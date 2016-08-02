Used 2012 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in White
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    109,806 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,488

    $2,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    131,679 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    51,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring

    59,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,470

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    105,091 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    $795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    115,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,218

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    92,030 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,952

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    117,780 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring

    65,921 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    145,436 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    58,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    96,957 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,495

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    80,467 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,495

    $325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Sport

    44,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    84,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,987

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Sport

    38,425 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    100,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 6 i Touring

    139,391 miles

    $10,877

    Details

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Love love love
Terry,07/30/2018
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Absolutely would but again. At 100,000 miles I haven't spent more than $250 on repairs. One headlight socket needed to be replaced and the tailpipe bracket came loose. It runs and accelerates like the day I bought it.
Report abuse
