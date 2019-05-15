5 star reviews: 81 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 6 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The most underrated car on the market

Chris , 09/26/2019

Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

I looked at many of the competitors and almost forgot about Mazda. After almost buying the Hyundai Sonata, I noticed the Mazda dealer across the street and decided to hold off until I looked at what they offered. The Mazda 6 was hands-down the most bang for the buck. The styling caught my attention immediately. It has a sports sedan look with the curvy front fenders and oval grille. The interior was way better than the Hyundai and even nicer than the Honda Accord. Then I drove it... I was impressed with how incredibly quiet it is on the road. No wind noise and other than the smooth rumble of the motor, you don't hear anything at all. Then I noticed the price... I chose the Touring model. Upgrading to the Signature wasn't worth it to me since I didn't care about navigation (the Touring has Apple CarPlay so nav wasn't needed.) My only requirements were leather and sunroof and any color but grey (ever car on the road nowadays is grey!) The blue with the tan leather interior is awesome. If I took all the badging off, people would swear it was a BMW or a Mercedes. My only complaints are minor. I wish the center arm rest was moved forward a little bit because my arm ends up resting on the cupholder section instead of the padded console. I also wish the USB connector for the Apple CarPlay was in the front of the console rather than the rear. That's it, those are my only complaints. The rest of the car is 100% perfect. Worth every penny I paid.

5 out of 5 stars, This car is beautiful

Tom , 06/30/2019

Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

I had leased a 2016 Mazda 6 Touring for the last 3 years and it's been a great car. I had lots of people comment on how nice it looked (Soul Red with Sand interior). As my lease was ending I started looking into a new car, which I wanted to purchase rather than lease. I looked at all the cars in the segment, the Accord, Camry, Sonata, Optima, Passat, Jetta, Altima, Malibu, all fine cars, but stepping into the Mazda 6 was just so much nicer. I purchased a Snowflake White with a Sand interior. I was really impressed with how much Mazda has improved the car in the last 3 years. The 2019 Touring model (the same one I had leased in 2016) is quite different and all of it good. First of all, it is noticeably more quiet, the ride is more composed and the engine feels like it has more power and a smoother delivery. The engine in the 2019 is the same size (2.5 Lt) as my 2016 and they still use a 6 speed automatic, so I don't know why it should feel so different. The 2019 has a Moonroof and a whole host great of safety features that were not on the 2016 model. And the interior of the new car is REALLY nice. What a flat out beautiful, tasteful design, it is very classy. So many cars are kind of a mess when it comes to design elements, the Mazda (really the whole line) looks like it costs MUCH more than it does. It has a style that flows, both inside and out. So many cars are stylistically challenged, for example I don't like the front of the Accord, it looks awkward and the interior is cluttered. The Camry is kind of ugly, they have bits of plastic stuck on the outside (especially in the back) that look ridiculous, why did they have hang that stuff on the car? The Sonata is plain, it looks like nothing and I can't get past the grill of the Altima. The point is, the Mazda 6 from a design standpoint blows every other car in this range out of the water and it drives very nicely. I wish Mazda had offered a more vibrant Blue color, I might have been interested in that, but the White is fine. The Red is very sharp but I just had a Red car and wanted something else, plus I've never had a White car.

5 out of 5 stars, Mazda 6, GT Reserve - near luxury, Turbo 2.5L

John S. , 11/01/2019

Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

2 Miata, Mazda 3, now I just bought a Mazda 6. I really wanted a car that was QUIET, and I wanted a little more power (2.5L turbo). Interiour is much nicer than the Mazda 3, seats are heated and cooled, obviously trunk is much bigger, and it rides very smoothly. It's not sporty :( not really, but it's not a boat either. I really like the car overall - not sorry I bought it at all. The turbo engine is very (extremely) nice, torque to spare, very easy overtaking on the highway. Car is rated at 27mpg highway, but I can easily get 30mpg or so. My mixed fuel mileage (on high octane fuel) is 27mpg all day long.

4 out of 5 stars, Value, Price, Style

REM , 12/16/2019

Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

After being in a Mazda 2 for 5 years, it was time to step up my game. Bought the "2" after getting divorced and still having two college age kids... past that part of my life now and ready to drive a real car not a go kart (I loved the Mazda 2 BTW). I also own a 2016 Mazda 3 (my name and in my daughters name-I consider it hers and its paid off) that's important because right now they have a deal of 500$ off for upgrade to the 6 and 750 loyalty and 2500 cash back. I got the Mazda 6 Sport for 19835 OUT THE DOOR. Repeat 19835... you aren't gonna find this quality for this price. *Also you can fit 3-4 bodies in the trunk no bending or chopping. So hopefully you all can score a deal like I did this past weekend.

