Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2015 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and responsive powertrain
  • quick acceleration
  • impressive fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • well-built interior with top-quality materials
  • stylish looks.
  • Touchscreen electronics interface is less advanced and harder to use than competitors' systems
  • ride quality may be too firm for some.
List Price Range
$10,800 - $17,037
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2015 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality.

Vehicle overview

Shoppers looking for midsize sedans are spoiled for choice these days. Many of the cars in this class offer appealing combinations of fuel economy, interior space and upscale amenities. The 2015 Mazda 6 checks all these boxes while also bringing in unexpected benefits like sleek styling and a sporty driving feel. These aren't exactly critical elements in a family car, but they help the Mazda 6 stand out from the crowd.

Although we're fond of the 2015 Mazda 6's distinct design, this sedan actually gets more impressive when you look beyond its sheet metal. Its fuel economy, for example, is outstanding for this class. When equipped with the i-Eloop system on the Grand Touring trim, it earns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving, which is tops among non-hybrid midsize sedans with a gasoline engine. Without i-Eloop, the Mazda rates 30 mpg combined, which is still a great number for a family car. Furthermore, the 6 is quicker than most other midsize sedans that we've tested with a base four-cylinder engine, and most buyers will find its acceleration more than adequate in cutthroat urban traffic. On top of that, Mazda's sedan has precise steering and a firmly tuned suspension that make it fun to hustle along on the occasional back road or highway on-ramp.

One of the few knocks against the 2015 Mazda 6 is that its sportier suspension makes bumps and potholes a bit more noticeable, especially on cars with the 19-inch wheels. If you're used to a softer ride, you might find the 6 too stiff in these situations. And, while the Mazda 6 has one of the best base-four-cylinder engines around, there's no option to upgrade to a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder or a V6 engine. Inside, the touchscreen electronics interface has a lower-resolution display and is generally harder to use than competitors' systems.

Although our grievances with the 2015 Mazda 6 are minor, there are plenty of alternatives to consider in this class. The 2015 Honda Accord and 2015 Nissan Altima also have very high fuel economy ratings (not to mention optional V6 engines), and you might find them a bit more comfortable in everyday driving. The 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Kia Optima are also worth a look if sharp styling and creature comforts are high on your priority list, plus they offer punchy turbocharged engines. Ultimately, you'll do well with any of these family cars, but if you're looking for a midsize sedan that's a bit more entertaining than most, we'd definitely suggest a test-drive of the 2015 Mazda 6, which also earns a recommended spot in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide.

2015 Mazda 6 models

The 2015 Mazda 6 is a five-passenger midsize sedan offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring.

Standard features on the base manual-transmission Sport include 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat, a 3.5-inch multi-information display and a six-speaker sound system with a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. If equipped with the optional automatic transmission, the Sport also includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and audio upgrades (voice commands, HD radio, Pandora, text message display function and automatic emergency notification).

Stepping up to the Touring trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sliding console armrest and a six-way power driver seat. For Touring models with an automatic transmission, there's an option package that adds a sunroof, an upgraded 11-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio. This package is required if you want to equip the Touring Technology package, which adds automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated side mirrors, a navigation system and the Smart City frontal collision mitigation system.

The Grand Touring includes all of the above as standard, as well as different 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory functions and heated front seats.

Optional for the Grand Touring is the GT Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a lane-departure warning system, automatic high-beam control and an energy capture system called i-Eloop ("intelligent energy loop") that improves mpg by storing energy captured during deceleration to a capacitor, which can then power air-conditioning, lighting and accessories for about a minute while the stop-start system shuts the engine down at a stoplight.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, all Mazda 6 sedans come with a full set of one-touch up/down power windows, and keyless entry and ignition is now standard on the Touring trim level. In addition, a new option package for the Touring combines an upgraded sound system, sunroof and satellite radio.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Mazda 6 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Sport and Touring trims can be matched to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles on the steering wheel), while the Grand Touring comes only with the automatic.

In Edmunds testing, an automatic-equipped Mazda 6 sprinted to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is a quick time for a midsize sedan with a base four-cylinder engine. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 30 mpg combined (26 city/38 highway) for the automatic-transmission car and 29 mpg combined (25/37) with the manual. With the Grand Touring's optional i-Eloop feature, fuel economy rises to an impressive 32 mpg combined (28/40).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Mazda 6 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Standard on all trims other than the manual-transmission Sport is a rearview camera, while rear parking sensors are optional across the board. The Touring and Grand Touring trims additionally include blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

Optional on the Touring and standard on the Grand Touring is Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a frontal collision mitigation system that uses an infrared laser sensor at the top of the windshield to detect an imminent collision. It can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react. The GT Technology package for the Grand Touring also bundles a forward collision-warning system (which uses radar to detect your closing distance on vehicles ahead and then provides visual and audible alerts) with a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 6i Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit longer than average for a midsize sedan.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Mazda 6 earned the top overall rating of five stars, with four stars for total frontal impact crash protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The 6 also earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable." Its seat and head restraint design rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

One standout characteristic of the 2015 Mazda 6 is its powertrain. The sedan's 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine produces quick acceleration and is smooth and surprisingly hushed. And although many of today's automatic transmissions quickly upshift to the highest gear possible and are reluctant to downshift (both strategies are used to boost mpg numbers), the Mazda 6's automatic is responsive to gas pedal inputs and never feels flat-footed when you're initiating highway passing maneuvers. Furthermore, Mazda is one of the few automakers that still offers a six-speed manual gearbox, which is fast becoming an endangered species in the midsize class.

This same light-on-its-feet character carries through when the topic turns to handling. With its communicative, precise steering and sporty chassis tuning, the 2015 Mazda 6 feels sharp-witted and willing around corners, with stand-out dynamics for the class. The flip side, however, is that the 6 rides a bit more stiffly than competitors, especially with the 19-inch wheels. Like many Mazdas, the 6 is a car for practical-minded buyers with enthusiast leanings.

Interior

With plentiful rear legroom, the Mazda 6's rear passengers will feel as if they've been given access to a first-class cabin rather than coach. There's also generous headroom, even for those taller than 6 feet, though the sedan's sloping rear roof line makes the rear windows smaller, resulting in a more claustrophobic feel than you'd get in an Accord or a Camry. There's decent luggage space, as the efficiently shaped trunk offers 14.8 cubic feet of capacity.

In general, the 6's interior design is clean and functional. Polished aluminum trim accents the cabin, while the Grand Touring's leather upholstery features contrasting stitching. Materials quality and fit and finish are among the best in the class. Most controls are simple and user-friendly, but the touchscreen interface found in most models is a step behind the systems in most competitors. The screen and the touch buttons on the display are small, and we've found that it doesn't always get along with Apple products. Sedans with navigation use TomTom maps, and we've found them lacking in detail compared with rival systems' mapping software. On the upside, a multipurpose knob located south of the Mazda's shifter grants a welcome level of control redundancy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mazda 6.

5(42%)
4(45%)
3(3%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.2
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exceptional Car
cajone,07/26/2014
I love my 2015 Mazda 6 Grand Touring with ieloop. Great handling and very responsive. Tons of safety features, which won me over. The Mazda 6 is very comfortable and gives you somewhat of a sporty feel. Touch screen is a little dated but all in all a fantastic car with great gas mileage without being a hybrid. I chose this car over the Mercedes CLA250. It's absolutely exceptional with huge trunk space. Test drive one and you will see for yourself.
The Non Mainstream Sedan
leo_miami,07/30/2014
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
After 2 years plus of ownership the car had zero mechanical or electrical issues plus Gas mileage is great but when it comes to wear and tear you can tell that it was built with cheap materials and the quality control was marginal. Going over bumps and u can hear noises just like in a 10 year old car . The paint is easily chipped and the cabin trim shows a lot of wear and tear even though I take good care of the car. Resale value is below average. I give it a C grade. This is a beautiful affordable sedan. It has character and the ride quality is not bad even with the 19" wheels. It looks and feels upscale inside a out. I got it with the Sunroof and Bose package which is a must for this car. The Stereo sounds amazing. The car feels safe and stable. Update: Traded in this car for a 2018 Nissan Maxima. There were quality control issues with the front end. Even though I bought it brand new and never had an accident it was making noises when going over a bump since day one and the dealer never fixed it. So before it got worse I got rid of the car. The rest was OK . I don’t miss the underpowered engine but I do miss the fuel economy
Mazda 6 Sport 6-spd manual
marvandam,03/08/2015
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
I was down to the 2 sportiest and reliable sedans- Accord vs Mazda6. I wanted a manual and unfortunately the Accord Sport only comes in gray and black. I saw the Soul Red 6 and fell in love. The Accord had a more spacious cabin- the 6 has more dramatic style which cuts out space- but I'll deal with it- rather stand out on the road and not be another suburban middle-aged man driving an Accord or Camry (no offense). It drives like a sports sedan- lots of fun. Manual shifter is amazing and excellent MPG's. Engine has a nice tone to it- more of a growl than a typical 4 cylinder engine. The ride is firmer- but I love it because it handles better- that's the trade-off.
Great looking car, lots of tech, good mileage too; but need more power.
inwester,08/27/2014
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I got the 2015 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in red, black leather interior with contrast stitching, Tech package and with mats, bumper applique etc. MSRP was $33.4k, got it for $30.7k and leased it for $370/mo with no down for 3 yr/15k lease. Now to the actual review of the car. The car just looks gorgeous and I always wanted a red car. The engine is under-powered, but the i-eloop gives great gas mileage (40% hwy/60% city = 33 mpg). The ride is a little harsh, especially for people in the back, the 19" low profile tires are overkill in my opinion. Interior materials are top notch, seats comfortable and Bose sound system is good too. Steering is a little light for my liking but its smooth.
See all 64 reviews of the 2015 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Mazda 6

Used 2015 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2015 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring is priced between $10,800 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 67923 and128695 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring is priced between $11,990 and$17,037 with odometer readings between 24075 and99884 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport is priced between $12,477 and$12,950 with odometer readings between 34950 and63897 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2015 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,800 and mileage as low as 24075 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2015 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,688.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,150.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

