2021 Mazda 6

Price Range

  • $25,000-$36,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • Improvements to interior tech including the infotainment interface
  • Powertrain improvements and updates to driver aids
  • Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
2021 Mazda 6 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/04/2020

What is the Mazda 6?

The 2021 Mazda 6 is a midsize four-door sedan with seating for five passengers. One of the more entertaining options in the segment, the Mazda 6 is surprisingly fun to drive. Handling and steering are excellent in the 6, with a composed feeling through corners. In other words, it puts a smile on your face when you drive it on curvy roads. It also has a sleek and attractive exterior and a well-crafted interior with lots of high-quality materials, and it's quiet on the highway. It's among our top picks in the midsize sedan segment.

Edmunds says

The Mazda 6 has been on sale in its current form since 2014. And while that means it's likely due for a redesign, we don't predict a full overhaul for 2021. Under the hood, the base Sport and Touring models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models use a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is the one we recommend.

While we don't expect a lineup of entirely new engines for next year's Mazda 6, it's not unreasonable to think that we will see some updates that increase fuel economy, such as a new transmission to replace the old six-speed unit. We also expect to see some upgrades to the 6's infotainment interface and available driver safety aids. The current 6 is still one of the class leaders for the midsize sedan segment, though, so we won't blame you for driving one home sooner rather than later.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda 6.

Trending topics in reviews

