Used 2007 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

Volcanic Red 2007 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHP84C275M13868

Stock: 230150B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020