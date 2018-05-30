Used 2018 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
1,291 listings
- 6,185 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,295$1,570 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve13,053 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,499$1,494 Below Market
- 7,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,866$1,788 Below Market
- 23,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,898
- 32,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,671$1,826 Below Market
- 37,985 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,191$1,834 Below Market
- 40,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,297$1,425 Below Market
- 38,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,197$1,596 Below Market
- 23,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,895$1,413 Below Market
- 4,315 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,985$1,595 Below Market
- 20,263 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000
- 40,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,890$1,519 Below Market
- 26,834 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
- 5,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000$2,109 Below Market
- 3,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998$1,280 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mazda 6 Signature10,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,998$984 Below Market
- 9,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,500$1,453 Below Market
- 7,831 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,497
Stefan Slavkovic,05/30/2018
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have the base Sport version of the 2018 Mazda 6. I haven’t had it long enough to give it a true reliability grade but based on what I have heard from other drivers it stands above the competition. With the base version you aren’t getting all the crazy tech but you still get a comfortable, stylish ride for a very affordable price. The interior of the car is incredibly simple yet incredibly elegant. Leather trim around the majority of the inside with cloth seats don’t disappoint. A panel set up to look good and feel good at the same time. The exterior has that menacing look that some people, myself included, crave. For the price, you’re getting a top of the line vehicle aesthetically inside and out. Performance wise the car handles wonderfully, but lacks the kick you might see with the grand touring or signature versions. Overall, coming from the viewpoint of a recent college graduate who got this Mazda 6 as their first car, I would make the decision to go with it 10/10 times! If it’s in your budget, I would recommend the signature or grand touring with all the added features. But if you’re just looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable, fun drive (minus the lack of HP) then the 2018 Mazda 6 is the car for you!
