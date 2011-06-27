  1. Home
2010 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, big trunk, muscular performance from V6, smooth automatic transmissions, relatively sporty handling.
  • Mediocre fuel economy, some cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the amply proportioned 2010 Mazda 6 may no longer be the sportiest family sedan on the market, it is unquestionably one of the best.

Vehicle overview

The midsize sedan market is crowded with competition, and until a major redesign last year, the Mazda 6 seemed to flounder at the back of the pack. As Japan's self-proclaimed performance brand, Mazda focused more on exciting driving dynamics than what American family sedan buyers were really looking for -- comfort, reliability, safety and affordability.

The re-imagined Mazda 6 that debuted last year was bigger in nearly every dimension than the previous generation. This provided occupants with one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class. When vehicles make substantial gains in size, we usually expect a corresponding drop in handling ability, acceleration and overall excitement. But that's not the case with the newest Mazda 6, as we've been pleasantly surprised to find that much of the previous athleticism is still intact.

For 2010, the Mazda 6 capitalizes on last year's gains by lowering the price on many of its trim levels. The resulting savings to buyers is not without a few sacrifices, though, as many standard features have been relocated to higher trim levels. New for 2010 is a Touring Plus model (it slots in just below the top-of-the-line Grand Touring) and a reworked display for Bluetooth and audio information.

Carrying over from last year are some of the Mazda 6's best attributes like an impressively large trunk and the most powerful V6 in this price range. Stacking the 2010 Mazda 6 against the competition will reveal that it is one of the most fun-to-drive sedans, second only to the considerably lighter Nissan Altima. Other suitors for your attention include the heavily updated Ford Fusion (it won our most recent sedan comparison test) and the always popular Honda Accord. While these cars have their own strengths and weaknesses, the Mazda 6 is one of our top picks and it's definitely worth adding to your consideration list.

2010 Mazda 6 models

The 2010 Mazda 6 is a front-wheel-drive midsize sedan, available in seven trim levels: i SV, i Sport, i Touring, i Touring Plus, i Grand Touring, s Touring Plus and s Grand Touring. Models with the "i" prefix come with the four-cylinder engine, while models with the "s" prefix come with the V6.

The base i SV comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo system with an auxiliary audio jack. The i Sport adds cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and keyless entry. The i Touring model steps up the feature content with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Opting for the new i Touring Plus will get you a sunroof, electroluminescent gauges, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a blind-spot monitoring system. The i Grand Touring model adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. The s Touring Plus model is outfitted identically to the i Touring Plus, except for the engine, transmission and some exterior trim and badging. The range-topping s Grand Touring adds 18-inch alloy wheels.

We expect one of the more popular options will be the Technology package, which is available for Grand Touring models. It includes automatic xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, satellite radio, an additional Bluetooth and audio display, driver memory settings and a power passenger seat. A voice-activated navigation system is available only for Grand Touring models. Stand-alone options vary in availability with trim levels and include many of the above-listed features as well as a rear spoiler, a chrome fuel filler door and remote ignition.

2010 Highlights

Coming off a complete redesign just last year, the 2010 Mazda 6 sees little in the way of change. A new optional audio and Bluetooth display debuts, as does a new Touring Plus trim level. Features have also been shuffled among trim levels to lower the vehicle's base price.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mazda 6 i versions are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the i SV, i Sport and i Touring. A five-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only choice available on i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring models and an available option on i Sport and i Touring versions.

Mazda 6 s models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque and are available only with a six-speed automatic. In testing we reached 60 mph from a standstill in only 6.5 seconds in a V6-powered Mazda 6, while the four-cylinder automatic required a listless 9.1 seconds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/30 highway and 24 mpg in combined driving for the four-cylinder engine running through the five-speed automatic. Models with the manual transmission are expected to achieve 1 mpg less overall. These figures are competitive among midsize sedans, but opting for the V6 will yield only 17 mpg city/25 highway and 20 combined, which is at the low end for this segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2010 Mazda 6 models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 earned a perfect five out of five-star rating for frontal and side impact protection for all occupants. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mazda 6 its highest score of "Good" for frontal offset impacts. In brake testing, both the i and s Grand Touring models came to a stop from 60 mph in about 125 feet.

Driving

As far as big family sedans go, the 2010 Mazda 6 is fairly nimble -- it's sharper than the Honda Accord, but not quite as athletic as the class-leading Nissan Altima. Road noise is a bit more noticeable than on competing vehicles, and the ride quality is on the firm side, but neither is particularly bothersome even when riding on the big 18-inch wheels.

Besides the power advantage gleaned from the upper trim levels, handling also improves as the tire size widens. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder will be adequate for the vast majority of drivers, but its wheezy engine note and lukewarm acceleration will likely disappoint more spirited pilots. For them, the muscular but smooth 3.7-liter V6 would be a more appropriate choice, but the slow-shifting automatic transmissions have a tendency to put a damper on the fun -- even in manual mode.

Interior

The 2010 Mazda 6 sports an attractive and modern cockpit. Controls are a bit more complicated than those of competitors, but they reside in a gracefully arching center stack that sweeps from the top of the dash to the center console. Other interior features like the red backlit gauges and roomy backseat (even for 6-footers) also gain our praise. Legroom and headroom are plentiful in all seats, but the wide front seats may lack lateral support for narrower occupants.

Despite this pleasing design, some cheaper plastic materials are scattered throughout the cabin. Higher trim levels have odd black-and-silver patterned flourishes that may be an acquired taste for some. As one unimpressed editor remarked, "The odd decorative trim pieces resemble piano black trim that's been mauled by a bear." Points are also deducted for the underperforming standard audio system, and even the upgraded Bose system may disappoint some listeners. On the plus side, the Mazda 6's 16.6-cubic-foot trunk is one of the biggest in its class, while the trunk's unobtrusive hinge mechanisms and 60/40-split-folding rear seats further enhance cargo-hauling capabilities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mazda 6.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Puzzled
buddyboy59,07/01/2014
I am puzzled by the reviewers who say the 4Cyl is underpowered,and or they cant get comfortable in the car,My question is,Didnt they drive the car before their purchase?I certainly did,and although the 4Cyl is no rocketship,i find it to be perfectly suited to my needs,Comfort wise its no Lincoln or cadillac,but again it is as comfortable for my Stature as any other car in its class.Excellent value for the $$$,Drive it live with it for a hour or two,if its not for u dont buy it,if its Power u want go 6 Cyl,In closing dont Buy hamburger and then complain it doesnt taste like steak!,
First Mazda Ever Is Best Car I Ever Had!
Richard Damico,04/23/2016
i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Watch problems with low beam bulbs. Otherwise, no problems with 105K miles on it. Drive it to work each day 40 miles with no probs. Bought it used for $13,000 with 28K on odometer from Agawam, Mass. dealer. Brought to Connecticut, Would buy this car again despite light bulbs blowing out a lot. Great car and no need to pay expensive upcharges for Toyota or Honda when you can have a Mazda for less. Way better car than Nissan Hyundai Kia Subaru or any of the other Asian marques. Update: Car now just turned 114K. No problems. Changed brakes (from originals?). Put on 4 new tires. This is my 2nd set since owning the car. The headlight bulbs haven't burned out for a while. I'm grateful. A very reliable car. Doesn't fall apart like Nissans, Hyundais, Kia, or Subaru.
Great car, if you like large
joellein,02/02/2011
I ended up turning in my leased '07 Mazda6 I sport value. That was a very nice car that I could have driven for another 3-5 years. But, with the zero interest loans on purchase of the new 2010 Mazda6 I decided to get one. This model has a few more features (auxillary audio input and rear spoiler) than the '07 model and is a bit quieter (less road and engine noise) and a bit more powerful engine for same gas mileage.
Great car for the money
Mr Phil,01/29/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
If you are looking for a classy midsize vehicle. Look no further . The drive train is bullet proof and dependable. Very easy and economical to maintain. If you are looking for a Mercedes ride, buy a Mercedes. This is a sold performing mid-size vehicle. After 6 years the car rides like new. Besides brakes, tires and oil changes, no mechanical issues. Still only Japanese car with German engineering quality. This car takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Mazda 6

Used 2010 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2010 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 95712 and95712 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport is priced between $7,994 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 81219 and81219 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring is priced between $6,990 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 130064 and130064 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 81219 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2010 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,705.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,918.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

