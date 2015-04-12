Used 2007 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 160,667 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,222
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Volcanic Red 2007 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP84C275M13868
Stock: 230150B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 106,541 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Mazda6 s Sport VE, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Sport Automatic with Overdrive and Manual Mode, FWD, Glacier Silver Metallic, Black Cloth. Glacier Silver Metallic 2007 Mazda Mazda6 s Sport VE FWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic with Overdrive and Manual Mode 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE. Odometer is 40405 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D775M46203
Stock: 5305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 252,422 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C175M47421
Stock: M08936B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 156,711 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,249
AutoSource Draper - Draper / Utah
3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.20/27 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D575M09048
Stock: TM09048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 167,182 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Sames Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Accident Free Auto Check, Steering Wheel Controls.2007 Mazda Mazda6 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive i Sport VE24/31 City/Highway MPGWant us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2007 Mazda6, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!This vehicle contains the following features and options: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7.0JJ x 17" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear Wing Spoiler, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C975M07037
Stock: F55394E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 193,443 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,999
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, good looking local car. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D975M12201
Stock: 4242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,841 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,998
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/27 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP84D275M02295
Stock: P6371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 141,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,143
ODaniel Mazda - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. 24/31 City/Highway MPG 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V PZEVPurchased here Serviced here, Bluetooth, Mazda6 i Sport VE, 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V PZEV, Alloy wheels, Power driver seat.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C275M33799
Stock: Z21169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 130,962 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. 2007 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport Automatic, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V PZEV 24/31 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5JJ x 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Digital Clock, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass/Auto-Dimming Mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C175M27329
Stock: NM27329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- used
2007 Mazda 6149,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 2007 Mazda Mazda6 sips fuel. It is fun to drive! The vehicle has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle has a L4, 2.3L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> The Sharpest Rides‘s customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at The Sharpest Rides.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C775M34138
Stock: S47099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 172,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2007 Mazda Mazda6 s Sport VE - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D775M07479
Stock: ZTM07479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 123,229 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
Carnation Auto Buyers - Rockville Centre / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D175M11172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,472 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,550$879 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.0, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / center console, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front / rear, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 4.39, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / tire fill alert, Exterior entry lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Emergency interior trunk release, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: integrated / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire prefix: P, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C685M12942
Stock: TR10896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 151,378 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$3,991$656 Below Market
DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Deland / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! At DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M45322
Stock: G7824B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 122,802 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,988$393 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Good running Mazda. Not rusty or banged up. Cars in this price range are never perfect, but this one is pretty good. The mileage is low for the year.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C285M48305
Stock: W95736MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 88,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,770$379 Below Market
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, REAR WING SPOILER, "Fun to drive, smooth power delivery, attractive design inside and out" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! OWN THIS MAZDA6 WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. THE BEST MAZDA6 AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Get world-leading performance at a great value: Reduced from $8,995. KEY FEATURES ON THE MAZDA6 INCLUDE: Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE with Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6500 RPM*. MAZDA6: BEST IN CLASS: "It's more agile and holds the road better than other mid-size sedans, such as the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima."- New Car Test Drive. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M32571
Stock: B2632A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 142,010 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,795
The Autobarn Mazda Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
2008 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE FWD 4D Sedan 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive Volcanic RedAt The Autobarn Mazda of Evanston we always aim to be open, honest and transparent. We have a large selection of new Mazdas and pre-owned vehicles of every make and model, and always over 350 in-stock and ready for delivery. Our experienced and enthusiastic Product Specialists are ready to show you why The Autobarn Group is so popular. Please feel free to call us at 847-866-9666 or visit our website at www.mazdaofchicagoland.com to see what we have available to you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M46339
Stock: EZ29296A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 161,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Mazda Mazda6 Grand Touring s with Glacier Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 215 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESROOF RACK SIDE RAILS.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "Fun to drive, smooth power delivery, attractive design inside and out".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D265M60103
Stock: T65M60103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
