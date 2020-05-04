2021 Mazda 6 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/04/2020

The 2021 Mazda 6 is a midsize four-door sedan with seating for five passengers. One of the more entertaining options in the segment, the Mazda 6 is surprisingly fun to drive. Handling and steering are excellent in the 6, with a composed feeling through corners. In other words, it puts a smile on your face when you drive it on curvy roads. It also has a sleek and attractive exterior and a well-crafted interior with lots of high-quality materials, and it's quiet on the highway. It's among our top picks in the midsize sedan segment.

The Mazda 6 has been on sale in its current form since 2014. And while that means it's likely due for a redesign, we don't predict a full overhaul for 2021. Under the hood, the base Sport and Touring models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models use a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is the one we recommend.

While we don't expect a lineup of entirely new engines for next year's Mazda 6, it's not unreasonable to think that we will see some updates that increase fuel economy, such as a new transmission to replace the old six-speed unit. We also expect to see some upgrades to the 6's infotainment interface and available driver safety aids. The current 6 is still one of the class leaders for the midsize sedan segment, though, so we won't blame you for driving one home sooner rather than later.