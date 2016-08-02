Used 2012 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Bluetooth Connection Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring with 91,997mi. This 2012 Mazda Mazda6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You can tell this 2012 Mazda Mazda6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 91,997mi and appears with a showroom shine. The Mazda Mazda6 i Touring will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Mazda Mazda6: The previous version of the Mazda6 was already established as a fun-to-drive mid-size sedan. When the new, revised model went on sale in 2009, Mazda made the 6 especially spacious and safe, making the interior more luxurious and adding some new tech features. The automaker says the Mazda6 is the only car in its class to achieve top 5-star results in all five tests from the federal government. The Mazda6 also has class-leading cargo volume, and according to the manufacturer, the best coefficient of drag in its class, and the tightest turning circle. Additionally, it's the first car in its class to have an optional blind spot monitoring system. The base Mazda6 comes with a 6-speed manual transmission standard and is one of the lowest-priced mid-size sedans in its class, along with providing fuel-efficiency and a high fun-to-drive factor. This model sets itself apart with Great ride and handling, class-leading acceleration with V6, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, standout technology, and top safety All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHZ8DH2C5M16608

Stock: C5M16608

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020