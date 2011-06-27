Vehicle overview

Shoppers looking for midsize sedans are spoiled for choice these days. Many of the cars in this class offer appealing combinations of fuel economy, interior space and upscale amenities. The 2015 Mazda 6 checks all these boxes while also bringing in unexpected benefits like sleek styling and a sporty driving feel. These aren't exactly critical elements in a family car, but they help the Mazda 6 stand out from the crowd.

Although we're fond of the 2015 Mazda 6's distinct design, this sedan actually gets more impressive when you look beyond its sheet metal. Its fuel economy, for example, is outstanding for this class. When equipped with the i-Eloop system on the Grand Touring trim, it earns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving, which is tops among non-hybrid midsize sedans with a gasoline engine. Without i-Eloop, the Mazda rates 30 mpg combined, which is still a great number for a family car. Furthermore, the 6 is quicker than most other midsize sedans that we've tested with a base four-cylinder engine, and most buyers will find its acceleration more than adequate in cutthroat urban traffic. On top of that, Mazda's sedan has precise steering and a firmly tuned suspension that make it fun to hustle along on the occasional back road or highway on-ramp.

One of the few knocks against the 2015 Mazda 6 is that its sportier suspension makes bumps and potholes a bit more noticeable, especially on cars with the 19-inch wheels. If you're used to a softer ride, you might find the 6 too stiff in these situations. And, while the Mazda 6 has one of the best base-four-cylinder engines around, there's no option to upgrade to a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder or a V6 engine. Inside, the touchscreen electronics interface has a lower-resolution display and is generally harder to use than competitors' systems.

Although our grievances with the 2015 Mazda 6 are minor, there are plenty of alternatives to consider in this class. The 2015 Honda Accord and 2015 Nissan Altima also have very high fuel economy ratings (not to mention optional V6 engines), and you might find them a bit more comfortable in everyday driving. The 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Kia Optima are also worth a look if sharp styling and creature comforts are high on your priority list, plus they offer punchy turbocharged engines. Ultimately, you'll do well with any of these family cars, but if you're looking for a midsize sedan that's a bit more entertaining than most, we'd definitely suggest a test-drive of the 2015 Mazda 6, which also earns a recommended spot in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide.