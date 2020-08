Used 2003 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

I have owned 13 cars and this is by far the best car I have ever owned. I purchased it last year with 200,000 miles on it as a temporary car. However, I fell in love with my 03 Mazda 6 s. It handles great and I have put 36,000 miles on it myself. I have driven it on family vacations because it's comfortable and reliable. When the battery started to go bad, it never left me anywhere. It made sure I made it to the auto parts store and now it's just like new. People seem to complain if they get a lemon. That is a possibility with any car you buy. If I had to take a cross country trip tomorrow best believe I would hop in my 6 and zoom zoom with no hesitation.

