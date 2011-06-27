Vehicle overview

Known primarily for the use of rotary power plants and the RX-7 sports car, Mazda was put on the map by the 626 at a time when consumers wanted crisp European styling combined with performance and Japanese reliability but didn't want to pay much for it. Introduced in the United States in 1979, Mazda's midsize sedan, the 626, was first redesigned for 1983 when a five-door hatchback joined the existing sedan and coupe in the lineup.

This theme continued in the 1988 626, which again came as a sedan, coupe or five-door hatch with available turbo power plants. For the next redesign in 1993, the coupe split from the line to become the MX-6, and the hatch was dropped. "Staid" best describes the redesign from 1998, which saw the coupe disappear and the sedan's sales plummet.

For 2003, Mazda started all over again with a new name, new engines and a sleek design that turns heads. Yet despite all it had going for it, the Mazda 6 suffered from sluggish sales in the U.S. while it flew off the lots overseas. Since then, positive word of mouth has given Mazda's latest midsize effort the push it needs to convince midsize car buyers to give it a try. In designing the 6, Mazda says it sought to make driver pleasure and occupant comfort and safety priorities, along with solid craftsmanship and packaging flexibility.

With its sharp road manners, stylish design and well-appointed cabin, the 6 makes good on Mazda's promise. It's smaller than some of its competitors, but unless you're sitting in the backseat you won't notice the difference. Its drivetrains aren't as powerful as the competition's, either, but their smooth and quiet operation makes up for the lack of overall power. Another plus is the varied selection of body styles -- you can choose a sedan, a wagon or a five-door hatchback. No matter how you cut it, the 2006 Mazda 6 is a unique vehicle that offers more than just the status quo. If the idea of buying a Camry or an Accord doesn't do much for you, this midsize Mazda car could be the perfect alternative.