Used 2018 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

1,291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Signature in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Signature

    6,185 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,295

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve

    13,053 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,499

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring

    7,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,866

    $1,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve

    23,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,898

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring

    32,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,671

    $1,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    37,985 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,191

    $1,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    40,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,297

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    38,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,197

    $1,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Sport in White
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Sport

    23,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,895

    $1,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    4,315 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,985

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Signature in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Signature

    20,263 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    40,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,890

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve

    26,834 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring

    5,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,000

    $2,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Sport in White
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Sport

    3,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    $1,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Signature in Red
    certified

    2018 Mazda 6 Signature

    10,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,998

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Touring

    9,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $1,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Signature in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Signature

    7,831 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,497

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2018 Mazda 6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.743 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Great First Car!
Stefan Slavkovic,05/30/2018
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have the base Sport version of the 2018 Mazda 6. I haven’t had it long enough to give it a true reliability grade but based on what I have heard from other drivers it stands above the competition. With the base version you aren’t getting all the crazy tech but you still get a comfortable, stylish ride for a very affordable price. The interior of the car is incredibly simple yet incredibly elegant. Leather trim around the majority of the inside with cloth seats don’t disappoint. A panel set up to look good and feel good at the same time. The exterior has that menacing look that some people, myself included, crave. For the price, you’re getting a top of the line vehicle aesthetically inside and out. Performance wise the car handles wonderfully, but lacks the kick you might see with the grand touring or signature versions. Overall, coming from the viewpoint of a recent college graduate who got this Mazda 6 as their first car, I would make the decision to go with it 10/10 times! If it’s in your budget, I would recommend the signature or grand touring with all the added features. But if you’re just looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable, fun drive (minus the lack of HP) then the 2018 Mazda 6 is the car for you!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings