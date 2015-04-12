Used 2007 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    160,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,222

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition

    106,541 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    252,422 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition

    156,711 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,249

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in White
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    167,182 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition

    193,443 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition

    183,841 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,998

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    141,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,143

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 i Sport in Purple
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 i Sport

    130,962 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6
    used

    2007 Mazda 6

    149,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,337

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition

    172,805 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 6 s Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 6 s Touring

    123,229 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Black
    used

    2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    107,472 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,550

    $879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition
    used

    2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    151,378 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $3,991

    $656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    122,802 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,988

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    88,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,770

    $379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition

    142,010 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring

    161,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details


Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6


Overall Consumer Rating
4.5101 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
2007 Mazda 6 base model
Kyra Price,12/04/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
Bought my car from a private seller for $2,000. The car had 178,000 miles on it, and I had to replace the brakes, windshield, and replaced a motor mount. Granted it has 178,000 miles, it gets great gas mileage (on average 27 combo), and it had never had new parts until I got it. Everything runs great besides there is a short in the stereo somewhere.
Report abuse
