Used 2004 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
1,291 listings
- 180,101 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,222$1,510 Below Market
- 97,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$1,950 Below Market
- 117,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,944$341 Below Market
- 136,624 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- used
2004 Mazda 6 i169,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 116,475 miles
$4,500
- 163,017 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- used
2004 Mazda 6 i146,868 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,284
- 117,166 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
- 206,247 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,788
- 157,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
- used
2003 Mazda 6 i161,033 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,333$1,329 Below Market
- used
2003 Mazda 6 i105,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- used
2005 Mazda 6 i84,784 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,821
- 126,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,065
- 193,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating4.7461 Reviews
Cameron B,02/01/2016
s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought the car almost 7 years ago now with just under 100,000 miles on the car for $5,800. My 6 came with all of the bells and whistles possible (Bose, leather, sunroof, etc.) and has really never had many problems at all. I have had to replace a few parts here and there, however for owning a car for so long and now with about 170,000 miles there is not a car on the road that I trust more. The best part about the car is how it looks and performs. It is not a supercar, muscle car, or really even a sports car, however for a 4-door sedan it is very sporty. The 5-speed transmission is great (never had a problem and I am still on the original clutch), especially when you want to wind it up on a curvy backroad. There is plenty of power from the engine. The gas mileage in the car could be better, but for the fun that you can have in this car, the mileage really is not bad. Cosmetically, my 6 has held up great. I have the Blazing Copper Metallic color, which is orange and difficult to keep clean at times, but the car looks great. For the era the car was made in the mid-2000s, you will not find a better looking car. The Accords, Camrys, and anything else you look at of the same years have not held up in how they look over the years. Lastly, whenever I have gotten bored with the car or wanted to make a change I could. I replaced the stock Bose headunit with Bluetooth/Navigation system, I put a roof rack on it, and a couple of other minor things to help me continue enjoying my car. All-and-all this car has been great, and I would recomend it to anyone. The price is affordable and you get great bang-for-your-buck that every used car owner wants.
