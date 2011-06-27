  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2014 Mazda 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(124)
Appraise this car

2014 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and responsive powertrain
  • quick acceleration
  • impressive fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • well-built interior with top-quality materials
  • stylish looks.
  • Ride quality may be too firm for some
  • interior touchscreen interface is less advanced and harder to use than competitors' systems.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mazda 6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$10,694 - $16,570
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its handsome new design, roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2014 Mazda 6 is a solid choice for a midsize sedan.

2014 Mazda 6 models

The 2014 Mazda 6 is a five-passenger midsize sedan offered in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels.

Standard features on the base manual-transmission Sport include 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat, a 3.5-inch multi-information display and a four-speaker sound system with a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. If equipped with the optional automatic transmission, the Sport also includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and audio upgrades (voice commands, HD radio, Pandora, text-message display function and automatic 911 notification).

Stepping up to the Touring trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sliding console armrest and a six-way power driver seat. An optional Touring Technology package adds keyless ignition/entry, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated side mirrors, navigation, an upgraded 11-speaker Bose audio system and the Smart City collision mitigation system.

The Grand Touring includes all of the above as well as unique wheels, a rear spoiler, adaptive/bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, a power sunroof, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory functions, heated front seats and satellite radio.

Optional for the Grand Touring is adaptive cruise control bundled with a forward collision warning system. An Advance package (late availability) includes those optional features as well as lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and an energy capture system called i-Eloop ("intelligent energy loop") that can store energy during deceleration to a capacitor, which can then power air-conditioning, lighting and accessories for about a minute while the stop-start system shuts down the engine at a stoplight.

2014 Highlights

The Mazda 6 is fully redesigned for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mazda 6 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 184 hp and 185 pound-feet of torque. It can be matched to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles on the steering wheel). The Grand Touring comes standard with the automatic.

In Edmunds testing, an automatic-equipped Mazda 6 sprinted to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, making it one of the quickest four-cylinders in its class. Fuel economy estimates stand at 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/38 mpg highway) for the automatic, and 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city/27 mpg highway) with the manual-transmission. With the Grand Touring's optional i-Eloop feature, fuel economy rises to a very impressive 32 mpg combined (28 mpg city/40 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Mazda 6 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Touring and Grand Touring trims additionally include blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

The Grand Touring alone has Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a collision-mitigation system that uses an infrared laser sensor at the top of the windshield to detect an imminent collision. It can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react. A separate package (late availability) for the Grand Touring bundles a forward collision-warning system (that uses radar to detect your closing distance on vehicles ahead and then provides visual and audible alerts) with a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 6i Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit longer than average for the midsize sedan class.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Mazda 6 earned an overall rating of five stars, with four stars in frontal crash test, five stars in side crash tests, and four stars in rollover tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mazda 6 earned a rating of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. It earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

One standout characteristic of the 2014 Mazda 6 is its powertrain. The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine is smooth and surprisingly hushed, and provides quick acceleration. And although many automatic transmissions in cars that boast high mpg numbers quickly upshift to the highest gear possible and are reluctant to downshift, the Mazda 6's automatic is responsive to gas pedal inputs and never feels flat-footed when you're initiating highway passing maneuvers. Furthermore, driving enthusiasts will appreciate the availability of a six-speed manual, which is fast becoming an endangered species in the midsize class.

This same light-on-its-feet character carries through when the topic turns to handling. With its communicative, precise steering and sporty chassis tuning, the 2014 Mazda 6 feels sharp-witted and willing around corners, with stand-out dynamics for the class. The flip side, however, is that the 6 rides a bit more stiffly than competitors, especially with the 19-inch wheels. Like many Mazdas, the 6 is a car for practical-minded buyers with enthusiast leanings.

Interior

With plentiful rear legroom, the 6's rear passengers will feel as if they've been given access to a first-class cabin rather than coach. There's also generous headroom, even for those taller than 6 feet, though the sedan's sloping rear roof line makes the rear windows smaller, resulting in a more claustrophobic feel than you'd get in an Accord or a Camry. There's decent luggage space, as the efficiently shaped trunk offers 14.8 cubic feet of capacity.

Inside, the Mazda 6 design aesthetic is clean and functional. Polished aluminum trim accents the cabin, while the Grand Touring's leather upholstery features contrasting stitching. Materials quality and fit and finish are among the best in the class. Most controls are simple and user-friendly, but the touchscreen interface found in most models is a step behind the systems in most competitors. The screen and the touch buttons on the interface are small, and we've found that it doesn't always get along with Apple products. On the upside, a multipurpose knob located south of the shifter grants a welcome level of control redundancy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mazda 6.

5(70%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
124 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 124 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, would buy again
Jeremy K,09/19/2015
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I just rolled over 65k on my 2014 Mazda6. The car has been great, I am a road warrior so my car is a very important aspect of my job. I will write some notes below in regard to my thoughts. Good: Mpg- highway, loaded down I still get 35-37mpg. Typically on a tank of gas I'll average about 32mpg. 75% highway 25% city. Car rides nice, sporty, yet you don't feel all bumps in the road. It feels solid, when hitting a bumps, no creaking or "falling apart" noises. Looks awesome while being efficient. Bad Rotors warped around 20k miles, warranty covered getting them turned(looks to be a common problem.) at 55k I started getting vibrations again, finally at 62k I had to replace the front brakes.(non-Mazda rotors) cost me around $200.00 to do it myself using quality OE equivalent. The original pads had about 10k miles left in them. The Bluetooth/HD radio stopped working out of warranty, dealer quoted several hundred dollars to fix. I unhooked the battery, waited a couple minutes, reinstalled... The radio and blue tooth have been fine since. Other service notes: the tires are going to last me until about 70k miles, I've been happy with them, and wil probably put the same tires back on. I have used Mazda service for all the oil changed, $45 for a full synthetic oil change plus an inspection is a good deal. Oil and a filter for DIY is about $30-$35 + time Driving notes: only complaint is the transmission always wants to be a gear ahead of you to save gas. After a while you get use to it and learn how to properly over take on the interstate. Overall, I would gladly purchase again. For the price, the styling, room, and efficiency it cannot be beat. (Plus it's not as common as a fusion, Camry, or accord) Updated: around 74k now, rotors are showing signs of being warped again. (Non factory parts this time) I'm beginning to think since the car never down shifts it uses up the brakes pretty good. I also rode with a co worker the other day. They had a 2014 around 25k. When they hit the brakes on the interstate it felt like we were driving on a wash board. I still feel the same about this car though. Great car for the money. Have not yet had any major issues. I did go with a set of very nice Michelins this time around. Road noise was drastically reduced. Update: 90k still major brake issues..new pads and rotors, few thousand miles later squealing like no other. Apparently the pads Weren't clamping evenly. Car still running strong, interior still holding together nicely but will be looking to replace around 100k miles Update: traded car in at 95k miles. No issues and someone is going to get a great car that has a lot of highway miles in it. I traded it in for a couple reason. I made the mistake of not buying the grand touring. The touring seats for me were never to comfortable for my 3-4 hour work trips. Lack of seat adjustments was the main issue. Mechanically car was sound. Was in the shop for oil changes, one recall and to get the rotors turned once. Only advice, as for a overnight test drive and sit in the car for an extended period to see if it's a fit for you. If so, I'd highly recommend the car to anyone.
Mazda 6 GT Winner over the Mid-size Vehicles
verysmartcar,01/31/2013
Love, Love, Love the look and feel of the new Mazda 6. What a great looking car. Can't wait to go somewhere just to drive it. If you want a Mid-Size vehicle be sure to check out the Mazda 6 in the 2014 model year. Love the 19" wheels in the GunMetal Finish you only get with the GT, Leather Seats are very soft and feel good, love the looks of the front and rear. The GT Comes Loaded with all the options, added the Radar Cruise Control that works great. Bought the Liquid Silver with Black Leather that has the Red Stitching. The Nav is very easy to operate. The whole car is just a great value and has very sporty looks unlike the dull Accord or Camry.
The good, bad, and ugly, i.e. the truth after ~20k
takumi1,01/09/2014
Finally, an honest review of the good and the bad. Not sure why people leave such biased reviews - all cars have faults. I'd buy the same car again, but let's look at a few things to keep in mind when you test drive. First the good. A beautiful car from any angle - the best in the segment.Terrific gas mileage. Great handling. Comfortable, with a very nice interior if you're not into lots of clutter. Fun to drive. Roomy. Good price. Now some hard truths. Mediocre acceleration from stop. Poor rear visibility. Poor infotainment system, badly positioned, with a laggy voice response system. Massive wind noise. USB difficult to get to Tiny cheap useless sun visors.
Serious brake problems
cubanpete,04/25/2013
Anyone considering a mazda 6 should wait until they resolve the following serious issue: My 2014 sport has been in and out of service for loud clunking noises in the rear brakes. So far neither the dealer nor the mazda techs who came out have been able to resolve it. Apparently it has something to do with the calipers. So far they've replaced many of the parts in both rear brakes to no effect. Currently I am waiting while they manufacture larger brake pads to install to see if this solves the issue. I asked them to just replace my vehicle, as this has been dragging on for a long time, but they refuse, so I'm stuck with it while they use me as a guinea pig for their tests.
See all 124 reviews of the 2014 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Mazda 6
More About This Model

We're sitting in a 14th-century manor just outside of Paris watching a Powerpoint presentation. Outside of this stone room are rolling hills, funny-looking road signs and the all-new 2014 Mazda 6.

We're trapped. Sure, the car is outside waiting to be driven, but for now we're stuck listening to various Mazda officials tell us why the new Mazda 6 sedan is better than the old Mazda 6 sedan.

The message today is not subtle and it's not hidden. It's a mantra, repeated frequently and with conviction and it's not one usually associated with the midsize family sedan segment: Precise and Responsive.

The 2014 Mazda 6 may be safer, better equipped, more fuel-efficient and more comfortable than the car it replaces, but in true Mazda fashion, the main focus is on the drive.

Skyactiv Kool-Aid
It's easy to think that Skyactiv is simply a well-publicized name for an engine family, but the ethereal, misspelled portmanteau is nothing less than a cult within the Mazda camp. You see, Mazda found itself in a hole recently with an entire fleet of reasonably priced, seriously fun-to-drive cars that just happened to return very average fuel economy numbers.

Mazda needed to do something and, being Mazda, it wasn't thrilled to simply chuck in a Toyota-sourced hybrid system and call it a day. Instead it built a new, lightweight modular body system that first debuted in the States in the CX-5. Then it built a new family of engines focused on efficiency which first showed up in the 2012 Mazda 3. It was called Skyactiv and Mazda called it Sustainable Zoom-Zoom.

The zoominess was easy for Mazda — it's what it does — but the sustainable part took a little more work and yet another exercise in branding: i-ELOOP.

Skyactiv is already firmly rooted in efficiency, but to really make its mark, Mazda added a brake-energy regeneration system called i-ELOOP. The system makes use of a variable voltage alternator (12-25V) and a capacitor to help store energy and reduce fuel consumption. When the driver lifts off the accelerator, the alternator's spinning is used to charge the capacitor which then, after a quick pass through a 25-12V converter, powers the car's electronics.

Mazda says that a full capacitor can run the entire car, including air-conditioning, for a full minute. This energy storage not only reduces the strain on the engine-driven alternator, but allows Mazda to implement a stop-start system that shuts the engine down completely when the vehicle isn't moving. Mazda is currently evaluating the stop-start system for the U.S. market.

Something About Driving It
Under the sculpted hood and behind the Kodo-inspired gaping grille is the newest jewel in Mazda's Skyactiv crown: a 189-horsepower, direct-injection 2.5-liter inline-4 running an absurdly high 13:1 compression ratio. It's the largest and most powerful Skyactiv powertrain to date. To keep things from shaking themselves to bits, Mazda adopted a balance shaft for the big new four-banger that has resulted in an engine that is quieter and smoother, according to Mazda's calculations, than the 2.0-liter Skyactiv engine used in the Mazda 3.

We finally get out on the road, and it's clear there's no reason to doubt Mazda's assertions so far. The 189-hp Skyactiv-G 2.5 revs smoothly and effortlessly across the rev range, enticing you to drive it with enthusiasm. Peak power arrives at a lofty 5,700 rpm while the peak torque rating of 189 pound-feet arrives at 3,250 rpm. Mazda says the engine is as precise and responsive as anything you'll find with direct injection and without a throttle cable. We would agree, as it's a vast improvement over the soulless mooing of the 2013 Honda Accord EX even if you do need to rev the Mazda a little higher to get to the sauce.

While we weren't thrilled with the operation of the idle-stop (the 2.5 runs smoothly, but has a bit of a shake to its start and stop), there's no arguing with the results. Mazda says the system returns 6.3L/100km combined on the European cycle which, roughly translated, is about 37 mpg.

Smart Shifter
Part of the engine's responsiveness can be attributed to the six-speed automatic transmission in our test car, which is also part of the Skyactiv family. The transmission features an "extra-wide lock-up range clutch," which brings us back to that whole "responsive" thing. The guts of the 6AT have been lightened, while at the same time the electronics have been rejiggered to more accurately assess the driver's needs and emotions.

Brake hard for a panic stop and the car reacts as normal. Brake hard after aggressively taking a sharp curve and the transmission responds by downshifting smoothly into each gear until you're off the brakes and back on the gas. Of course, if you don't trust Mazda's electronic brain to do the shifting for you, there are paddle shifters and a manual mode on the gear selector that still, mercifully, works the only correct way: forward for downshifts, back for upshifts.

There's also a kick-down button that occupies the final 5 percent of the accelerator pedal's travel. Floor it all the way to this hard-to-accidentally-depress button and you'll accelerate to pass swiftly, not aggressively. Push through that resistance, however, and the transmission automatically kicks down a gear — or more — and throws you into the meat of the power band.

Since this is a Mazda after all, a proper six-speed manual is available, too, if you're so inclined. History says less than 10 percent will be; if that's so, don't expect to see many on dealer lots.

Refined Road Manners
"Precise" and "responsive" take on new meanings when the 2014 Mazda 6 is on the open road. As every other midsize sedan has followed Toyota down the path of isolation, Mazda's still laser-focused on oneness between driver and vehicle. This oneness is a double-edged sword, especially if you consider the competition.

The steering is active and accurate, a trait that will appease drivers and enthusiasts but the casual consumer will find it busy. Our test car, fitted with summer tires, follows rain grooves and transmits every seam and bump through the wheel. The impacts and wanderings are never harsh; they simply exist and Mazda trusts you enough to deal with it. Consider it the difference between watching a movie censored on an airplane vs. watching the director's cut.

Similarly, the same suspension that has us "accidentally" missing our exits at every roundabout in rural France is a talkative, controllable revelation in the segment. If you're offended by road imperfections and potholes — in more than the "where did my tax dollars go" way — the Mazda 6 may be too firm. Our preproduction, European-spec test car also exhibits some serious wind noise. We're chalking that one up to the preproduction specs of this vehicle, as no enthusiast save Caterham drivers and motorcyclists finds high-pitched, A-pillar-meets-roof wind noise fun.

Next Stop: Skyactiv Interior
So it drives well, looks fantastic and returns significantly better fuel economy while being faster. So what's the rub?

In short: the interior. After Mazda spent serious dollars on the exterior and the powertrain, there wasn't much left for the interior. At least that's our initial impression.

The new cabin is stylish, has leather and soft-touch materials and a control knob to navigate menus on the optional 5.8-inch screen. The trouble is, these features and the quality of them are more in line with the outgoing Toyota Camry and Honda Accord than a sedan that's trying to blur the lines between family car and luxury car.

This problem isn't new to Mazda. The Mazda 2, Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-5 all lag behind the competition in terms of interior styling and perceived quality. It wasn't a deal breaker to the engineers at Mazda. Is it for you?

Mazda is certainly concerned about the driver with this new 6, but it didn't forget what this segment is all about. Remember, the enthusiast pejorative and common name for the C/D segment vehicle is "family sedan." The 6's wheelbase measures 111.4 inches, nearly 2 inches longer than either the 2013 Honda Accord or 2012 Toyota Camry and it's part of the reason the 6 has the best rear legroom in the class. Unfortunately, the swoopy body results in a lower car with less headroom front and rear than its competitors. Taller drivers use every inch of legroom and a good deal of the seat's rake getting comfortable, and rear-seat passengers, already used to tighter accommodations, shouldn't have any complaints.

But Wait, There's More!
The 2014 Mazda 6 won't even hit our shores until January of 2013 and already we're curious at what's next. Along with the standard sedan, Mazda is also preparing two other variants: a wagon and a diesel-powered sedan. It's unlikely we'll see the wagon in the States, as Americans just don't buy enough of them to justify the expenditure. Not when gas is still cheap, parking abundant and not as long as the Mazda CX-5 is still flying off the lots faster than they can build them.

The diesel model, however, is almost a guarantee. Oil burners are notoriously hard to certify for the U.S. market (blame NOX) but once the engine is certified, it's in the automaker's best interest to try and spread the cost. Mazda has confirmed that the 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D (310 lb-ft of torque) will be coming to the U.S. in early 2013, likely in the CX-5. Shortly thereafter, though, it should find its way into the 6 sedan and a few months later, the 3 sedan and hatchback.

Preaching to the Choir?
If our rough calculation of 37 mpg is correct, it's a number that will likely act as the spine for an advertising campaign that will drive fuel-conscious consumers into Mazda showrooms. At least that's what the company is hoping.

Then again, the Nissan Altima already boasts about its 38 mpg rating on the highway while the Honda Accord gets a mere 36 mpg. Landing in the middle of those two isn't a bad place to be, especially as mileage becomes the basis for getting on shopping lists.

Mazdas usually find their way onto shopping lists because buyers want a little more than your average car in terms of ride and handling. This 6 certainly delivers in that department, and now it delivers in the mileage category, too. Add in the dramatic styling and 2014 Mazda 6 might finally get out from underneath the shadow of its more well-known Japanese competitors.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2014 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring is priced between $10,694 and$16,570 with odometer readings between 29155 and99959 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mazda 6 i Touring is priced between $10,897 and$13,967 with odometer readings between 70888 and104340 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,694 and mileage as low as 29155 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2014 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,078.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,044.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,234.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Mazda 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles