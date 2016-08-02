Used 2012 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
- 109,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,488$2,047 Below Market
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2012 MAZDA 6i WITH 109K MILES. ITS A 2 OWNER CAR WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND FLORIDA TITLE. IT COMES WITH POWER WINDOWS , LOCKS , MIRRORS AND CRUISE CONTROL. IT ALSO HAS BLUETOOTH,SIRIUSXM READY , BLUETOOTH AUX INPUT AND USB. NO DEALER FEES. WE OFFER GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT OK! COME AND BUILD OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT WITH US. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR FILL OUT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION FOR QUICK CREDIT APPROVAL. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. 561-631-8822. TEXT 561 516-0006
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH8C5M13485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,679 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,361 Below Market
Long Brothers Car Company - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH3C5M14558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499
Princeton Motors - Princeton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH8C5M17603
Stock: 10201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,470$1,282 Below Market
First Acura - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 58963 miles below market average! Auto On/Off Xenon Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink, Blind Spot Sensor, Driver Side Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror, Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED Rear Combination Lights, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, Memory Driver's Seat, Power moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Push Button Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Technology Package. 18/27 City/Highway MPGIngot Silver 2012 Mazda Mazda6 s Grand TouringServing the Seekonk area, First Acura, is your premier retailer of new and used Acura vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and factory-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CB5C5M10413
Stock: P1397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,091 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500$795 Below Market
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Polished Slate 2012 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring 4D Sedan FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V This Mazda Mazda6 is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Bluetooth Handsfree, Local Trade, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 9328 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DHXC5M19157
Stock: 4M19157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 115,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,218$726 Below Market
Russ Darrow Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
Ebony Black FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VCARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH3C5M39072
Stock: PCKL5138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 92,030 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,952
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring with 91,997mi. This 2012 Mazda Mazda6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You can tell this 2012 Mazda Mazda6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 91,997mi and appears with a showroom shine. The Mazda Mazda6 i Touring will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Mazda Mazda6: The previous version of the Mazda6 was already established as a fun-to-drive mid-size sedan. When the new, revised model went on sale in 2009, Mazda made the 6 especially spacious and safe, making the interior more luxurious and adding some new tech features. The automaker says the Mazda6 is the only car in its class to achieve top 5-star results in all five tests from the federal government. The Mazda6 also has class-leading cargo volume, and according to the manufacturer, the best coefficient of drag in its class, and the tightest turning circle. Additionally, it's the first car in its class to have an optional blind spot monitoring system. The base Mazda6 comes with a 6-speed manual transmission standard and is one of the lowest-priced mid-size sedans in its class, along with providing fuel-efficiency and a high fun-to-drive factor. This model sets itself apart with Great ride and handling, class-leading acceleration with V6, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, standout technology, and top safety All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH2C5M16608
Stock: C5M16608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 117,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$484 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Mazda Mazda6 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH8C5M35972
Stock: 5972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 65,921 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900$1,343 Below Market
Cromleys - Saluda / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CB9C5M15808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,436 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500
Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama
22/31 City/Highway MPG Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This Mazda Mazda6 comes with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/6-Disc CD/MP3 Compatible, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH3C5M32316
Stock: XM32316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 58,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
M'Lady Nissan - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Only 58,087 Miles! Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Mazda Mazda6 boasts a Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. EBONY BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: airbags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, parking brake, seat belts.* This Mazda Mazda6 Features the Following Options *Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Triple-H body construction, Trip Computer, Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), T115/70D16 temporary spare tire, Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding extensions, SIRIUS satellite radio compatible audio system, Silver trimmed rear sport type taillights, Remote release -inc: trunk, fuel-filler door, hood.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Jim M'Lady Nissan located at 5656 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 can get you a trustworthy Mazda6 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH7C5M32934
Stock: 44424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 96,957 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495$732 Below Market
United Auto Wholesale - East Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH9C5M36760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,495$325 Below Market
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
BLACK BEAUTY!!! LOW MILES! CLEAN CAR-FAX...NO ACCIDENTS ! MUST SEE THIS ONE The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. Dealer warranty included This one is a MUST SEE!!! Give us a call to schedule your test drive WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DHXC5M40459
Stock: 0459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Passport Mazda - Suitland / Maryland
*Clean Carfax* *Only 44k MIles!* *Automatic* *Super Clean Car*Yes, this is a Maryland Inspected 44k mile Mazda6! And yes, we do have lenders that offer financing! If this ad is up, then yes, it is available. We highly recommend you make your appointment now!Clean CARFAX.Come see our state-of-the-art facility at the most convenient location off I495. We invite you to check out our specials at https://www.passportmazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH9C5M00652
Stock: 4145A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 84,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,987
Mazda of Gladstone - Gladstone / Oregon
RECENT ARRIVAL!! GOOD CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE IN!!POWER WINDOW/ POWER DOOR LOCKS/ AIR CONDITION/ POWER DRIVER SEAT/ CD PLAYER WITH PREMIUM SOUND/ ALLOY WHEELS/ FOG LIGHTS/ ABS BRAKES3 MONTHS OR 3000 MILES VEHICLE SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR PROTECTION FROM REPAIR COSTS DUE TO MECHANICAL BREAKDOWN AND 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR 3 MONTHS OR 3000 MILESA One Year or 15,000 mile vehicle maintenance plan (with 24 hour roadside assistance) is included on this used vehicle. At Mazda of Gladstone we keep only the finest selection of pre-owned vehicles. Our pre-owned vehicles include trade-ins, lease terminations and private party purchases. This results in us having a fine collection of reliable and safe pre-owned vehicles that we can sell with complete confidence. Our philosophy is not to just fix the cosmetics of an used car but to properly recondition our pre-owned vehicles mechanically as well which results in a great pre-owned vehicle you can buy and drive with peace of mind. * We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and/or other sources and therefore exact configuration, color, specifications & accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed. Under no circumstances will we be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer(s), do not include taxes, registration fees, finance and/or documentation charges. To ensure your complete satisfaction, please verify accuracy with the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH8C5M40556
Stock: MP0530A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 38,425 miles
$8,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2012 Mazda Mazda6 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic i Sport features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ingot Silver with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH8C5M21119
Stock: M21119FA71275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2016
- 100,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$463 Below Market
All Cars Auto Sales - Gladstone / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH6C5M02145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,391 miles
$10,877
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 22/31 City/Highway MPG2012 Ingot Silver Mazda 4D Sedan Mazda6 i Touring FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8DH0C5M10953
Stock: STKM10953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
