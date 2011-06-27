  1. Home
2004 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • More fun to drive than most family sedans, slick shifting manual transmission, smooth power delivery, nicely appointed interior, multiple body styles.
  • Tight rear-seat accommodations, V6 doesn't have the power of its competitors, interior materials aren't always top quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Tired of the dull, sensible, vanilla-flavored family car? If you're willing to give up some passenger room, the Mazda 6 offers to add a dash of zing to your daily commute.

2004 Highlights

New hatchback and wagon body styles are scheduled as midyear additions. Minor adjustments to the 6's optional equipment packages are the only other changes for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda 6.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
461 reviews
461 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Heavily used when bought, and still running strong
Cameron B,02/01/2016
s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought the car almost 7 years ago now with just under 100,000 miles on the car for $5,800. My 6 came with all of the bells and whistles possible (Bose, leather, sunroof, etc.) and has really never had many problems at all. I have had to replace a few parts here and there, however for owning a car for so long and now with about 170,000 miles there is not a car on the road that I trust more. The best part about the car is how it looks and performs. It is not a supercar, muscle car, or really even a sports car, however for a 4-door sedan it is very sporty. The 5-speed transmission is great (never had a problem and I am still on the original clutch), especially when you want to wind it up on a curvy backroad. There is plenty of power from the engine. The gas mileage in the car could be better, but for the fun that you can have in this car, the mileage really is not bad. Cosmetically, my 6 has held up great. I have the Blazing Copper Metallic color, which is orange and difficult to keep clean at times, but the car looks great. For the era the car was made in the mid-2000s, you will not find a better looking car. The Accords, Camrys, and anything else you look at of the same years have not held up in how they look over the years. Lastly, whenever I have gotten bored with the car or wanted to make a change I could. I replaced the stock Bose headunit with Bluetooth/Navigation system, I put a roof rack on it, and a couple of other minor things to help me continue enjoying my car. All-and-all this car has been great, and I would recomend it to anyone. The price is affordable and you get great bang-for-your-buck that every used car owner wants.
2004 Mazda 6 GT (V6 3.0L)
Max,04/24/2010
Bought this car just about 2 weeks ago. As far as I can tell this is an amazing car. Not a single bad word to say! Although it's '04 it has only 72K km on it. Looks just like new, not a single scratch. Since it's V6 3.0L, you don't even have to press the gas, it's ready to take off by itself. I would defenitely recommend it to anyone!
diy Mazda 6s 5spd owner
maz6s,12/06/2013
Since 07, my 04 6s(v6) has been strong. I bought it at ~60,000 miles. All maintenance done early except the spark plugs. Don't drive too long with a misfire/vacuum leak/hesitation. Lucky I had knowledge of precat failure prevention so I didn't find out the hard way like others...keep an eye on fluid level and color esp oil. Since about 90-100,000 miles I noticed the oil level drops a lil every 1500 miles which is normal on most vehicles. Don't trust oil change places, they only pour 5qts in, but this engine takes 6...oh and Honda seekers don't buy Automatic Accords, my wife's tranny died@100,000 miles...fluid drained and filled every 10,000 miles since 40,000 miles. 2004 Accord EX V6. Thx
Love it!
michiganman25,01/30/2011
Bought my wagon in March 2010 with 100k on the odometer, now has 118k on it and going strong. The not so great: Just replaced shocks and struts, which was not cheap but now she drives like a new car. I've also replaced a belt tensioner and a power steering line in the year i've had it. The back hatch has always been tricky to open, and i havent been thrilled with the paint quality, but it still looks beautiful when its cleaned up. The good: Runs like a champ, tons of cargo space, nice interior, handles great, awesome bose sound system, and lots of other great options. I get compliments on it all the time, it is one sexy wagon!
See all 461 reviews of the 2004 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Mazda 6
More About This Model

Mention the term "station wagon" and most Americans think of old school Oldsmobiles with stick-on "wood" paneling and tail ends that bounced off the pavement at every dip in the road. A similarly unflattering reputation dogs hatchbacks, as they're generally associated with the underpowered rattle traps that invaded the U.S. in the fuel-starved 1970s.

Mazda is hoping to wipe away both reputations in one fell swoop with the arrival of two new versions of its well-regarded 6 sedan — one a hatchback, the other an even larger sport wagon. There's no wood on the wagon and the hatchback looks similar to the sedan, but are Americans really ready to embrace the idea of good-looking and sharp-handling hatchbacks and wagons?

Drive either one of these new midsize Mazdas and previous notions of what a wagon and hatchback are like will be dispelled in an instant. Like their sedan counterpart, both vehicles display crisp handling, comfortable interiors and an overall feeling of agility that makes them instantly endearing to the driver and ultimately appreciated by those along for the ride.

Given that much of the historical backlash toward hatchbacks had to do with their awkward body lines, Mazda designed the five-door version of the 6 to look as much like the sedan as possible without giving up any of the inherent advantages of its more practical design. Company designers appear to have succeeded on this front, as the sleek hatchback is nearly indistinguishable from the standard sedan. At first glance, you would be hard-pressed to tell them apart, but a closer look reveals rear windows with a slightly different shape and a smoother transition from the rear glass to the tail.

In terms of equipment and trim, the hatch is, again, very similar to the sedan. There are two trim levels — base "i" and uplevel "s" — and two engines — a 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter V6. In order to reinforce the idea that the Mazda 6 five-door is every bit as sporty as its sedan counterpart, all hatchbacks come standard with 17-inch wheels and a sport appearance package. The package includes revised front and rear fascias, foglights, metallic interior trim, side sill extensions and a rear spoiler.

Beyond its sporty looks, the hatchback also boasts a reconfigured rear cargo area that opens up significantly more room for storage. With 22 cubic feet of available space, the hatchback configuration delivers nearly 50 percent more cargo space than the sedan. And not only is there more space, but it's easier to access thanks to the generous size of the hatch opening. Folding the rear seats down expands the cargo area to a maximum size of 58.7 cubic feet.

Should you need even more space and not mind a more traditional setup, the Mazda 6 wagon offers additional cubic footage in back while still managing to maintain a good-looking profile. In fact, with its gently sloping belt line and cleanly finished rear end, it's not a stretch to call the sport wagon the best-looking version of the three models. At 33.7 cubic feet, the wagon's rear cargo area offers substantially more room than the hatchback in its standard configuration, but its maximum capacity is only two cubic feet more at 60.4.

Available in s trim only, the wagon comes standard with the more powerful V6 engine to keep it quick even when loaded down. In a surprising move even for Mazda, the wagon also comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed sport-shift automatic is an option. Like the hatchback, the wagon also gets standard 17-inch wheels but the sport appearance package remains on the options list. Additional dress-up items include smoked headlight lenses, an aluminum fuel door and a body-colored grille, as well as more traditional options like leather seats and side curtain airbags.

Not surprisingly, both the hatchback and the wagon feel much like the sedan behind the wheel. Standard seat-height adjustment combined with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel puts you right where you need to be to get comfortable, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel is just the right size for quick spinning. The big analog gauges look more European than Japanese in their simplicity, another sign that these aren't your average point-to-point commuter cars.

With 220 horsepower, the 3.0-liter V6 in the wagon and uplevel hatches isn't the most powerful six in its class, but the way in which it delivers those ponies makes it more enjoyable than its raw numbers would suggest. This is an engine that loves to spin and the standard gearbox gives you the option of running it out at every opportunity. Although the hatch and wagon are slightly heavier than the sedan (by less than 100 pounds), there's no sense that the engine is straining any more than usual under the added weight. The slick-shifting five-speed is worth the effort if you're so inclined, but the five-speed automatic works well enough that those who opt for its convenience won't feel completely left out of the fun.

When the 6 sedan debuted last year, it garnered considerable praise for being so nimble that it felt more like a sport sedan than your average family four-door. Thankfully, little of that dexterity has been lost in either of the two new models, as both deliver a lively, fun-to-drive feel that few other cars in the class can match. The steering is light without being vague, and although both cars tend to plow into turns like most front-wheel-drive cars, easing up on the throttle brings the nose around predictably every time. The extra weight in back gives the wagon slightly better overall balance, but both cars are equally impressive when it comes to handling corners.

The fact these new vehicles deliver all the impressive dynamics of the sedan along with added practicality should be enough to score some attention. The hatchback almost makes the sedan obsolete given that it delivers additional cargo space in a nearly identical package. The wagon does the hatch one better by squeezing even more cargo room into a shape that's arguably better-looking than either of its smaller siblings. Will either of these iterations of the Mazda 6 mark the second coming of hatchbacks and wagons in the U.S.? Not likely, but for those who put aside those outdated reputations and get behind the wheel, the rewards will be worth it.

Used 2004 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2004 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Hatchback, 6 Sedan, 6 Wagon. Available styles include s 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), s 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), i 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

Research Similar Vehicles