Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2018 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Suave interior and exterior design
  • Entertaining handling
  • Comfortable and supportive seats
  • Isn't as comfortable in ride quality as other sedans
List Price Range
$16,500 - $28,990
Used 6 for Sale
Which 6 does Edmunds recommend?

While the price of the base Sport is attractive, it's missing some things you'd want in a family sedan. Stepping up to the Touring adds comfort and entertainment features, but you're still stuck with the base engine. That may be fine for economy sedans, but chances are you're expecting more from the driving experience if you're looking at a Mazda 6. That's why we think the Grand Touring is the best representation of the 6's strengths. It adds a few features on top of the Touring, but it also packs a satisfyingly powerful engine that matches the driving enjoyment this sedan aims to deliver.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The 2018 Mazda 6 aspires to more than mere family-sedan duties. Sure, it has a big interior and competitive fuel economy, but on top of that it adds an upscale design and a focus on driving enjoyment. The Mazda 6 has offered these attributes for some time now, but Mazda is doubling down as other top automakers are trying a similar approach.

For 2018, that means broad improvements to the Mazda, with refinements in how it looks, drives and feels. A new grille and standard LED headlights highlight the changes on the outside, but it's only once you step into the cabin that the breadth of the revisions becomes clear. The restyled dashboard trim and climate controls give the 6 a more luxurious look. The seats have also been redesigned for better comfort and higher-quality materials give this sedan a luxury-like vibe. Under the hood is a newly optional turbocharged engine, which should complement the 6's already sharp handling.

If fuel economy is a concern, you should know that the 6's base engine comes up a few mpg shy of its contemporaries. There is no hybrid variant, and all-wheel drive is not available. Aside from these omissions, though, the 2018 Mazda 6's upmarket style and enjoyable performance make it an excellent option for the family who likes the experience of driving.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Mazda 6 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this 2018.

2018 Mazda 6 models

The 2018 Mazda 6 is a midsize family sedan that's available in five trim levels. The base Sport is fairly bare in terms of features, but it comes in at a reasonable price. The Touring and the Grand Touring have the features most shoppers would want, and the latter includes a more powerful engine. For a more premium experience, consider the Grand Touring Reserve or the Signature, which comes with more attractive exterior trimmings, higher-quality materials and even more features.

The entry-level Sport starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 horsepower, 186 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed manual transmission. (A six-speed automatic is optional.) Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, push-button start, 60/40-split folding rear seats, non-illuminated vanity mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

An 8-inch entertainment touchscreen comes with Bluetooth, one USB port and a six-speaker sound system. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera and rear cross-traffic alert.

Advanced safety and driver assistance features are available in the optional i-Activsense package, which includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

It's worthwhile to step up to the Touring trim, which adds features throughout the vehicle. A six-speed automatic is standard, as are 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, proximity keyless entry, automatic wipers, automatic high beams, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, illuminated vanity mirrors, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (late availability). Rear passengers get additional vents in the center console and a center armrest with two USB charging ports. The safety features of the i-Activsense package are standard with the Touring, too.

The Grand Touring starts where the Touring leaves off, but it adds the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) and the six-speed automatic. The infotainment system gets more power, too, with the addition of an 11-speaker stereo, satellite radio and navigation.

You can tell the Grand Touring Reserve apart by its upgraded LED lighting and the addition of a rear spoiler. Comfort improvements for the driver include a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. There's leather seating for everyone else, along with ventilation for the front row and heating for the rear. Above the gauge cluster sits a transparent panel that works like a head-up display, showing information such as traffic signs and your current speed. This trim also has adaptive front lighting, which turns the low beams in conjunction with the steering wheel to improve visibility at night.

Aside from the addition of a gunmetal front grille, the fully loaded Signature trim level primarily improves the look and feel of the interior. You'll find higher-quality materials such as microfiber suede, wood and upgraded leather, along with the addition of LED interior lighting and a frameless rearview mirror. Other feature additions consist of a digital gauge cluster and a surround-view camera system with front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Mazda 6 Signature Sedan (turbo 2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.5
Going against the trend to isolate the driver from the road, Mazda went out of its way to keep the driving experience in the 6 connected. The throttle response is very linear, and we love the low-end grunt of the engine but wish for a bit more juice at the top end. Handling is excellent for the class.

Acceleration

7.5
The 6's turbo four-cylinder engine provides excellent acceleration off the line. It pulls strongly from low rpm since most of its power is made down low. It's not as thrusty at the top end, but it manages to cover 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, putting it about midpack against other midsize sedans with upgraded engines.

Braking

7.0
The Mazda 6 needs 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is an average performance for the class. The brakes are responsive without being grabby and have easy but confident pedal effort.

Steering

8.0
It has the heaviest steering weighting of the class, which means low-speed maneuvers take a fair bit of muscle. But the payoff comes when driving around turns, where the feedback is excellent. The steering's on-center feel is excellent, too. It's a segment standout.

Handling

10.0
The 6's handling is excellent. It never hesitates at turn-in and plants itself in the corner, giving drivers tons of confidence. There's minimal body roll, and it maintains its line even over moderate bumps and keeps its composure turn after turn. Handling is in Mazda's wheelhouse.

Drivability

9.0
We found the transmission to be very good at predicting our intent, and just about all shifts, both up and down, were smooth and quick. The engine works best when the revs are kept below 4,000 rpm. Sport mode lets it stay in a gear longer and sharpens downshifts.

Comfort

8.0
The biggest issue is deciding how much you value a plush ride. If you prefer a car that's planted to the road and lets you know what the asphalt underneath the tires is like, you won't find any issues with the stiff but compliant suspension on the Mazda 6. Its seats are great in long stints.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats have firm padding and contouring to prevent you from moving around when driving enthusiastically. Both the seat bottoms and back bolsters are supportive without being intrusive. These seats work well for both long-range cruising comfort and support for when you're on curvier roads.

Ride comfort

7.5
The 6 has a sport-tuned suspension, so it rides a bit stiffer than its competitors. The ride isn't punishing, but some might find it not to their standards for comfort. Those wanting a plush ride should look elsewhere.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Unlike competitor cars that try to shield you from engine sound, the 6's comes through as a growl and is pleasing to hear. We detected wind noise on the left side of our test vehicle and some road noise from the low-profile tires, but neither is obtrusive. The cabin is pretty serene otherwise.

Climate control

7.5
The standard dual-zone system is quiet and easy to use. It doesn't move a lot of air, so it takes a little longer to cool the cabin than systems found in other cars. Our test car's ventilated seats made up the difference, though, and are a good option for those living in warmer climates.

Interior

8.5
The 6 isn't as spacious as the newest competitors from Honda, Hyundai and Toyota, but it is still a roomy sedan. Take away the fancy interior styling, and the interior is still a functional and comfortable place to be. Mazda thoughtfully put a knee pad on the side of the wide transmission tunnel.

Ease of use

8.0
Most functions have multiple access paths, but the central control knob is used for everything. It is easy to operate and allows you to keep your eyes on the road. The steering wheel controls are numerous and kind of fiddly, and we wish the touchscreen didn't have a lockout feature while in motion.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide-opening doors and mild seat bolsters make getting in and out very easy, particularly for front passengers. Tall-torsoed rear-seaters may have to duck their heads due to the 6's sloping rear roofline, but otherwise getting into the back isn't a problem.

Driving position

9.0
The 6 enjoys a wide range of power adjustments. The front seats have long seat bottom cushions for excellent thigh support, and the driver's side is adjustable for even more support if needed. The steering wheel adjustment could use more telescoping range.

Roominess

8.0
Aside from a wide center console that intrudes on your right knee, the 6's cabin is roomy. Even with the sunroof, headroom is excellent, as are shoulder room and hiproom. Rear-seaters will notice less knee room than what's in the Accord or Camry, but average-size passengers should find the space comfortable.

Visibility

8.0
A low hood gives you a great view over the nose, but the front pillars are wide and slightly obstructing. Rear visibility is only adequate due to a high decklid and large rear pillars, but the side windows taper toward the middle helping minimize their impact. We wish the 360-degree camera was high-definition.

Quality

9.0
Mazda is going upmarket with the Signature series with quality interior materials and excellent fit and finish. Our car had no squeaks or rattles and felt closely comparable to a luxury sedan.

Utility

8.0
You'd be surprised by how much you can fit in the 6, especially with the rear seats folded down. While its 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space doesn't beat the top cargo category numerically, practically speaking, most buyers won't notice the difference. Its cabin storage is decent, but some do it better.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's a decent amount of storage overall. The space in front of the shifter can even fit oversize smartphones. The center console is on the small side but can accommodate two Red Bull cans with room to spare. The door pockets are large and will fit most water bottles, and the rear door pockets are sized similarly.

Cargo space

8.0
Maximum trunk space is respectable, and the liftover height is low. The trunk opening is wide and has enclosed hinges. We have a small issue with the release on the 60/40-split folding seat being in the trunk, not the cabin.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Three car seat positions are available on the rear seat with four recessed lower anchors and three upper tether points. The lower anchors are located under plastic covers and could get lost easily. They're also a bit of a tight fit.

Technology

7.5
Mazda introduced Android Auto and Apple CarPlay halfway through the 2018 model year. But even without them, the infotainment system, voice control and navigation all work well. We like the crisp head-up display and dash, and the adaptive cruise control is excellent.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Mazda's hard-drive-based navigation system works well in conjunction with voice control and the control knob. But some functions are nonintuitive, such as menu-based zooming and panning when in map mode. The Bose audio system has good fidelity but emphasizes low-range and midrange tones.

Smartphone integration

7.0
The 6 comes with a USB port up front and quick-pairing Bluetooth streaming and phone support, and that's about it. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available midway through the model year and can be retroactively installed on the Touring trim and above.

Driver aids

8.0
Adaptive cruise control can bring the 6 to a stop and be switched from adaptive to standard modes. The statuses for adaptive cruise control, the blind-spot monitor, lane departure and front collision mitigation are visible through the head-up display, giving the driver additional situational awareness.

Voice control

8.0
The integrated voice controls allow you to access phone functions, navigation and audio system controls, and it works well as long as you follow the on-screen prompts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mazda 6.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great First Car!
Stefan Slavkovic,05/30/2018
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have the base Sport version of the 2018 Mazda 6. I haven’t had it long enough to give it a true reliability grade but based on what I have heard from other drivers it stands above the competition. With the base version you aren’t getting all the crazy tech but you still get a comfortable, stylish ride for a very affordable price. The interior of the car is incredibly simple yet incredibly elegant. Leather trim around the majority of the inside with cloth seats don’t disappoint. A panel set up to look good and feel good at the same time. The exterior has that menacing look that some people, myself included, crave. For the price, you’re getting a top of the line vehicle aesthetically inside and out. Performance wise the car handles wonderfully, but lacks the kick you might see with the grand touring or signature versions. Overall, coming from the viewpoint of a recent college graduate who got this Mazda 6 as their first car, I would make the decision to go with it 10/10 times! If it’s in your budget, I would recommend the signature or grand touring with all the added features. But if you’re just looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable, fun drive (minus the lack of HP) then the 2018 Mazda 6 is the car for you!
Fun car to drive!
Mazda6 user,06/20/2018
Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I traded in my 2006 Acura TL for the 2018 signature series mazda6 and am a first time Mazda owner. I was looking for a sedan that would be fun to drive but would not break my bank. I think mazda6 signature 6 with the 2.5L turbo is a very good choice for that. I am impressed with the interior and exterior design and also the practical aspect of this car being a family sedan. I like that it comes with a lot of the latest technology both in terms of safety and entertainment. I have had this car for a little over three weeks now and so far I am liking it. The torque that car has is really good but a four wheel drive option would be better with this much power. Couple of bugs/defects? I have noticed so far: The lane keep assist and another safety feature that depend on the front windshield mounted camera stops working when the car is sitting in the sun for some time and as you start driving it gives a message is that these safety features are disabled. This was not a good thing to find out specially because out here in phoenix during the summer this will be a constant issue, the dealer did not mention this to me prior to purchasing and later they said that this is an industry wide issue (not true for all vehicle, maybe some). As the interior of the car cools down the safety features are supposed to be working again but the message sometimes does not go away until you re start the car. Also I am noticing that the thermostat that measures the external temperature gives out a reading which is quite a bit off (around 5 degrees). I plan on contacting mazda customer service abut these issues and see what they have to say. Over all I am enjoing this vehicle so far.
Great Car
Scott,05/09/2018
Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: I have now had the car 6 months, and I am still overall very pleased with it. For the price, it is superb. I have changed and lowered a few of my scores. The acceleration is very good, but it is not a sports sedan so don't expect it to be. The back up camera works fine, but Mazda does need to improve resolution on future models. I wish it had as an option active park assist that actually parks the car for you, but it does have the basic park assist with back up and front sensors. I got the Android Auto update for the car, and it is very good; however, I find myself using the standard Mazda interface more than Android Auto. I prefer the ease of set up and configuration with the standard Mazda infotainment system more than Android Auto. Pandora looks and interfaces better with the standard Mazda system, and I like the navigation system better on the Mazda. I typically now only use Android Auto when I am taking a trip to a completely unknown location, since I think Google Maps does a better job with traffic and updates than Mazda system. The Bose sound system is EXCELLENT. I had a Harman Kardon system in the BMW 2 series I traded in for this car that I paid extra for, and the Bose sound system blows it away. It is one of the better sounding systems I have experienced in a car. It is extremely clear with good bass. I have no regrets buying this car, and will probably purchase again in the future if they continue to refine and update this model. I have had my Mazda 6 Signature trim car for two weeks. I am very impressed with this vehicle. I traded in a BMW for this car, and I am very pleased with the overall quality, fit and finish. The interior, in my opinion, is the high point with the Napa leather, wood trim and chrome touches. This car definitely looks and feels way more expensive than the $35,000 sticker price. I was a little worried about the infotainment system after reading various reviews, but I actually like the system. I was able to sync Pandora and Stitcher radio apps easily with the car's system and my phone, contacts, and messages synced easily. I actually like the navigation system. I am looking forward to the Android Auto update that is supposed to be released soon, but I could live with the current system. The engine accelerates smoothly and with verve with the turbo engine and the ride quality is excellent. Overall, a great car and excellent value.
Very Nice Sedan
Jay Ender,05/31/2018
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car has superb comfort, ergonomics and is fun to drive. I've had no problem with the infotainment system though sometimes it is a little slow, but overall nothing to worry about. It plays from USB very well, and my Samsung Android Note8 syncs fine with the system. The 2.5 turbo engine is very smooth and has more than enough power. The car is very quite on the highway and the radar cruise works very well. Steering feels great once I shut off the Lane Assist which can be somewhat annoying. Many features are customizable through the infotainment from the safety features to lighting, to door lock operation, etc. It's nice to tailor the car how you like. Overall the car has a feeling of high quality and leaves me wanting for nothing. Performance is very good and the gas mileage on a recent road trip was 37mpg, and that wasn't highway driving, but on state roads with elevational changes and no traffic. Better than I expected, no doubt. 1 Year Update: Car has maintained my original observations with a couple of updates. The gas mileage has averaged 30.6 mpg. I wish the infotainment screen would display the entire listing in XM. It cuts off part of the song title. I had Android Auto installed at no cost through Mazda. It is a nice addition, but I more often than not just use the Mazda system for most functions still. Overall great car and I still enjoy it even more than they day I purchased it. It has held up perfectly so far.
See all 43 reviews of the 2018 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 6 models:

Adaptive Front-Lighting System
Turns the low beams in conjunction with your steering inputs to help you see through turns at night.
Smart Brake Support
Warns you if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes automatically to mitigate the effects of a collision.
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Reads and relays traffic sign information to the driver on a head-up display so you're always aware.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%

More about the 2018 Mazda 6

Used 2018 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2018 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring is priced between $21,200 and$28,990 with odometer readings between 5195 and29620 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda 6 Signature is priced between $22,780 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 14448 and45123 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda 6 Sport is priced between $16,500 and$21,591 with odometer readings between 12004 and36221 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve is priced between $21,200 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 13895 and50713 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda 6 Touring is priced between $17,450 and$18,888 with odometer readings between 13035 and48308 miles.

Which used 2018 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2018 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,500 and mileage as low as 5195 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mazda 6.

