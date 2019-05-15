  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(16)
2019 Mazda 6

What’s new

  • The six-speed manual transmission is no longer available
  • Sport trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite as standard equipment
  • G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard
  • Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Suave interior and exterior design
  • Comfortable and supportive front seats
  • Entertaining handling
  • Not as comfortable as other sedans in ride quality
MSRP Starting at
$23,800
Save as much as $2,823
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,670 with Edmunds

2019 Mazda 6 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which 6 does Edmunds recommend?

Of the two available engines, the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder is definitely the way to go because it makes the most of the Mazda's excellent chassis. That eliminates the Sport and Touring models, but we think the Grand Touring strikes the best balance in terms of performance and value.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

We have to give Mazda some credit for steadily refining its sporty 6 sedan into more of a well-rounded competitor. Last year's round of improvements, along with some much needed turbocharged horsepower, helped catapult the Mazda 6 into the top tier of Edmunds rankings for midsize sedans.

It's with some sorrow that the six-speed manual transmission is no longer available for 2019. But when Mazda taketh away, Mazda also giveth. The i-Activsense safety suite of driver aids is now standard equipment across all trims, as is G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), a system designed to enhance the handling of the 6. Mazda has also fitted bigger front brakes for cars equipped with the optional turbocharged engine.

Mazda's continued insistence on making athletic handling a hallmark of its 6 sedan is admirable, but it does come at a slight cost: Most rival sedans provide a more relaxed and comfortable ride. Also, Mazda doesn't offer a hybrid version of the 6, so you'll need to look elsewhere if you want maximum fuel economy. But overall we think the 2019 Mazda 6 offers an enviable balance of style, performance and refinement.

2019 Mazda 6 models

The 2019 Mazda 6 is a midsize sedan that's available in five trim levels. The base Sport is fairly bare in terms of features, but it comes in at a reasonable price. The Touring and the Grand Touring have the features most shoppers would want, and the latter includes a more powerful engine. For a more premium experience, consider the Grand Touring Reserve or the Signature. Both come with more attractive exterior trimmings, higher-quality materials and even more features.

The entry-level Sport starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, push-button start, 60/40-split folding rear seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen (also operated by a rotary knob controller), Bluetooth, one USB port and a six-speaker sound system.

Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, rear cross-traffic alert, and Mazda's i-Activsense set of features that bundles forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard this year as well.

It's worthwhile to step up to the Touring trim, which adds features throughout the vehicle. Here you get gray-painted 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, proximity keyless entry, automatic wipers, automatic high beams, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Rear passengers get additional vents in the center console and a center armrest with two USB charging ports.

The Grand Touring starts where the Touring leaves off, but it adds the desirable turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp, or 227 hp on non-premium fuel, and 310 lb-ft of torque) and the six-speed automatic with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The infotainment system gets more power, too, with the addition of an 11-speaker stereo and satellite radio. There are also auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors as well as heated side mirrors.

You can tell the Grand Touring Reserve apart by its upgraded LED lighting, silver-painted 19-inch wheels and rear spoiler. Comfort improvements for the driver include a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. There's leather seating for everyone else, along with ventilation for the front row and heating for the rear. Above the gauge cluster sits a transparent panel that works like a head-up display, showing information such as traffic signs and your current speed.

Aside from the addition of a gunmetal front grille, the fully loaded Signature trim level primarily improves the look and feel of the interior. You'll find higher-quality materials such as microfiber suede, wood, bright silver finishes on various controls, and upgraded leather, along with the addition of LED interior lighting and a frameless rearview mirror. Other feature additions consist of a digital gauge cluster, a surround-view camera system with front and rear parking sensors, and a navigation system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mazda 6 Signature Sedan (turbo 2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.5
Going against the trend to isolate the driver from the road, Mazda went out of its way to keep the driving experience in the 6 connected. The throttle response is very linear, and we love the low-end grunt of the engine but wish for a bit more juice at the top end. Handling is superlative for the class.

Acceleration

7.5
The 6's turbo four-cylinder engine provides excellent acceleration off the line. It pulls strongly from low rpm since most of its power is made down low. It's not as thrusty at the top end but manages to hit 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which puts it about midpack against other midsize sedans with upgraded engines.

Braking

7.0
The 6 needs 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is an average performance for the class. The brakes are responsive without being grabby and have easy but confident pedal effort.

Steering

8.0
It has the heaviest steering weighting of the class, which means low-speed maneuvers take a fair bit of muscle. But the payoff comes when driving around turns, where the feedback is excellent. The steering's on-center feel is great and is naturally self-centering, too. It's a segment standout.

Handling

10.0
The 6's handling is superlative. It never hesitates at turn-in and plants itself in the corner, giving drivers tons of confidence. There's minimal body roll, and it maintains its line even over moderate bumps and keeps its composure turn after turn. Handling is in Mazda's wheelhouse.

Drivability

9.0
We found the transmission to be very good at predicting our intent, and just about all shifts, both up and down, were smooth and quick. The engine works best when the revs are kept below 4,000 rpm. Sport mode lets it stay in a gear longer and sharpens downshifts.

Comfort

8.0
The biggest issue is deciding how much you value a plush ride. If you prefer a car that's planted to the road and lets you know what the asphalt underneath the tires is like, you won't find any issues with the stiff but compliant suspension on the Mazda 6. Its seats are great in long stints.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats have firm padding and contouring to prevent you from moving around when driving enthusiastically. Both the seat bottoms and back bolsters are supportive without being intrusive. These seats work well for both long-range cruising comfort and support for when you're on curvier roads.

Ride comfort

7.5
The 6 has a sport-tuned suspension, so it rides a bit stiffer than its competitors. The ride isn't punishing, but some might find it not to their comfort standards. Those wanting a plush ride should look elsewhere.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Unlike competitor cars that try to shield you from engine sound, the 6's comes through as a growl and is pleasing to hear. We detected wind noise on the left side of our test vehicle and some road noise from the low-profile tires, but neither is obtrusive. The cabin is pretty serene otherwise.

Climate control

7.5
The standard dual-zone system is quiet and easy to use. It doesn't move a lot of air, so it takes a little longer to cool the cabin than systems found in other cars. Our test car's ventilated seats made up the difference, though, and are a good option for those living in warmer climates.

Interior

8.5
The 6 isn't as spacious as the newest competitors from Honda, Hyundai and Toyota, but it is still a roomy sedan. Take away the fancy interior styling, and the interior is still a functional and comfortable place to be. Mazda thoughtfully put a knee pad on the side of the wide transmission tunnel.

Ease of use

8.0
Most functions have multiple access paths, but the central control knob is used for everything. It's easy to operate and allows you to keep your eyes on the road. The steering wheel controls are numerous and kind of fiddly, and we wish the touchscreen didn't have a lockout feature while in motion.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide-opening doors and mild seat bolsters make getting in and out very easy, particularly for front passengers. Tall-torsoed rear-seaters may have to duck their heads due to the 6's sloping rear roofline, but otherwise getting into the back isn't a problem.

Driving position

9.0
The 6 enjoys a wide range of power adjustments. The front seats have long seat bottom cushions for excellent thigh support, and the driver's side is adjustable for even more support if needed. The steering wheel could use more telescoping range.

Roominess

8.0
Aside from a wide center console that intrudes on your right knee, the 6's cabin is roomy. Even with the sunroof, headroom is excellent, as is shoulder room and hiproom. Rear passengers will notice less kneeroom than what's in the Accord or the Camry, but average-size folks should find the space comfortable.

Visibility

8.0
A low hood gives you a great view over the nose, but the front pillars are wide and slightly obstructing. Rear visibility is only adequate due to a high decklid and large rear pillars, but the side windows taper toward the middle helping minimize their impact. We wish the 360-degree camera was high-definition.

Quality

9.0
For the Signature series, Mazda is going upmarket with quality interior materials and excellent fit and finish. Our car had no squeaks or rattles and felt comparable to a luxury sedan.

Utility

8.0
You'd be surprised by how much you can fit in the Mazda 6, especially with the rear seats folded down. While its 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space doesn't beat the top cargo category numerically, practically speaking, most buyers won't notice the difference. Its cabin storage is decent, but some do it better.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's a decent amount of storage overall. The space in front of the shifter can even fit oversize smartphones. The center console is on the small side but can accommodate two Red Bull cans with room to spare. The door pockets are large and will house most water bottles, and the rear door pockets are sized similarly.

Cargo space

8.0
The maximum trunk space is respectable, and the liftover height is low. The trunk opening is wide and has enclosed hinges. We have a small issue with the release on the 60/40-split folding seat being in the trunk, not the cabin.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Three car seat positions are available on the rear seat with four recessed lower anchors and three upper tether points. The lower anchors are located under plastic covers and could get lost easily. They're also a bit of a tight fit.

Technology

7.5
The 6 comes with an impressive number of technology features. All of Mazda's driver safety aids are standard for 2019. The infotainment system, voice control and optional extras on the higher trims (navigation, head-up display) all work well.

Smartphone integration

7.0
The 6 comes with a USB port up front and quick-pairing Bluetooth streaming and phone support, and that's about it. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the Touring trim and above.

Driver aids

8.0
Adaptive cruise control can bring the 6 to a stop and be switched from adaptive to standard modes. The statuses for the adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, and front crash mitigation are visible through the head-up display, giving the driver additional situational awareness.

Voice control

8.0
The integrated voice control allows you to access phone functions, navigation and audio system controls, and it works well as long as you follow the on-screen prompts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda 6.

5 star reviews: 81%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 16 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • engine
  • wheels & tires
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • technology
  • lights
  • off-roading
  • cup holders
  • seats
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • infotainment system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The most underrated car on the market
Chris,
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

I looked at many of the competitors and almost forgot about Mazda. After almost buying the Hyundai Sonata, I noticed the Mazda dealer across the street and decided to hold off until I looked at what they offered. The Mazda 6 was hands-down the most bang for the buck. The styling caught my attention immediately. It has a sports sedan look with the curvy front fenders and oval grille. The interior was way better than the Hyundai and even nicer than the Honda Accord. Then I drove it... I was impressed with how incredibly quiet it is on the road. No wind noise and other than the smooth rumble of the motor, you don't hear anything at all. Then I noticed the price... I chose the Touring model. Upgrading to the Signature wasn't worth it to me since I didn't care about navigation (the Touring has Apple CarPlay so nav wasn't needed.) My only requirements were leather and sunroof and any color but grey (ever car on the road nowadays is grey!) The blue with the tan leather interior is awesome. If I took all the badging off, people would swear it was a BMW or a Mercedes. My only complaints are minor. I wish the center arm rest was moved forward a little bit because my arm ends up resting on the cupholder section instead of the padded console. I also wish the USB connector for the Apple CarPlay was in the front of the console rather than the rear. That's it, those are my only complaints. The rest of the car is 100% perfect. Worth every penny I paid.

5 out of 5 stars, This car is beautiful
Tom,
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

I had leased a 2016 Mazda 6 Touring for the last 3 years and it's been a great car. I had lots of people comment on how nice it looked (Soul Red with Sand interior). As my lease was ending I started looking into a new car, which I wanted to purchase rather than lease. I looked at all the cars in the segment, the Accord, Camry, Sonata, Optima, Passat, Jetta, Altima, Malibu, all fine cars, but stepping into the Mazda 6 was just so much nicer. I purchased a Snowflake White with a Sand interior. I was really impressed with how much Mazda has improved the car in the last 3 years. The 2019 Touring model (the same one I had leased in 2016) is quite different and all of it good. First of all, it is noticeably more quiet, the ride is more composed and the engine feels like it has more power and a smoother delivery. The engine in the 2019 is the same size (2.5 Lt) as my 2016 and they still use a 6 speed automatic, so I don't know why it should feel so different. The 2019 has a Moonroof and a whole host great of safety features that were not on the 2016 model. And the interior of the new car is REALLY nice. What a flat out beautiful, tasteful design, it is very classy. So many cars are kind of a mess when it comes to design elements, the Mazda (really the whole line) looks like it costs MUCH more than it does. It has a style that flows, both inside and out. So many cars are stylistically challenged, for example I don't like the front of the Accord, it looks awkward and the interior is cluttered. The Camry is kind of ugly, they have bits of plastic stuck on the outside (especially in the back) that look ridiculous, why did they have hang that stuff on the car? The Sonata is plain, it looks like nothing and I can't get past the grill of the Altima. The point is, the Mazda 6 from a design standpoint blows every other car in this range out of the water and it drives very nicely. I wish Mazda had offered a more vibrant Blue color, I might have been interested in that, but the White is fine. The Red is very sharp but I just had a Red car and wanted something else, plus I've never had a White car.

5 out of 5 stars, Mazda 6, GT Reserve - near luxury, Turbo 2.5L
John S.,
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

2 Miata, Mazda 3, now I just bought a Mazda 6. I really wanted a car that was QUIET, and I wanted a little more power (2.5L turbo). Interiour is much nicer than the Mazda 3, seats are heated and cooled, obviously trunk is much bigger, and it rides very smoothly. It's not sporty :( not really, but it's not a boat either. I really like the car overall - not sorry I bought it at all. The turbo engine is very (extremely) nice, torque to spare, very easy overtaking on the highway. Car is rated at 27mpg highway, but I can easily get 30mpg or so. My mixed fuel mileage (on high octane fuel) is 27mpg all day long.

4 out of 5 stars, Value, Price, Style
REM,
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

After being in a Mazda 2 for 5 years, it was time to step up my game. Bought the "2" after getting divorced and still having two college age kids... past that part of my life now and ready to drive a real car not a go kart (I loved the Mazda 2 BTW). I also own a 2016 Mazda 3 (my name and in my daughters name-I consider it hers and its paid off) that's important because right now they have a deal of 500$ off for upgrade to the 6 and 750 loyalty and 2500 cash back. I got the Mazda 6 Sport for 19835 OUT THE DOOR. Repeat 19835... you aren't gonna find this quality for this price. *Also you can fit 3-4 bodies in the trunk no bending or chopping. So hopefully you all can score a deal like I did this past weekend.

Write a review

See all 16 reviews

Features & Specs

Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,400
MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$29,500
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan features & specs
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$32,000
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,800
MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 6 safety features:

Adaptive Front-Lighting System
Turns the low beams in conjunction with your steering inputs to help you see through turns at night.
Smart Brake Support
Warns you if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes automatically to mitigate the effects of a collision.
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Reads and relays traffic sign information to the driver on a head-up display so you're always aware.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.3%

Mazda 6 vs. the competition

Mazda 6 vs. Honda Accord

The Accord is one of our top-ranked cars in the class as well as our Editors' Choice for best sedan. But with its recent refresh, the Mazda 6 easily holds its own. It also offers sportier ride and handling characteristics. It's hard to go wrong with either of these two.

Compare Mazda 6 & Honda Accord features

Mazda 6 vs. Toyota Camry

It used to be a hard sell to get someone to look at the Mazda 6 instead of the Toyota Camry, but that's starting to swing the other way. The Camry is hampered by less-than-inspired driving dynamics and a widely disliked infotainment system.

Compare Mazda 6 & Toyota Camry features

Mazda 6 vs. Buick Regal Sportback

The idea of Buick offering a hatchback might seem a bit strange, but it's added practicality to a generally well-executed sedan. The Regal lacks some of the Mazda's sophistication and polish, but it offers a quieter ride as well as optional all-wheel drive. There's also a high-performance Regal GS for not too much more money.

Compare Mazda 6 & Buick Regal Sportback features

FAQ

Is the Mazda 6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 6 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda 6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 6 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 6 has 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda 6. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mazda 6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda 6:

  • The six-speed manual transmission is no longer available
  • Sport trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite as standard equipment
  • G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard
  • Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
Learn more

Is the Mazda 6 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda 6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mazda 6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mazda 6 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 6 and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 6 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda 6?

The least-expensive 2019 Mazda 6 is the 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,800.

Other versions include:

  • Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,400
  • Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,500
  • Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,000
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,800
  • Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda 6?

If you're interested in the Mazda 6, the next question is, which 6 model is right for you? 6 variants include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of 6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mazda 6

2019 Mazda 6 Overview

The 2019 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mazda 6?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda 6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 6 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda 6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda 6?

2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,195. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,823 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,823 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,372.

The average savings for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 11.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,195 and mileage as low as 11 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda 6. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,801 on a used or CPO 2019 6 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda 6 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,620.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,256.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials

