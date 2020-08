Used 2006 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii

Mazda6 Sport i trim. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! CD Player, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES ON THE MAZDA6 INCLUDE: CD Player Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. More Trunk Volume vs. Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. With over 15 cubic feet of Trunk Volume, the Mazda6 will hold 4 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mazda 6 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHP84C065M66826

Stock: 65M66826

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020