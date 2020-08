Used 2011 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Reedman Toll Honda of Downingtown - Downingtown / Pennsylvania

Welcome to Reedman-Toll Auto Group, where EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED COMES WITH A 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN! We treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! 1-800-919-8200 WWW.Reedmantoll.com The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Mazda Mazda6. You can tell this 2011 Mazda Mazda6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 86,216mi and appears with a showroom shine. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mazda Mazda6 i Sport is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Mazda Mazda6: The previous version of the Mazda6 was already established as a fun-to-drive mid-size sedan. With the new version that went on sale in 2009, Mazda made the 6 especially spacious and safe, with a more luxurious interior and with some new tech features. The automaker says that the Mazda6 is the only car in its class to achieve top 5-star results in all five tests from the federal government. The Mazda6 also has class-leading cargo volume, and according to the manufacturer, the best coefficient of drag in its class and the tightest turning circle. Additionally, it's the first car in its class to have an optional blind spot monitoring system. The base Mazda6 comes with a 6-speed manual transmission standard and is one of the lowest-priced mid-size sedans in its class, along with providing fuel-efficiency and a high fun-to-drive factor. Strengths of this model include fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, top safety, Great ride and handling, standout technology, and class-leading acceleration with V6 While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHZ8BH2B5M16643

Stock: 200575A-R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020