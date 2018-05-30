Used 2018 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

I have the base Sport version of the 2018 Mazda 6. I haven’t had it long enough to give it a true reliability grade but based on what I have heard from other drivers it stands above the competition. With the base version you aren’t getting all the crazy tech but you still get a comfortable, stylish ride for a very affordable price. The interior of the car is incredibly simple yet incredibly elegant. Leather trim around the majority of the inside with cloth seats don’t disappoint. A panel set up to look good and feel good at the same time. The exterior has that menacing look that some people, myself included, crave. For the price, you’re getting a top of the line vehicle aesthetically inside and out. Performance wise the car handles wonderfully, but lacks the kick you might see with the grand touring or signature versions. Overall, coming from the viewpoint of a recent college graduate who got this Mazda 6 as their first car, I would make the decision to go with it 10/10 times! If it’s in your budget, I would recommend the signature or grand touring with all the added features. But if you’re just looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable, fun drive (minus the lack of HP) then the 2018 Mazda 6 is the car for you!

