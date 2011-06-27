  1. Home
2006 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • More fun to drive than most family cars, slick-shifting manual transmission, smooth power delivery, nicely appointed interior, multiple body styles.
  • Tight rear-seat accommodations, engines lack the vigor of competitors, interior materials aren't always top quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Tired of the dull, sensible, vanilla-flavored family car? If you're willing to give up some passenger room, the 2006 Mazda 6 promises to add a dash of zing to your daily commute whether you're looking for a sedan, hatchback or wagon.

Vehicle overview

Known primarily for the use of rotary power plants and the RX-7 sports car, Mazda was put on the map by the 626 at a time when consumers wanted crisp European styling combined with performance and Japanese reliability but didn't want to pay much for it. Introduced in the United States in 1979, Mazda's midsize sedan, the 626, was first redesigned for 1983 when a five-door hatchback joined the existing sedan and coupe in the lineup.

This theme continued in the 1988 626, which again came as a sedan, coupe or five-door hatch with available turbo power plants. For the next redesign in 1993, the coupe split from the line to become the MX-6, and the hatch was dropped. "Staid" best describes the redesign from 1998, which saw the coupe disappear and the sedan's sales plummet.

For 2003, Mazda started all over again with a new name, new engines and a sleek design that turns heads. Yet despite all it had going for it, the Mazda 6 suffered from sluggish sales in the U.S. while it flew off the lots overseas. Since then, positive word of mouth has given Mazda's latest midsize effort the push it needs to convince midsize car buyers to give it a try. In designing the 6, Mazda says it sought to make driver pleasure and occupant comfort and safety priorities, along with solid craftsmanship and packaging flexibility.

With its sharp road manners, stylish design and well-appointed cabin, the 6 makes good on Mazda's promise. It's smaller than some of its competitors, but unless you're sitting in the backseat you won't notice the difference. Its drivetrains aren't as powerful as the competition's, either, but their smooth and quiet operation makes up for the lack of overall power. Another plus is the varied selection of body styles -- you can choose a sedan, a wagon or a five-door hatchback. No matter how you cut it, the 2006 Mazda 6 is a unique vehicle that offers more than just the status quo. If the idea of buying a Camry or an Accord doesn't do much for you, this midsize Mazda car could be the perfect alternative.

2006 Mazda 6 models

The Mazda 6 is available as a sedan, wagon or five-door hatchback. Sedans and hatchbacks come in either base i or high-line s trim; the wagon comes in s trim only. Standard equipment on the i includes a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, a CD stereo, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. The s model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat and automatic climate control. Both trims are eligible for the Sport Package, which provides foglights, an underbody kit, faux titanium interior trim and a rear spoiler. The Grand Touring Package bundles all the Sport Package equipment with an automatic transmission, leather upholstery, red electroluminescent gauges, a moonroof, a Bose stereo with an in-dash CD changer, and heated seats and mirrors. Many of these features are available as stand-alone options.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, all vehicles in the Mazda 6 lineup have revised front and rear fascias, while sport package-equipped models get a new grille and side sill design. The optional automatic transmission on four-cylinder models is upgraded from a four-speed unit to a five-speed. Additionally, the V6 has been modified to improve exhaust emissions, resulting in 5 less horsepower (now 215). ABS and traction control are now standard on all i models, while all s models now come with an eight-way power driver seat, an alarm system and a standard side and side curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the base model is a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 160 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is also standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. The Mazda 6 s model upgrades to a 215-hp, 3.0-liter V6. Unlike most V6-powered midsize sedans, this one can be equipped with a five-speed manual, or you can go for the optional six-speed automatic.

Safety

All models come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and traction control, and whiplash-reducing front seats. Optional on i models and standard on s models are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 received a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, the 6 earned just three stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear passengers, but the vehicle tested did not have side airbags. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Mazda car earned the top rating of "Good." In IIHS side-impact testing, it rated "Poor," but again the vehicle tested did not have side airbags.

Driving

Like most other Mazda cars, the 6 is a thrill behind the wheel. Though neither engine is exceptionally powerful for this class of car, their smooth, quiet power delivery help to offset this aspect, particularly in regards to the V6. A communicative steering rack goes a long way toward making the Mazda 6 fun to drive on the highway or from corner to corner on back roads. The suspension achieves a superb balance between ride quality and handling.

Interior

Inside, the Mazda 6 has a clean and contemporary design with solid build quality and easy-to-operate controls. Most materials are attractive, but they're a step or two below the premium-quality stuff in cars like the Accord and Passat. The front seats are supportive, but rear shoulder room is a bit tight. The sedan has 15.2-cubic-foot trunk capacity, while the hatchback boasts a 22-cubic-foot cargo hold that expands to 59 cubes. Roomiest of all is the wagon, which offers 33.7 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 61 with the seat folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mazda 6.

5(71%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
133 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
DeSorbo24,11/26/2008
I just bought the car about three months ago with 55k on it. I drive over 300 mi three times a week on the highway. I opted for the 6 cyl with the 5 spd manual. Best decision ever the car is awesome to drive, great gas mileage out of a 6 cyl. Only thing wrong was a cam shaft bolt that was improperly installed from the manufacturer and Mazda replaced no problem no big deal at all. Car is fast, smooth, handling is crisp and tight just like a sports car. And the exterior with the Mazdaspeed rims couldn't ask for better car
Most reliable car I ever bought
idahogal,01/29/2012
I bought my Mazda6 new in 2006 and have been really happy with it. I commute 60 miles a day round trip and have never had it in the shop for anything other than regular maintanence. The only minor thing that was ever wrong with it was a missalignment of the window washer fluid jets. It has never left me stranded, never has made any weird sounds and is really quite fun to drive. I just got it detailed, waxed and the headlights buffed and people at work think the car still looks brand new. The body style is still so current, I don't know if it will ever be outdated. I am so glad that I made the choice to buy Mazda.
Not too shabby
medman13,12/15/2011
I have owned this car now for about 1 yr. I bought this when i decided to go back to school. It has an overall great design to it and gives a professional look when needed as well as a sporty look when needed. It is reasonable on gas however lacks desired power. The stick is fun to drive and shifts quite well, however an automatic would have been a better choice as an everyday driver in town. The car is said to be the poor mans BMW and holds true to that in many facets.
Fun sports sedan!
mmsim,02/08/2012
This was the first car I purchased myself. I'm the second owner of an '06 Mazda6. In regard to appearance, this car is definitely "sexy", especially in the Dark Cherry color I have. I drove an '03 Toyota Camry before this Mazda6 and I can assure you, the Mazda6 is sportier, smaller, and more fun to drive. I haven't had any serious issues with the vehicle, besides the routine maintenance (oil change, tires,). I had one mechanical problem when I first bought the car but it was under warranty so no cost to me. The speed and handling of this vehicle is up to par; it exceeds my expectations, especially being a 4-banger. Overall I would HIGHLY recommend this vehicle to any prospective purchasers.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Mazda 6

Used 2006 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2006 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Hatchback, 6 Sedan, 6 Wagon. Available styles include s 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), i 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), s Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s Grand Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and s Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

