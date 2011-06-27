This is the most satisfied I have ever been with an automobile and I was very satisfied with my previous Acura TL and my first was a 69' Grande Ford Mustang. Cars come a long way since that beautiful and powerful 69' Stang. The Mazda 2017 GT is fully loaded and craves the road. One has to be reminded that it is only a 4 cylinder. It is quick and powerful. To add to the fun one needs only to click the sports button and the car transforms into an even speedier sports car. Ladies and Gentlemen if it is value, quality, luxury, responsiveness and fun that you seek, this is your automobile. And if you are a technophile that appreciates very useful bells and whistles, this car has most of the relevant ones. The virtual pop-up drivers screen is an amazingly useful and informative visual tool and it is subtle and unobtrusive. It provides speed limits, upcoming signs and turn by turn directions when using navigation. The car virtually drives itself with the variable speed cruise control, lane assists and myriad of sensors to keep you in your lane and safe. While driving almost by itself using all of this technology, the most fun really occurs when you take control and just drive it yourself. The steering and handling are sporty and engaging. The steering is magnificent and an enhanced technology prevents leaning around tight turns. My Acura had a very nice ride but the Mazda's is different and much more nimble and responsive. The infotainment system is very BMW like and easily performs a multitude of functions safely and without distraction. Then, when you just want to cruise with some great mellow or rocking tunes the bosse Stereo provides superior sound quality. There is very little to dislike. I can think of only some unfortunate uses of plastic (minor), a hood with no pistons and a trunk without spring loaded response as negatives. The rims while really nice do not stay that way long. The interior is luxurious and composed of expensive metals and supple leathers. The leather is soft to the touch and it is placed strategically where one rests ones fingers, hands, legs and you will find yourself touching these soft materials and consciously recognizing how smart Mazda was to use them in just the right way. It is the attention to detail that provides that bang for your buck. I tried to look for details to criticize prior to my review and honestly could find just the few that I have mentioned. Folks if you want complete satisfaction for a very reasonable price and you do not care that the symbol is Mazda and not BMW or Mercedes or Audi, this car is for you. The new Mazda 6 GT (2017) is for the driving enthusiast that does not care what others think. The car is cool and has a great look and the styling is right there with other premium brands. I compared it with the Acura ILX and TLX and the Honda Accord and once I test drove it, I was impressed. Now that I have driven it for over six months, I am in love with this car and look forward to driving it every day. I hope this review is helpful and saves you from overspending on a status car. Zoom Zoom! There is a reason this is their motto. It fits! Oh and the gas mileage is incredible using regular gas. it gets excellent gas mileage while providing superior power. I cannot figure how they get that much power and savings from such a powerful little engine. Amazing!!!!! This car is a sleeper and under exposed in the marketplace. Mazda is back in a big way. Take I for a test drive but remember to punch it for the real experience. Great NY car.

