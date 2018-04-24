UPDATE: I have now had the car 6 months, and I am still overall very pleased with it. For the price, it is superb. I have changed and lowered a few of my scores. The acceleration is very good, but it is not a sports sedan so don't expect it to be. The back up camera works fine, but Mazda does need to improve resolution on future models. I wish it had as an option active park assist that actually parks the car for you, but it does have the basic park assist with back up and front sensors. I got the Android Auto update for the car, and it is very good; however, I find myself using the standard Mazda interface more than Android Auto. I prefer the ease of set up and configuration with the standard Mazda infotainment system more than Android Auto. Pandora looks and interfaces better with the standard Mazda system, and I like the navigation system better on the Mazda. I typically now only use Android Auto when I am taking a trip to a completely unknown location, since I think Google Maps does a better job with traffic and updates than Mazda system. The Bose sound system is EXCELLENT. I had a Harman Kardon system in the BMW 2 series I traded in for this car that I paid extra for, and the Bose sound system blows it away. It is one of the better sounding systems I have experienced in a car. It is extremely clear with good bass. I have no regrets buying this car, and will probably purchase again in the future if they continue to refine and update this model. I have had my Mazda 6 Signature trim car for two weeks. I am very impressed with this vehicle. I traded in a BMW for this car, and I am very pleased with the overall quality, fit and finish. The interior, in my opinion, is the high point with the Napa leather, wood trim and chrome touches. This car definitely looks and feels way more expensive than the $35,000 sticker price. I was a little worried about the infotainment system after reading various reviews, but I actually like the system. I was able to sync Pandora and Stitcher radio apps easily with the car's system and my phone, contacts, and messages synced easily. I actually like the navigation system. I am looking forward to the Android Auto update that is supposed to be released soon, but I could live with the current system. The engine accelerates smoothly and with verve with the turbo engine and the ride quality is excellent. Overall, a great car and excellent value.

Read more