Used 2014 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
1,291 listings
- 125,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988$2,458 Below Market
- 73,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,250$1,606 Below Market
- 73,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,295
- 93,113 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
- 129,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$1,129 Below Market
- 100,929 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 48,942 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 72,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,381$1,441 Below Market
- 63,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,999$1,129 Below Market
- 44,261 miles
$13,950$1,115 Below Market
- 33,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,291$986 Below Market
- 122,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 43,609 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,999
- 75,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,495$885 Below Market
- 102,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888$928 Below Market
- 80,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,195
- 117,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988$571 Below Market
- 51,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,497$257 Below Market
I just rolled over 65k on my 2014 Mazda6. The car has been great, I am a road warrior so my car is a very important aspect of my job. I will write some notes below in regard to my thoughts. Good: Mpg- highway, loaded down I still get 35-37mpg. Typically on a tank of gas I'll average about 32mpg. 75% highway 25% city. Car rides nice, sporty, yet you don't feel all bumps in the road. It feels solid, when hitting a bumps, no creaking or "falling apart" noises. Looks awesome while being efficient. Bad Rotors warped around 20k miles, warranty covered getting them turned(looks to be a common problem.) at 55k I started getting vibrations again, finally at 62k I had to replace the front brakes.(non-Mazda rotors) cost me around $200.00 to do it myself using quality OE equivalent. The original pads had about 10k miles left in them. The Bluetooth/HD radio stopped working out of warranty, dealer quoted several hundred dollars to fix. I unhooked the battery, waited a couple minutes, reinstalled... The radio and blue tooth have been fine since. Other service notes: the tires are going to last me until about 70k miles, I've been happy with them, and wil probably put the same tires back on. I have used Mazda service for all the oil changed, $45 for a full synthetic oil change plus an inspection is a good deal. Oil and a filter for DIY is about $30-$35 + time Driving notes: only complaint is the transmission always wants to be a gear ahead of you to save gas. After a while you get use to it and learn how to properly over take on the interstate. Overall, I would gladly purchase again. For the price, the styling, room, and efficiency it cannot be beat. (Plus it's not as common as a fusion, Camry, or accord) Updated: around 74k now, rotors are showing signs of being warped again. (Non factory parts this time) I'm beginning to think since the car never down shifts it uses up the brakes pretty good. I also rode with a co worker the other day. They had a 2014 around 25k. When they hit the brakes on the interstate it felt like we were driving on a wash board. I still feel the same about this car though. Great car for the money. Have not yet had any major issues. I did go with a set of very nice Michelins this time around. Road noise was drastically reduced. Update: 90k still major brake issues..new pads and rotors, few thousand miles later squealing like no other. Apparently the pads Weren't clamping evenly. Car still running strong, interior still holding together nicely but will be looking to replace around 100k miles Update: traded car in at 95k miles. No issues and someone is going to get a great car that has a lot of highway miles in it. I traded it in for a couple reason. I made the mistake of not buying the grand touring. The touring seats for me were never to comfortable for my 3-4 hour work trips. Lack of seat adjustments was the main issue. Mechanically car was sound. Was in the shop for oil changes, one recall and to get the rotors turned once. Only advice, as for a overnight test drive and sit in the car for an extended period to see if it's a fit for you. If so, I'd highly recommend the car to anyone.
