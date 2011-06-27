Used 2011 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews

Zoom-zoom refinement at a bargain price lcmunson , 12/28/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Picked up a 2011 black 6 six-speed during a year-end dealer blow-out. At a price less than a new 3, I am very happy with this vehicle vs the '08 3-touring that I traded. At 1200 miles, engine is starting to loosen up a bit and fuel economy ranges from 29-35 mpg; might still improve. The aerodynamics of this design are amazing .... on moderate downhill stretches it just rolls. As an old stick-shifter, this is an amazingly slick transmission! Get one before the bean counters decide there are not enough customers. In my opinion, nothing in this price range comes close to the value. Report Abuse

Love my Mazda6! joner800 , 07/08/2011 21 of 26 people found this review helpful this is the third mazda i have owned ('96 protege, '03 6s) and i have loved all three of them. the new 6 adds some beef under the hood, and some very nifty tech features. the car is truly fun to drive and beats any comp in the class handily. i previously didnt think much of the new 6 as i have always been a fan of the older body style. but when i got in and drove it, i fell in love! before i bought my 6, i looked at the g35, a4, c280, and some others, but you just cant beat the value in a mazda. i got more room, more features, more/same warranty; basically, a brand new luxury/sports car for the price of a used luxury car. mazda loyalty programs added to the bottom line, also. Report Abuse

So far so good - status update sargon123 , 05/23/2012 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased a preowned vehicle in April 2011. I have put about 14,000 miles on in to date (purchased at approx. 11,600 miles). No major repairs to date. Vehicle is reasonably comfortable, convenient controls on stirring wheel and dashboard. So far, routine maintenance has been performed, car has been reasonably comfortable with no major problems. Report Abuse

Loved it so much bought it twice Corie , 11/21/2017 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Everything I ever wanted! I can even fit my mt. bike and kayak inside it at the same time. Heated seats are a must! I wrecked last yr and as it did shatter the passenger tire, I could still open the passenger door.. very safe. Noticed both mine are not as tight in turning left at high speeds but I speed every where. Great inside, had one with navi and one with backup camera both great! Engine runs so sweet. No problems. My 2009 had issues with the blindside monitor, info, & traction control box when it was too cold. Imagine a fuse or wiring problem but my 2011 no problems ever! If I could keep buying this car with less miles, as I drive tons, I'd be an owner for life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse