well- good stuff! Is it fast and furious? No....not if you are used to driving sporty turbo sedans etc... but for 185 HP, this engine moves and moves well! I am not the least bit unsatisfied "downgrading" from cars with turbos in them. This car is quick, agile, and smooth. It is a joy to drive, plain and simple. trunk space is more than ample- very much so. Beautiful wheels. All LED lights that are devilishly sexy, and turns heads. I bought the car on the spot- that is how much I loved it, that quickly- and I was actually in the market for an Audi or the like! For the money, you CAN'T get better, in my opinion. The gas mileage is excellent as well! I give this car my highest recommendation.
Best Car out of 12 that I have owned
Mike,01/01/2017
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This is the most satisfied I have ever been with an automobile and I was very satisfied with my previous Acura TL and my first was a 69' Grande Ford Mustang. Cars come a long way since that beautiful and powerful 69' Stang. The Mazda 2017 GT is fully loaded and craves the road. One has to be reminded that it is only a 4 cylinder. It is quick and powerful. To add to the fun one needs only to click the sports button and the car transforms into an even speedier sports car. Ladies and Gentlemen if it is value, quality, luxury, responsiveness and fun that you seek, this is your automobile. And if you are a technophile that appreciates very useful bells and whistles, this car has most of the relevant ones. The virtual pop-up drivers screen is an amazingly useful and informative visual tool and it is subtle and unobtrusive. It provides speed limits, upcoming signs and turn by turn directions when using navigation. The car virtually drives itself with the variable speed cruise control, lane assists and myriad of sensors to keep you in your lane and safe. While driving almost by itself using all of this technology, the most fun really occurs when you take control and just drive it yourself. The steering and handling are sporty and engaging. The steering is magnificent and an enhanced technology prevents leaning around tight turns. My Acura had a very nice ride but the Mazda's is different and much more nimble and responsive. The infotainment system is very BMW like and easily performs a multitude of functions safely and without distraction. Then, when you just want to cruise with some great mellow or rocking tunes the bosse Stereo provides superior sound quality. There is very little to dislike. I can think of only some unfortunate uses of plastic (minor), a hood with no pistons and a trunk without spring loaded response as negatives. The rims while really nice do not stay that way long. The interior is luxurious and composed of expensive metals and supple leathers. The leather is soft to the touch and it is placed strategically where one rests ones fingers, hands, legs and you will find yourself touching these soft materials and consciously recognizing how smart Mazda was to use them in just the right way. It is the attention to detail that provides that bang for your buck. I tried to look for details to criticize prior to my review and honestly could find just the few that I have mentioned. Folks if you want complete satisfaction for a very reasonable price and you do not care that the symbol is Mazda and not BMW or Mercedes or Audi, this car is for you. The new Mazda 6 GT (2017) is for the driving enthusiast that does not care what others think. The car is cool and has a great look and the styling is right there with other premium brands. I compared it with the Acura ILX and TLX and the Honda Accord and once I test drove it, I was impressed. Now that I have driven it for over six months, I am in love with this car and look forward to driving it every day. I hope this review is helpful and saves you from overspending on a status car. Zoom Zoom! There is a reason this is their motto. It fits! Oh and the gas mileage is incredible using regular gas. it gets excellent gas mileage while providing superior power. I cannot figure how they get that much power and savings from such a powerful little engine. Amazing!!!!! This car is a sleeper and under exposed in the marketplace. Mazda is back in a big way. Take I for a test drive but remember to punch it for the real experience. Great NY car.
See all 43 reviews of the 2017 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Mazda 6

Used 2017 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2017 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mazda 6 Touring is priced between $15,732 and$21,888 with odometer readings between 15512 and51725 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring is priced between $17,000 and$22,944 with odometer readings between 4314 and62570 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda 6 Sport is priced between $15,547 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 11607 and49818 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 49 used and CPO 2017 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,547 and mileage as low as 4314 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2017 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,768.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,593.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,000.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,944.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Mazda 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles