Used 2013 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Providence / Rhode Island

* GREAT DEAL AT $7,999 * * 2013 ** Mazda * * Mazda6 * * i Sport * Treat yourself to this 2013 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport, which features a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It has mileage with 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. The exterior is a gorgeous red. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Information: Elmwood Dodge, 625 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI, 02914, Phone: (401) 226-0244. Call us for your test drive. Elmwood Dodge, where you buy for less!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHZ8BH6D5M03946

Stock: W965146B

Certified Pre-Owned: No