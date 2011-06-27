2005 Mazda 6 Review
- More fun to drive than most family cars, slick-shifting manual transmission, smooth power delivery, nicely appointed interior, multiple body styles.
- Tight rear-seat accommodations, engines lack the vigor of competitors, interior materials aren't always top quality.
$1,344 - $2,800
Edmunds' Expert Review
Tired of the dull, sensible, vanilla-flavored family car? If you're willing to give up some passenger room, the Mazda 6 promises to add a dash of zing to your daily commute whether you're looking for a sedan, hatchback or wagon.
2005 Highlights
New hatchback and wagon body styles were added to the lineup at the end of 2004 and carry over unchanged for 2005. The optional automatic transmission on all V6 models has been upgraded from a five-speed to a six-speed unit.
tfrancl,04/29/2012
We purchased the car 4 years ago with 40K miles and currently have 82K miles. This has been an excellent car. While it is a station wagon it drives and handles very well, more like a sports sedan. The V-6 and six speed auto is a very good combination of performance and mileage. It also has a very good Bose aduio system. The heater, heated seats and AC all preform well. We have not had any maintenace issues other than the standard upkeep of tires, brakes, etc.
Nick Jordan,10/24/2015
i Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
I've had my 2005 mazda6 s for 10 years (106k miles), bought it used as a 1 year old for $17.6k. I love the car, but it has a real problem for longevity in MI. The car will rust on the rear wheel well lip, typically in the passenger's side. This is not just bad luck with my car, its a defect across most of these cars. If you see a 2003-2005 in the midwest, odds are it will have rust in this exact spot. There are about 6 of these cars in the parking lot where I work, and all but 1 of them have this issue. Aside from that though, this car has been very solid mechanically, with almost no issues outside of routine maintenance. It's fun to drive, I get 19-25 MPG depending on weather (and I'm a somewhat aggressive driver), and I think the interior is laid out well and comfortable. Its a real shame that the body isn't going to hold up long enough to match the drivetrain. Also, it handles terribly in the snow with stock tires, but does quite well with snow tires on.
Miguel Martinez,05/09/2017
i Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
This car generates alot of road at high speeds. The ride is smooth and shifts like butter and that's coming from a 12 year old car. The back seats are decent with a enough room to get a car seat back there. The digital information display is go's and out as it's common with this year as well as a headliner i wished held up better. This is definitely a great car to take around corners if you need to. Beware of any sign of rust near the rear wheel wells which is very common, i was lucky enough with living in michigan(saltly winter roads) i found one without any.
dead_catz,12/02/2013
First car, First of all it drove great and is fun to drive, i put a Cold air and magnaflow on her (2.3) sounded beautiful but the interior was a peice of trash, the LCD notoriously on mazda 6 went out great cool 150 bucks to replace... the mapbox above the radio sucked and the lid broke the 6 disc cd changer cds no longer cycle well... overall 90k miles no problems except for the trashy interior
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
