2020 Mazda 6
What’s new
- The Mazda 6 returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Suave interior and exterior design
- Comfortable and supportive front seats
- Entertaining handling
- Not as comfortable as other sedans in ride quality
2020 Mazda 6 Review
There's a saying that goes: "If you love your work, you'll never work a day in your life." Based on that, we can only surmise that the Mazda 6's engineers must feel like every day's vacation. The 6 shows off some passion and attention to detail that isn't commonly found in a midsize sedan.
The Mazda 6 looks great, has a high-quality interior and is simply a joy to drive. There's also a strong value proposition. For a modest price, the 6 comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus dynamic steering control that helps its handling shine. Most trim levels come equipped with many advanced safety driver aids as well.
But there is one thing that isn't a strong point for the 6: ride quality. Mazda designed the suspension for athleticism, not gentle cruising. As such, it has a slightly harsh ride compared to some other sedans. Still, it's our only on-road gripe.
It's a testament to Mazda's passion that 6 is still among our top-rated midsize sedans, even as other automakers have launched newer models since the 6 debuted way back in 2014. (It has since received only incremental changes.) Of course, it might be worth your time to check out some other top sedans such as the well-rounded Honda Accord and sleekly styled 2020 Sonata. Even so, the Mazda 6 remains a compelling pick.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine is also strong and makes plenty of power off the line. The thrust peters out as you get up to highway speeds (or beyond), but this isn't much of an issue for a family sedan. The transmission, even though it's behind the times with only six gears, shifts quickly and smoothly.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Here's the downside: The 6 does not have a plush ride. Its sport-tuned suspension prioritizes driving thrills over comfort. The 6 is a bit stiff compared to competitors, but it's not punishing. Otherwise, the cabin is calm and well insulated, save for a little wind and road noise on the highway.
How’s the interior?8.0
Most functions have multiple access paths, but the central control knob is used for everything. It's easy to operate and allows you to keep your eyes on the road. The steering wheel controls are numerous and kind of fiddly, and we wish the touchscreen didn't have a lockout feature while in motion.
How’s the tech?7.5
Mazda's available navigation system works well in conjunction with voice control and the control knob, but some functions are nonintuitive, such as menu-based zooming when in map mode. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the Touring trim and above.
How’s the storage?8.0
If you've got small kids to haul around, Mazda provides four recessed lower car seat anchors and three upper tether points. The lower anchors are located under plastic covers and could get lost easily. They're also a bit of a tight fit.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard9.0
Which 6 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda 6 models
The Mazda 6 comes in five trim levels. The base model Sport and the Touring each use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 horsepower, 186 lb-ft). Going for the Grand Touring gets you a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (250 hp, 310 lb-ft), also shared by the plush Grand Touring Reserve and lavish Signature models. All come with a six-speed automatic transmission.
While the Sport may be entry-level, it is by no means cut-rate. This version of the 6 comes with features such as LED headlights and an 8-inch touchscreen. Safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist.
It's worthwhile to step up to the Touring trim, which adds features throughout the vehicle. Highlights include a sunroof, proximity keyless entry, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
With the Grand Touring comes the larger engine, plus paddle shifters, heated side mirrors and an 11-speaker Bose sound system. Meanwhile, the Grand Touring Reserve adds panache to the equation with adaptive headlights, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery and heated rear seats.
At the top of the hill is the Signature model, a fully loaded option that adds integrated navigation, a bigger driver information display, and upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim. Mazda also upgrades the safety aids to include a surround-view camera system and front and rear parking sensors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda 6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I previously owned a white 2016 Mazda 6 Touring. Due to an driver's fail to yield, my car was totalled back in late November. I checked out a blue 2020 Mazda 6. Everything I liked about the 2016 was there, with more, including improvements. I bought the Grand Touring model. The turbo is a great improvement over the base engine. It's not a rocket by any means, but still lots of low end torque to get you moving. Under normal driving, the turbo engine seems a bit smoother and more quiet than the base engine too. In fact, going from the 2016 to the 2020, the whole ride seems more compliant and quieter. I don't notice road imperfections near as much as in my '16. The steering is a bit easier while still communicating the feel of the tires against the pavement. There also seems to be improvement in the seats. A bit more padding and thigh support. Great for long trips. The interior itself has been greatly improved in those 4 years. Very sharp looking. I won't go into detail about all the safety features since they are covered in multiple reviews. Suffice to say it was a good move for Mazda to make their whole safety suite standard across all trims. That wasn't the case in 2016. One piece of advice. The only difference between the 2019 and 2020 model years is a new keyfob design and some badging on the Signature trim. That's it. If you can find the color and trim you like in a 2019 model, then go for it. It has a higher rebate available plus you're more likely to get a better deal since all their 2020 models have been coming in. No dealers in my area had the dark blue exterior/black interior combination that I wanted in a 2019. Hence, I ended up with a 2020. Also, I personally would start with the Grand Touring and go up from there. The Grand Touring is the lowest priced trim that has the turbo engine. A good upgrade going from 186hp/186ft-lb to 250hp on premium/310ft-lb. To wrap this up, I'm very happy with my choice. If you're up in the air about which mid sized sedan to pick, at least have the Mazda 6 on your list of cars to pick from. It may not have the sales numbers that the Camry or Accord have, but it's a very capable and competitive sedan. If you want a great looking and great handling mid sized vehicle, this might be the one.
I got the Mazda 6 sport 2020 and I couldn't be happier. It combines comfort, fun and luxury in an unprecedented way. I'm also happy to see the leaps Mazda made in terms of reliability. I'm actually glad they're using a traditional 6 speed transmission. It means fewer bugs and a better projected reliability. It's known and been around for a while - why mess with it? Love this car.
An excellent car that feels far more expensive than it is. My car is a signature model which has every safety and convenience item you could think of. It has good accelleration, and can hold a 6 foot two person in the front seat while having an adult in the back. It also has 15 cubic feet of storage space which means it can hold two 26 inch suitcases. The radio has no buttons either on or off the dashboaord. You first have to set the station into memory and then you can push a place on the steering wheel to increase on decrease the frequency. This is almost unfathable to my wife. The readio also has no volume control, instead it is on the steering wheel or stuck between the seats. Then there is the control for the side windows. It is on the side of the car and you turn it. It also controls which window you want to adjust.
When one spends $28,000 on a new car with a 36 month warranty, they expect the dealer and manufacturer to faithfully honor that warranty. However, despite treating my car like a baby, with only 5200 miles on it, it began rusting in multiple places under the hood. It should not be rusting in an area that is protected under the hood. When I took it to the dealer, they threw many lame excuses at me, blaming me for not properly maintaining the car, blaming me for not keeping it in a garage all the time. How am I supposed to use the car if I must always keep it in the garage? NO! This was not a matter of improper maintenance on my part. This is a matter of the car not being designed properly since its already rusting in the 2nd year. It’s also a failure of the dealer to be honest. Not only am I having to deal with the stress & frustration of a poorly built car, take time off from work, wait 4 1/2 hours at the service center only to be refused getting the rust fixed, but the service advisor Emmanuel Cruz insulted me by blaming me for failing to maintain the car properly. Wrong! Mazda failed to build the car properly & the dealer is attempting to skirt their responsibility for fixing the car while under warranty. Non-moving parts under the hood, such as the radiator frame and other areas should not be rusting so soon, before 5000 miles even! This is evidence of the car not being built properly. If the car is already rusting in the 2nd year, how bad will it be rusting if the car even makes it to 5 or 10 years?!?! It’s bad enough to buy a poorly built car, but it’s even worse when the dealer won’t stand behind the products it sells. I shouldn’t be having to file complaints online & paying to hire a lawyer to force the dealer & Mazda to honor the warranty. I relied on the warranty before buying the car. If I knew they would refuse to honor the warranty, I never would have bought the car. Offering a worthless warranty is false advertising and a false and deceptive business practice. If you buy a Mazda and it starts rusting even before reaching 5000 miles, what will you do when the dealer refuses to honor the warranty and blames you for not maintaining the car properly? I wish I had bought a Toyota instead.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,700
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,800
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$32,300
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,100
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 6 safety features:
- Adaptive Front-Lighting System
- Turns the low beams in conjunction with your steering inputs to help you see through turns at night.
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns you if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes automatically to mitigate the effects of a collision.
- Traffic Sign Recognition System
- Reads and relays traffic sign information to the driver on a head-up display so you're always aware.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda 6 vs. the competition
Mazda 6 vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has set the benchmark for this segment year after year, and the latest version is no exception. It has excellent powertrains and lots of advanced safety, plus some of the driving fun we like in the Mazda. Simply put, the Accord won't steer you wrong. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Mazda 6 vs. Toyota Camry
Buyers typically flock to the Toyota Camry for its comfortable ride and ease of use. New models offer the added benefit of great fuel economy and an all-wheel-drive option. However, we found the Camry lacking in some areas. Its four-cylinder engine is loud, for instance, and its advanced safety equipment is often too sensitive.
Mazda 6 vs. Mazda 3
One size smaller in the Mazda lineup is the compact Mazda 3, a similarly delightful sedan with a more affordable price point than the 6. It also has more options, including a hatchback version and available all-wheel drive. Passenger space and cargo room are limited, as you'd expect. But the Mazda 3 is a great option for those not quite ready for the larger 6.
FAQ
Is the Mazda 6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda 6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda 6:
- The Mazda 6 returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
Is the Mazda 6 reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda 6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda 6?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda 6 is the 2020 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,100.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,700
- Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,800
- Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,300
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,100
- Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,400
What are the different models of Mazda 6?
